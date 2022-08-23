Read full article on original website
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Suspects in drive-by shooting arrested after police end chase with PIT maneuver -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. 4 suspects in drive-by shooting arrested after Michigan State Police end chase with PIT maneuver. Four people were taken into police custody after Michigan State...
fox2detroit.com
Police search for suspect of multiple deadly shootings in Detroit Sunday
DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Detroit Police Department is actively searching for the suspect of multiple deadly shootings in Detroit on Sunday. At approximately 4:45 a.m. a 40-year-old woman was found shot multiple times in the area of Wyoming and Margareta. While officers investigated the scene, a witness walked...
Detroit police searching for suspect in four Sunday morning shootings all believed to be random; suspect said to be armed and dangerous
The search is on for a suspect in multiple deadly shootings on Detroit’s northwest side early Sunday morning. Police officials have scheduled a press conference for Sunday afternoon.
Driver of Chrysler 300 going 100 mph on I-96 flees police, is tracked down and arrested
Two people were arrested overnight after trying to get away from Michigan State Police on I-96 at the Davison. Police said the driver was speeding at 100 mph in a 70 mph zone.
fox2detroit.com
Stolen glock handgun found in suspect car that fled police at 100 mph in Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - State police in Detroit recovered a stolen Glock handgun from a car that was clocked at going 100 mph on I-96 early Friday morning. The gun was found in a Chrysler 300 that fled police after state troopers attempted a traffic stop around 12:10 a.m. Patrolling...
Detroit police searching for armed and dangerous suspect in two deadly shootings
The search is on for a suspect in multiple deadly shootings on Detroit’s northwest side early Sunday morning. Police officials have scheduled a press conference for Sunday afternoon.
Detroit News
Detroit police arrest suspect in Sunday morning shootings after 4 shot, 3 killed
Detroit — The man suspected of shooting four people, killing three, in a series of Sunday morning shootings on Detroit's west side is in custody, Detroit police said Sunday night. Police said the man was arrested in the shooting of four people in what appeared to be random incidents....
UPDATE: Suspect in custody after multiple deadly shootings in Detroit Sunday
Detroit police have confirmed to 7 Action News that the alleged gunman who killed three people and injured another is in custody.
fox2detroit.com
DPD: Man shoots at employee claims food order was wrong at Hollywood Coney Island
DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Detroit Police Department is looking for a man who shot at a restaurant staff member behind bulletproof glass because he allegedly had the wrong food order. The incident happened on Saturday, August 13 at 10:12 p.m. at the Hollywood Coney Island on Grand River....
fox2detroit.com
Detroit man pointed pellet gun at driver on I-94, police say
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A road rage incident on a Metro Detroit freeway led to the arrest of a Detroit man who later admitted to pointing a pellet gun at a driver. Michigan State Police recovered both the pellet pistol and a round of ammunition inside the suspect's vehicle after securing a search warrant.
fox2detroit.com
Michigan State Police seize 11 lbs of crystal meth in search of home
FLINT, Mich. (FOX 2) - Michigan State Police announced on Friday that the Flint Area Narcotics Group (FANG) executed a search warrant earlier this week and seized over 11 pounds of crystal methamphetamine. MSP said that FANG, in cooperation with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), served...
ClickOnDetroit.com
2 killed in early morning crash involving 6 vehicles on EB I-94 in Detroit
DETROIT – Six vehicles were involved in a crash on eastbound I-94 and Mount Elliott Street in Detroit on Saturday morning that left two people dead. According to Michigan State Police, the driver of a Ford Fusion lost control of the vehicle, crashed into the center median barrier and was rear-ended by a Kia at around 2:25 a.m. on Saturday.
98online.com
Detroit Police arrest three kids – 11, 12, and 14 – trying to steal new Dodge Chargers and Challengers
DETROIT (FOX 2) – Detroit Police on Monday told FOX 2 that three children, between the ages of 11 and 14, were the most recent arrests in rising cases of car jackings throughout the city. On Monday, the trio of kids – ages 11, 12, and 14 – were...
fox2detroit.com
Man charged in Detroit BBQ murder, kidnapping, chase, and standoff was on tether after posting low bond
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A suspect accused of killing a man at a Detroit barbecue then barricading himself in a home with a kidnapped child after fleeing police was already out on bond on an unrelated charge of shooting at his girlfriend. Deveius Monta Weathers, 29, of Eastpointe, is accused...
fox2detroit.com
Detroit police investigating shooting that left 2 men injured
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are investigating a shooting that left two people hospitalized early Saturday morning. The shooting happened in the block of Rathbone, near I-75 & Fort St. According to police, the two men, ages 19 and 23, were at a gathering when an unknown suspect fired...
fox2detroit.com
BMW owner helps police track stolen vehicle to Detroit home
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A vehicle owner following their stolen BMW helped police track it and find it Wednesday afternoon in Detroit. The owner called Michigan State Police around 2:15 p.m. and said they were following the stolen vehicle on I-96 near Wyoming. Troopers saw the vehicle on Davison Avenue and tried to stop it, but the thief fled.
fox2detroit.com
Westland man sentenced to prison after stabbing father to death, dumping body
WESTLAND, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 25-year-old Westland man was sentenced to prison Friday after he stabbed his dad to death in the city of Wayne. Flem Stiltner, IV, 25, was charged with first-degree murder after killing his 48-year-old father, Flem Stiltner, III, in 2020. He was convicted on one count of second-degree murder and was sentenced to 29 to 50 years in prison.
fox2detroit.com
Detroit police searching for suspects involved in shootout that injured 23-year-old
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Police are looking for information into a shootout that multiple gunman had at a gas station on Eight Mile in Detroit last week. The shooting left a 23-year-old with a non-fatal gunshot wound during the Aug. 18 incident. It unfolded around midnight when the victim exited...
Detroit man convicted of manslaughter in road rage killing of firefighter at Troy gas station
An Oakland County jury has found a Detroit man involved in a deadly road rage shooting last summer guilty on lesser charges. The victim was a Detroit firefighter.
Comments / 1