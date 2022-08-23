Jimall Dawn Brown held without bail on child sex trafficking; reportedly received thousands of dollars from trafficking victim

A man is in the hospital recovering after being slashed with a boxcutter by a man who flagged the victim down while he was driving Thursday, police said. The victim told police he was driving on Marguerite Avenue when he was flagged down by a Black male. After the victim got out of his car, the suspect then pulled out a boxcutter and demanded money. The suspect then slashed the victim on the arm and head, according to the Leominster Police Department.

LEOMINSTER, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO