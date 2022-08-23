Read full article on original website
Montgomery County BOS to hold a brief meeting & attend Grassley event, Tuesday
(Red Oak, Iowa) – Montgomery County Auditor Jill Ozuna reports the Board of Supervisors in her county will meet at 8-a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30th, in their courthouse meeting room. The only thing of note on their agenda, is continued discussion with regard to a Pipeline Engineer, and action as necessary.
A long-standing Pottawattamie County employee receiving recognition from the Iowa State Association of Counties (ISAC)
(West Des Moines, Iowa) – A long-time County Employee in Pottawattamie County was honored recently. Officials with ISAC (Iowa State Association of Counties) report Melvyn Houser, Pottawattamie County Auditor, was presented with the prestigious “Golden Eagle” award on Wednesday, during ISAC’s 2022 Annual Conference in Des Moines. The Golden Eagle is given to commend extraordinary public service to ISAC and county government. The honor was created to recognize elected or appointed county officials, business or civic leaders, persons rendering assistance to counties as trainers, consultants or advisors, and former members of ISAC staff also are eligible.
Tyler Family Cancer Center Unveiled at Cass Health
ATLANTIC, IOWA – Officials at Cass Health, Sunday afternoon, unveiled the Tyler Family Cancer Center during their open house on Sunday. The Tyler Family Cancer Center is the treatment and infusion section of the Cass Health Specialty Clinic. CEO Brett Altman said “This has been brewing over the last several months, and I am thrilled to share this exciting news with our community. Cass Health provides excellent cancer care, and we are proud to partner with the Tyler family to bring awareness to patients throughout southwest Iowa. The Tylers are a local family that know all too well the impacts of cancer and what a difference it makes to receive care close to home from the neighbors you trust. It is with profound gratitude that we announce that they have made a very generous gift to cover the expense of our remodeled cancer care center.”
Glenwood Resource Center faces additional fines in the death of a resident
(Glenwood, Iowa —The Glenwood Resource Center faces state fines for the death of a second resident this year. KCCI says officials with the Iowa Department of Inspection and Appeals say a staff member failed to notify a doctor when a 62-year-old woman’s heart rate dropped back in May. The woman died soon after.
No injuries following a collision in Union County
(Creston, Iowa) – The Union County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday (today), said no injuries were reported following a collision that occurred just before seven-a.m., Friday, on the east side of Creston. Authorities say a 2007 Chevy Silverado pickup driven by 41-year-old Russell W. Peterson, of Creston, was eastbound on Highway 44. A 2020 Kenworth semi tractor-trailer equipped with a grain hopper, and driven by 45-year-old Adam R. Taylor, of Grand River, was westbound on Highway 34.
1 injured during I-80 crash in Cass County
(Brayton, Iowa) – A man on a motorcycle was injured during a crash on eastbound Interstate 80 this (Saturday) morning, in Cass County. According to the Iowa State Patrol, 26-year-old Carlos Alberto Espinoza Herrera (address unknown) was on the outside shoulder of I-80, riding a 2012 Honda CBR-250 motorcycle near the 59.6-mile marker (two-miles west of the Brayton/Atlantic Exit) at around 6-a.m., when he merged onto the outside lane.
Upcoming shooting event benefits children’s program and Cass County Republicans
(Atlantic, Iowa) – The owner of an ag chemical supply company near Atlantic is hosting the Cass County Republicans Trap Shoot and BBQ tomorrow (Saturday, Aug. 27th.) Erich Wickman, owner of Wickman Chemical, says the trap shoot takes place on his property north of Atlantic across from his place of business, off Highway 71, to the east, and will feature Republican candidates for office.
Wind and heavy rain pummel parts of western/central Iowa Saturday night
(Atlantic, Iowa) – Fierce winds and heavy rain blew through parts of western and central Iowa, Saturday evening and night, causing a power outage for part of Atlantic, as tree limbs broke and fell on power lines. As with previous Derecho-type winds, trees were left shredded in some areas, especially in downtown Atlantic, where KJAN’s Lori Murphy snapped some pictures of the damage. (See photo’s, click on image to enlarge). Winds gusting up to 55-miles per hour caused tree damage in Red Oak at around 6:30-p.m.
Meth seized, 3 arrested in Villisca, during an investigation into drug activity
(Villisca, Iowa) – Three people in two separate residences were arrested in Villisca, Thursday and Friday (today), as the result of an investigation into the distribution of methamphetamine. At around 8:15-a.m., Thursday, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Deputies executed a search warrant at 115 N. 4th Avenue, in Villisca. As a result of the warrant, 44-year-old Justin James Smith and 31-year-old Jamie Elizabeth Gentry, both of Villisca, were arrested.
