Sunday Outlook: Temps approach 90, PM clouds in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Hello Everyone! I Hope everybody is having a great weekend so far!. Sunday we are expecting more of the same with a pop-up shower or storm throughout the day starting east and slowly pushing west. Temperatures Sunday will again be hot with highs in the low to mid-90s depending on shower and storm coverage during the day. Next week kicks off back to school and we should have good but hot weather with highs again in the low 90s along with muggy conditions. Expect this to continue through Wednesday when a front will move through dropping the humidity but not our temperatures all that much as temperatures should remain in the 90s, but it will feel more comfortable.
Man dies after car strikes utility pole overnight in Rock Hill: PD

ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man died after his vehicle struck a utility pole and then a tree overnight, Rock Hill Police said Sunday. Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 3:30 a.m. Sunday near 2000 West Main Street and Highway 5. A 25-year-old man was found suffering from injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene.
Man dies, woman is injured in Rock Hill shooting; suspect sought

ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man is dead and a woman is in the hospital following a shooting in Rock Hill Saturday night, Rock Hill Police said Sunday. Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 8:40 p.m. Saturday night to a home on Deas Street. Two victims were found suffering from gunshot wounds, including a 36-year-old man, who was pronounced dead on the scene, the police report indicated. The other victim, a 31-year-old woman, was transported to an area medical center to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
