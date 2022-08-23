Read full article on original website
Man Offers To Buy Child For $100,000, Is ArrestedJeffery MacPort Orange, FL
Mother Shocked After Elderly Man Offered to Buy Her 8-Year-Old Daughter for $100KBriana BelcherPort Orange, FL
These Florida Ruins are in a State Park with One of the Largest Live Oaks in the South, the Fairchild OakL. CaneFlagler Beach, FL
‘Baby Holly’ Missing for 4 Decades Found in OklahomaTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)New Smyrna Beach, FL
Manatees Galore at Blue Spring State Park in FloridaThe Planking TravelerOrange City, FL
Two people injured in Ocoee shooting, police say
OCOEE, Fla. — Ocoee police say two people were shot Saturday afternoon as a vehicle drove by them. The shooting occurred around 5 p.m. Saturday on South Maguire Road and Highbrooke Boulevard, according to the Ocoee Police Department. The vehicle where the shots came from is being described as...
Deputies: Man hurt in shooting at Orange County hotel
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff's Office is investigating an early Saturday morning shooting at a hotel on South Orange Blossom Trail that hurt one person. OCSO deputies responded to the Hotel Bel-Air at 6119 S OBT around 2:30 a.m. for a shooting. A man in his 30s was located with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital for treatment.
Woman's death under investigation in Ormond Beach, police say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Friday morning, Ormond Beach police received a report about a vehicle having a bullet hole. Police were on the scene at West Granada Boulevard on the 1400 block around 9:54 a.m. Friday. According to police, a BOLO was issued after the vehicle was identified. During...
Woman dies after being shot in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County Sheriff's Office deputies are investigating after a woman was shot and killed early Saturday morning. According to OCSO, deputies responded to the area of 42nd Street and Nashville Avenue near South Orange Blossom Trail for a shooting. Deputies found a woman in her 30's who had been shot when they arrived on scene.
Port Orange man arrested for trying to buy another child, police say
PORT ORANGE, Fla. — A registered sex offender, on probation for trying to buy a child for $200,000 in 2018, is back behind bars, accused of trying to buy another child. Eighty-five-year-old Hellmuth Kolb of Port Orange was arrested Thursday after the incident at a local Winn-Dixie store. Lauren...
Officials identify 2 dead in Volusia County plane crash
OSTEEN, Fla. — The Volusia County Sheriff's Office has identified two people killed ina plane crash on Wednesday. The plane, a single-engine MX Technologies MX2, crashed about a mile north of the end of Lopez Road in Osteen, east of Lake Ashby, around 6 p.m. The victims have been...
One person killed in wrong-way crash in Flagler County
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — FHP is investigating a wrong-way, head-on crash on US-1 in Flagler County that killed one person early Saturday morning. According to FHP, the crash happened shortly before 4 a.m. on US-1 at Eagle Rock Road. A sedan traveling south in the northbound lanes collided head-on with a sedan traveling north.
Man arrested after Cocoa police find nearly 4 pounds of narcotics at home
COCOA, Fla. — The Cocoa Police Department seized drugs, ammunition and weapons used in a drug manufacturing operation. Police say the seizure of those items followed a "compliance sweep" with Florida Department of Corrections Probation officers and the Parole Cocoa Office. Probation officers, agents and detectives did compliance checks...
Police: Woman dies after fleeing traffic stop, crashing in Volusia County parking lot
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Friday morning, Ormond Beach police received a report about a vehicle having a bullet hole. Police were on the scene at West Granada Boulevard on the 1400 block around 9:54 a.m. Friday. According to police, a BOLO was issued after the vehicle was identified. During...
Bodycam video shows man shot, killed by Orange County deputy
ORLANDO, Fla. — On Friday, the Orange County Sheriff's Office released video ofa deputy fatally shooting an armed man. It happened on Aug. 6 outside the Heritage Hotel on South Orange Blossom Trail. The video shows paramedics attempting to help a man on the ground. Another man, who paced...
Orange County deputies ask for help solving 1984 cold case
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County deputies need help solving a cold case mystery from 1984. They say the victim was a black female who was shot and likely dumped near Frank and Liberty Street, which is just north of East Colonial Drive and west of South Tanner Rd.
How to prepare for traffic on Artemis 1 launch day
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The highly anticipated Artemis 1 launch could cause a traffic headache near Cape Canaveral. An estimated 100,000 to 500,000 people are expected to come out and watch the rocket lift off from pad 39-B. The Titusville Police Department wants to remind drivers to slow down...
Officials: 3 people injured from turbulence on flight from Florida
Delta Airlines says three passengers on a flight from Orlando to Salt Lake City suffered injuries when the jet encountered turbulence. Delta spokesman Anthony Black says Flight 394 had 143 passengers and six crew members aboard when it experienced what he described as mild turbulence Friday afternoon. The Airbus A321...
Flood advisory issued for Marion County
Marion County has a flood advisory in effect until 8:30 p.m. Saturday. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site. A flood advisory issued for Lake County...
Flood advisory issued for Orange, Brevard and Seminole counties
Orange County and Brevard County have a flood advisory in effect until 7:15 p.m. The National Weather Service says between 2-3 inches of rain have fallen in those areas and additional rain could lead to flooding. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same...
Thousands of race fans expected to attend NASCAR's Coke Zero Sugar 400 in Daytona Beach
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — It's a big racing weekend in Daytona Beach. The Coke Zero Sugar 400 is on tap Saturday night under the lights. It's the regular season finale for the NASCAR cup series. Speedway officials say the weekend is a sell-out. "If you are a racer, you...
Very Local's 'My Amazing Cheap Date' and 'Restaurants on the Radar' wrap
ORLANDO, Fla. — The season finale of two Very Local Orlando original series are now available to stream. In "My Amazing Cheap Date," two new couples, on a blind date, spend the day together with a budget of $50. On "Restaurants on the Radar," host Brendan O'Connor learns about...
Artemis 1 launch to bring big business to Space Coast
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — Hundreds of thousands of people will descend on our Space Coast Monday to see the rocket take off and launch us into a new era of space travel. And that's going to mean lots of extra business for local restaurants opening their doors to all those spectators.
