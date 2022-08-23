Jimall Dawn Brown held without bail on child sex trafficking; reportedly received thousands of dollars from trafficking victim

Read full article on original website
2 indicted on murder charges related to 2021 Providence shooting
A Rhode Island grand jury has returned an indictment charging two Providence men with murder related to the shooting death of 24-year-old Miya Brophy-Baermann in Providence in 2021, according to a statement by Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha. The secret indictment — which took place on Aug. 24 —...
Dustin Wilson, Leominster man accused of beating, raping woman in NY hotel wanted in Mass. on 3 warrants, court documents show
A Leominster man accused of beating and raping a woman in a Central New York hotel room while armed with a police baton and a machete is also accused of threatening to cut another woman’s head off with a machete in Massachusetts earlier this year. Court records show Dustin...
Jashone Bullock of Dorchester accused of shooting 13-year-old in the eye
The Boston Police Department said a suspect has been arrested and charged in connection with a shooting in Dorchester on Sunday where a 13-year-old boy suffered a gunshot wound to the eye. Jashone Bullock, 21, of Dorchester was arrested on Wednesday and charged with assault and battery with a dangerous...
Boston police report second weekend shooting in Dorchester, this one fatal
A man shot in Dorchester on Saturday has died, according to Boston Police. The man, whose identity has been withheld, was shot near 970 Blue Hill Avenue in the Dorchester neighborhood of Boston. Police responded to a report of a shooting around 5:45 p.m. on Saturday and found a man...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hopkinton deputy police chief on leave pending investigation, police say
Hopkinton Deputy Police Chief John Porter, who has been with the department for 30 years, was placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation, according to a statement by the department. The announcement, made by Hopkinton Police Chief Joseph Bennett on Saturday, stated that Porter had been told...
Woman stabbed inside Stop & Shop in Boston, police investigating
A woman was stabbed inside a Stop & Shop grocery store in the neighborhood of Jamaica Plain in Boston Friday morning, NBC Boston reported. The stabbing was reported around 1:30 a.m. Friday. Boston EMS responded to 301 Centre St. and brought the woman, who is expected to be OK, to a nearby hospital, the news outlet reported.
Man driving in Leominster gets slashed with boxcutter in arm and head after suspect flags him down to pull over, police say
A man is in the hospital recovering after being slashed with a boxcutter by a man who flagged the victim down while he was driving Thursday, police said. The victim told police he was driving on Marguerite Avenue when he was flagged down by a Black male. After the victim got out of his car, the suspect then pulled out a boxcutter and demanded money. The suspect then slashed the victim on the arm and head, according to the Leominster Police Department.
Suspect arrested following Saturday morning shooting in Dorchester during J’ouvert festival
A suspect is in custody after an individual was shot Saturday in Dorchester during morning festivities for J’ouvert, the Boston Globe reported. An arrest was made following the shooting and the firearm was recovered, Boston Police Sergeant Detective John Boyle told the paper. The victim’s injuries are not considered...
Massachusetts State Police rescue two missing teenage boys lost in Easton woods on Wednesday
Massachusetts State Police utilized helicopters to locate two teenagers lost inside a dense woodland area in Easton during a 4-hour search operation on Wednesday. In a statement released by Massachusetts State Police, authorities responded to the woods behind the Southeastern Regional Vocational High School in Easton to search for two missing teenage boys, who were believed to be lost in the thick woodland area.
Lost dog: Westminster police search for owner of husky found near Cumberland Farms
Westminster police are searching for the owners of a lost husky dog found by during the early morning hours of Sunday near Cumberland Farms at 68 Main Street. Police released a photo of the dog on Facebook on Sunday morning that was shared more than 200 times. “We found this...
MSPCA joins with the Northeast Animal Shelter in Salem to bring 48 more beagles to Massachusetts from Virginia breeding facility
There are 48 more beagles that have been brought to Massachusetts from a Virginia breeding facility and are gearing up to find a new home. The Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals joined with the Northeast Animal Shelter (NEAS) in Salem Thursday to bring the 48 beagles to Massachusetts, where they had been rescued from a facility that was breeding them to sell to research labs called Envigo, the MSPCA said in a release.
Jake Oliveira, Sydney Levin-Epstein contest Democratic primary in Hampden, Hampshire and Worcester Senate District
Political and congressional staffer Sydney Levin-Epstein, of Longmeadow, and current state Rep. Jacob R. “Jake” Oliveira, of Ludlow, are running in the Democratic primary for the state Senate seat being vacated by four-term incumbent Eric P. Lesser. The primary is Sept. 6 and open to Democrats and those...
Revere Beach Parkway crash: Pedestrian hit, killed by car on Route 16 in Everett
A car struck and killed a pedestrian on the Revere Beach Parkway in Everett early Saturday, authorities said. The pedestrian, identified only as male, was hit by the 2001 Toyota Camry around 1:40 a.m. on the westbound side of the parkway, also known as Route 16, just west of Vine Street, according to a statement from Massachusetts State Police.
Curiosity about multi-vehicle crash on I-290 in Worcester likely caused second crash, Mass State Police say
Curiosity about a four-car crash involving a boat and trailer on Interstate 290 in Worcester likely caused a second multi-vehicle crash, according to Massachusetts State Police. The two crashes shut down multiple lanes of traffic on both I-290 eastbound and westbound Friday morning, according to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation.
Lightning likely caused fire at Massachusetts home, officials say
A fire that broke out at a home in Watertown was likely caused by lightning striking the house as thunderstorms rolled through the state Friday, officials said. First responders arrived at the scene of the fire on North Beacon Street around 4 p.m. Flames were coming from the second floor of a two-family home. Shortly after, Deputy Watertown Fire Chief T. McManus ordered a second alarm to be sounded, according to authorities.
‘Space for students to try different things’: Camp Atwater marks 100 years of operation
NORTH BROOKFIELD — “They have opportunities to do things here that they might not necessarily have back home,” explains Jawad Brown. “This is the space for students to try different things but also have the space to do something that they’re already interested in.”. Brown...
Multi-vehicle crash involving boat on I-290 in Worcester Friday morning left two people injured
A multi-vehicle crash involving a boat that shut down lanes of I-290 westbound in Worcester Friday morning sent two people to the hospital, according to Massachusetts State Police. At 7:30 a.m., State Troopers responded to reports of a multi-vehicle crash involving a jackknifed trailer carrying a boat. The trailer was...
Eversource to replace Massachusetts’ 40,000 manhole covers with new pressuring releasing covers
Eversource will soon be replacing the approximate 40,000 manhole covers throughout Massachusetts with new latching covers the company says will improve safety. According to WCVB, the company plans to replace all 6,000 manhole covers throughout Boston with its new latching covers by the end of 2023. After those 6,000 covers...
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $4 million prize winner only known as ‘Kit Kat Nominee Trust of Mattapoisett’
A Massachusetts State Lottery winner claimed their $4 million prize on Aug. 18. However, their name wasn’t publicly released. Kit Kat Nominee Trust of Mattapoisett claimed the $4 million prize. It was the first jackpot prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$4,000,000 Jumbo Cash” instant ticket game.
Massachusetts State Lottery winners: 2 $100,000 prizes won on Saturday
Two lucky people snagged Massachusetts State Lottery tickets worth $100,000 on Saturday, with one in Medway and one in Abington. The Medway ticket was sold at Medway Mobil and the Abington ticket was sold at a business with the grammatically-dubious name Yours Convenience Store. Overall, there were more than 190...
