Daytona Beach, FL

WESH

Two people injured in Ocoee shooting, police say

OCOEE, Fla. — Ocoee police say two people were shot Saturday afternoon as a vehicle drove by them. The shooting occurred around 5 p.m. Saturday on South Maguire Road and Highbrooke Boulevard, according to the Ocoee Police Department. The vehicle where the shots came from is being described as...
OCOEE, FL
WESH

Deputies: Man hurt in shooting at Orange County hotel

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff's Office is investigating an early Saturday morning shooting at a hotel on South Orange Blossom Trail that hurt one person. OCSO deputies responded to the Hotel Bel-Air at 6119 S OBT around 2:30 a.m. for a shooting. A man in his 30s was located with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital for treatment.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
WESH

Woman's death under investigation in Ormond Beach, police say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Friday morning, Ormond Beach police received a report about a vehicle having a bullet hole. Police were on the scene at West Granada Boulevard on the 1400 block around 9:54 a.m. Friday. According to police, a BOLO was issued after the vehicle was identified. During...
ORMOND BEACH, FL
WESH

Woman dies after being shot in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County Sheriff's Office deputies are investigating after a woman was shot and killed early Saturday morning. According to OCSO, deputies responded to the area of 42nd Street and Nashville Avenue near South Orange Blossom Trail for a shooting. Deputies found a woman in her 30's who had been shot when they arrived on scene.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
WESH

Officials identify 2 dead in Volusia County plane crash

OSTEEN, Fla. — The Volusia County Sheriff's Office has identified two people killed ina plane crash on Wednesday. The plane, a single-engine MX Technologies MX2, crashed about a mile north of the end of Lopez Road in Osteen, east of Lake Ashby, around 6 p.m. The victims have been...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
WESH

One person killed in wrong-way crash in Flagler County

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — FHP is investigating a wrong-way, head-on crash on US-1 in Flagler County that killed one person early Saturday morning. According to FHP, the crash happened shortly before 4 a.m. on US-1 at Eagle Rock Road. A sedan traveling south in the northbound lanes collided head-on with a sedan traveling north.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
WESH

Man arrested after Cocoa police find nearly 4 pounds of narcotics at home

COCOA, Fla. — The Cocoa Police Department seized drugs, ammunition and weapons used in a drug manufacturing operation. Police say the seizure of those items followed a "compliance sweep" with Florida Department of Corrections Probation officers and the Parole Cocoa Office. Probation officers, agents and detectives did compliance checks...
COCOA, FL
WESH

Bodycam video shows man shot, killed by Orange County deputy

ORLANDO, Fla. — On Friday, the Orange County Sheriff's Office released video ofa deputy fatally shooting an armed man. It happened on Aug. 6 outside the Heritage Hotel on South Orange Blossom Trail. The video shows paramedics attempting to help a man on the ground. Another man, who paced...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
WESH

How to prepare for traffic on Artemis 1 launch day

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The highly anticipated Artemis 1 launch could cause a traffic headache near Cape Canaveral. An estimated 100,000 to 500,000 people are expected to come out and watch the rocket lift off from pad 39-B. The Titusville Police Department wants to remind drivers to slow down...
TITUSVILLE, FL
WESH

Officials: 3 people injured from turbulence on flight from Florida

Delta Airlines says three passengers on a flight from Orlando to Salt Lake City suffered injuries when the jet encountered turbulence. Delta spokesman Anthony Black says Flight 394 had 143 passengers and six crew members aboard when it experienced what he described as mild turbulence Friday afternoon. The Airbus A321...
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Flood advisory issued for Marion County

Marion County has a flood advisory in effect until 8:30 p.m. Saturday. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site. A flood advisory issued for Lake County...
MARION COUNTY, FL
WESH

Flood advisory issued for Orange, Brevard and Seminole counties

Orange County and Brevard County have a flood advisory in effect until 7:15 p.m. The National Weather Service says between 2-3 inches of rain have fallen in those areas and additional rain could lead to flooding. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same...
WESH

Artemis 1 launch to bring big business to Space Coast

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — Hundreds of thousands of people will descend on our Space Coast Monday to see the rocket take off and launch us into a new era of space travel. And that's going to mean lots of extra business for local restaurants opening their doors to all those spectators.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL

