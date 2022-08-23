ATLANTIC, IOWA – Officials at Cass Health, Sunday afternoon, unveiled the Tyler Family Cancer Center during their open house on Sunday. The Tyler Family Cancer Center is the treatment and infusion section of the Cass Health Specialty Clinic. CEO Brett Altman said “This has been brewing over the last several months, and I am thrilled to share this exciting news with our community. Cass Health provides excellent cancer care, and we are proud to partner with the Tyler family to bring awareness to patients throughout southwest Iowa. The Tylers are a local family that know all too well the impacts of cancer and what a difference it makes to receive care close to home from the neighbors you trust. It is with profound gratitude that we announce that they have made a very generous gift to cover the expense of our remodeled cancer care center.”

ATLANTIC, IA ・ 6 HOURS AGO