fox46.com
Sunday Outlook: Temps approach 90, PM clouds in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Hello Everyone! I Hope everybody is having a great weekend so far!. Sunday we are expecting more of the same with a pop-up shower or storm throughout the day starting east and slowly pushing west. Temperatures Sunday will again be hot with highs in the low to mid-90s depending on shower and storm coverage during the day. Next week kicks off back to school and we should have good but hot weather with highs again in the low 90s along with muggy conditions. Expect this to continue through Wednesday when a front will move through dropping the humidity but not our temperatures all that much as temperatures should remain in the 90s, but it will feel more comfortable.
fox46.com
Man dies after car strikes utility pole overnight in Rock Hill: PD
ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man died after his vehicle struck a utility pole and then a tree overnight, Rock Hill Police said Sunday. Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 3:30 a.m. Sunday near 2000 West Main Street and Highway 5. A 25-year-old man was found suffering from injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene.
fox46.com
Motorcyclist killed in wreck on Highway 72 in Chester County, troopers say
CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Thursday night in Chester County, according to SC Highway Patrol. The wreck happened around 9:20 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, on Highway 72 near Highway 909, seven miles north of the City of Chester. Troopers said...
fox46.com
1 killed in crash on I-85 southbound in west Charlotte: Highway Patrol
CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — One person has been killed in a crash early Friday morning on I-85 in west Charlotte, according to NC State Highway Patrol. The deadly accident happened on I-85 south, Friday, Aug. 26, near NC-27, near mile marker 34. Two of the four lanes were...
fox46.com
School to continue remote learning after microbial growth found in HVAC system
A local middle school will continue remote learning until Sept. 9 after microbial growth was discovered in the HVAC system, the Rowan-Salisbury School System said. MORE: https://bit.ly/3PSF8aI.
fox46.com
Man dies, woman is injured in Rock Hill shooting; suspect sought
ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man is dead and a woman is in the hospital following a shooting in Rock Hill Saturday night, Rock Hill Police said Sunday. Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 8:40 p.m. Saturday night to a home on Deas Street. Two victims were found suffering from gunshot wounds, including a 36-year-old man, who was pronounced dead on the scene, the police report indicated. The other victim, a 31-year-old woman, was transported to an area medical center to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
fox46.com
Lincoln County man arrested on meth charges and outstanding warrants
LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Lincolnton man is facing multiple charges after various drugs were discovered inside his vehicle, with a child and woman inside the car, the sheriff’s office said. An NC wildlife officer pulled the vehicle over on Thursday, Aug. 25, in the...
