How Oregon transfers, former signees fared in Week 0
Tracking how former Oregon Ducks players and signees performed during Week 0 of the 2022 season:. Trey Benson, RB Florida State: 11 carries for 105 yards and a touchdown in a 47-7 win over Duquesne. Mycah Pittman, WR Florida State: 4 catches for 44 yards and a 7-yard punt return...
1490thescore.com
Football Previews: Roseburg Indians coach Dave Heuberger
The Roseburg High School football team is coming off its best season under head coach Dave Heuberger. The Indians went 9-2 on the year finished second in the Southwest Conference and reached the second round of the Class 6A state playoffs. The Tribe graduated a large chunk from last year’s...
Mario Cristobal was average versus ranked teams at Oregon
In four seasons as Oregon’s head coach, Mario Cristobal was 7-6 against ranked teams. Cristobal previously was 0-6 versus ranked teams as the head coach versus ranked teams in six seasons at FIU. The better comparison for how Miami can expect to perform versus ranked under Cristobal was his tenure at Oregon.
Freshman cornerback Khamari Terrell turning heads quickly with Oregon Ducks
One of Oregon’s true freshmen who’s turned heads during fall camp is defensive back Khamari Terrell. Oregon coach Dan Lanning praised Terrell, a former four-star recruit, after the first week of practice for spending extra time in the film room and later for a big hit in last week’s scrimmage.
kqennewsradio.com
UMPQUA RIVER TO OPEN WILD COHO HARVEST THIS FALL
Several coastal river basins, including the Umpqua, will be open to some wild coho harvest this year, beginning as early as September 10th. A release from the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife said this will be the second year in a row of some wild coho retention in coastal rivers. ODFW said coho returning this year went to sea last year, when conditions had improved considerably, so even more basins are open this year. The agency said that is a “definite improvement” from 2016-2020, when all wild coho retention was closed in coastal rivers.
msn.com
Oregon governor invokes emergency act, authorities order evacuations amid 4,700-acre wildfire
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown (D) invoked the state’s Emergency Conflagration Act on Saturday after a massive fire erupted in southwest Oregon. The Rum Creek Fire poses a “threat to life, safety, and property,” according to Brown’s declaration, qualifying for additional resources provided by the state. “It...
msn.com
Metros sending the most people to Eugene
Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Eugene-Springfield, OR Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Eugene from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
klcc.org
Eugene’s DMV will close for one week and will re-open in new office
The Eugene DMV will close its doors for one week, starting Aug. 29. The temporary shutdown will allow the agency to move from its current, temporary location inside Valley River Center to a standalone building on the northwest side of the mall. The address of the new building is 499 Valley River Center.
clayconews.com
FATAL SINGLE VEHICLE CRASH ON HIGHWAY 126W IN LANE COUNTY, OREGON
LANE COUNTY, OR - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Saturday, August 27, 2022 at approximately 6:19 AM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Highway 126W near milepost 29. The preliminary investigation revealed a westbound Chevrolet Colorado, operated by Chad Colborn (39)...
clayconews.com
FATAL CRASH ON HIGHWAY 42 IN DOUGLAS COUNTY, OREGON
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR (August 27, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Friday, August 26, 2022 at approximately 12:53 PM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Highway 42 near milepost 64. The preliminary investigation revealed a westbound brown Chevrolet pickup, operated...
Semi spills load on Beltline Hwy in Eugene, closes exit to Delta Hwy
A crash involving a semi-truck has shut down the Beltline Highway interchange to Delta Highway in Lane County Friday morning, the Oregon Department of Transportation tweeted.
kezi.com
Burglar sentenced to 15 years in prison
EUGENE, Ore. - A man who police say burglarized several Eugene businesses, has been sentenced to 15 years in prison. According to the Eugene Police Department Thomas Young of Independence pled guilty to a total of 19 counts of burglary. Twelve burglaries were investigated by EPD. According to police, Young...
kqennewsradio.com
DRIVER HOSPITALIZED AFTER LOG TRUCK ACCIDENT
The driver was hospitalized after a log truck accident Wednesday morning. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said at 7:10 a.m. a driver apparently fell asleep while driving the loaded vehicle down river on Tyee Road in the Umpqua area, causing his truck to leave the roadway. The truck...
klcc.org
August 27, 1972: The day the Grateful Dead saved Springfield Creamery
In August of 1972, the Springfield Creamery hit a financial rough patch. Owners Chuck and Sue Kesey had been in business for more than a decade and just introduced a new probiotic product called Nancy’s Yogurt. But debts and back taxes threatened to shut them down. That’s when somebody...
kezi.com
Days Creek man found seriously injured seven hours after truck rolls down embankment
DAYS CREEK, Ore. -- A Days Creek man is seriously injured after the truck he was driving rolled 150 feet down an embankment, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said Steven Kremer, 57, of Days Creek was trapped in his pickup truck for more than seven hours from Friday night into Saturday morning before a neighbor heard him yelling for help.
kptv.com
Motorcycle crash leaves Lane County Woman dead
LANE COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A woman riding a motorcycle on High Prairie Road outside Oakridge died after losing control, skidding and crashing onto the roadway Wednesday evening, according to Lane County Sheriff’s Office. The woman, 42-year-old Melissa Marie Shambley, suffered severe injuries. Medics arrived just after 7:30 and...
kezi.com
Man dead following crash on Highway 42 near Tenmile
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. -- Oregon State Police Troopers said just before 1 p.m. Friday, they responded to a single vehicle crash on Highway 42 near milepost 64 near Tenmile. Troopers said Bruce Tims, 56, of Dillard was driving westbound in a brown Chevrolet truck when he went into the ditch, through a fence, left the roadway and crashed into a tree.
