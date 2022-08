In their season opener, Falls Church High School Varsity Football defeated local rivals the Meridian Mustangs 35-0. The result came somewhat as a shock to avid followers of either team. Despite Meridian being the smaller school, playing in Class 3 compared to Falls Church’s larger size Class 6, the Jaguars entered this season as underdogs after going 1-9 last year.

