ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

‘Some of the best whiskey I’ve had’: Columbus distillery expands to 15 more states

By David Rees
WDTN
WDTN
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1saUf3_0hRyNg9o00

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus-based distillery, Middle West Spirits, is doubling its distribution across the U.S. and introducing new offerings for the fall and winter months.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20TOJA_0hRyNg9o00
Middle West Spirit’s Bourbon Cream, paired with its OYO American Character Vodka to make an espresso martini (Courtesy Photo/Middle West Spirits).

Middle West , known for producing award-winning spirits since 2008, has partnered with the Independent Distributor Network to expand distribution to an additional 15 states. Now, Middle West can be found in over 40 states across the U.S.

“[IDN] became a really good partner, a really good fit for us,” said Ryan Lang, co-founder of Middle West. “Throughout COVID, [our goal] was to increase our footprint nationally.”

Former Buckeye arrested on robbery charges in Memphis

Established in 2019, IDN provides distribution for wineries and distilleries and has an alliance of members from 28 states. The partnership expands Middle West’s footprint to Alabama, Georgia, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Dakota, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Tennessee, and Texas.

“Our partnership with Middle West is truly a symbiotic relationship in what our team is trying to accomplish as leading independent wine and spirits distributors,” said Mark Harmann, National Sales Director of IDN.

In addition to the expansion, Middle West is gearing up for the fall and winter months with the release of three products. With the holidays on the horizon, Middle West will release its seasonal Bourbon Cream — a blend of the award-winning Michelone Reserve Bourbon Whiskey with sweet cream, best paired with coffee, hot cocoa, eggnog, or straight up on the rocks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qdHbg_0hRyNg9o00
Middle West Spirit’s seasonal Bourbon Cream (Courtesy Photo/Middle West Spirits).

Middle West is also launching a new gin this winter and the next round in its Double Cask Collection, with a Sherry-Finished Bourbon Whiskey , Oloroso Wheat Whiskey, and Pumpernickel Rye Whiskey .

“Middle West has multiple products that could possibly be some of the best whiskey I’ve had,” said Christian LeGuen, director of spirits at Favorite Brands and an IDN member. “The deep amber and copper colors, the smoothness, and packaging are hard to beat, along with everyday whiskey price points.”

Clearcreek Twp. officer out of surgery, wife gives update

Middle West will also reopen Service Bar, owned and operated by the distillery in the Short North at 1230 Courtland Ave. The restaurant closed temporarily due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Follow more updates from Middle West Spirits on Facebook , Instagram , and Twitter .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDTN

$1 million house-stealing scam targets Ohio couple

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Gahanna couple had no idea they were victims of an elaborate house-stealing scam until a man showed up at one of their properties and said he was the owner. That was the first time the couple would meet Shahiydullah A. Binraymond, 49, who’d plotted and forged documents to lure them […]
GAHANNA, OH
WDTN

Ohio State University professor rehired after mental health crisis

NBC4 reported on Angela Bryant’s resignation last spring. You can watch the coverage from April in the video player above. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An Ohio State University professor has been rehired after she resigned during a mental health crisis last spring. Associate Professor Angela Bryant is back on campus this fall after the university […]
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Michigan State
State
Iowa State
State
Minnesota State
State
Tennessee State
City
Columbus, OH
City
Kansas, OH
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
State
Illinois State
State
Mississippi State
State
North Dakota State
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
Columbus, OH
Lifestyle
State
Georgia State
Columbus, OH
Food & Drinks
State
Alabama State
Local
Ohio Food & Drinks
State
Oklahoma State
WDTN

Columbus teachers strike: What happens before students return

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus City Schools and its teacher’s union are poised to adopt a new labor contract in the coming days. After nearly 14 hours of negotiating, the Board of Education and Columbus Education Association reached a preliminary agreement in the early hours of Thursday, ending a three-day strike that culminated from 23 […]
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Distillery#Wheat Whiskey#Distilleries#Straight Whiskey#Food Drink#Business Industry#Beverages#Linus Business#Idn#National Sales
WDTN

Former Columbus-area schools superintendent accused of kidnapping

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK/WCMH) — A former superintendent of a Columbus-area school district is in custody and being held on kidnapping charges in West Virginia. William J. Morrison III was arrested Thursday and charged with kidnapping, a day after Huntington police asked for the public’s help identifying a person who lured two children into his vehicle. […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WDTN

Matheau Moore found not guilty on all counts in death of wife

DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH) — A Westerville man was found not guilty Friday of killing his wife and staging it as a suicide. After deliberating for nearly three hours, a Delaware County jury found Matheau L. Moore not guilty on charges of murder and felonious assault in the death of his 52-year-old wife, Emily Noble, whose […]
WESTERVILLE, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WDTN

WDTN

24K+
Followers
15K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy