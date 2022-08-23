ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business Insider

Elon Musk's bitter fight over Twitter is causing an 'absurdly high' number of employees to flee the social media company for other jobs as they lose faith in leadership

An increasing number of Twitter employees are leaving the company, insiders say. Stress from Elon Musk's acquisition, along with "poor" executive leadership, is the cause. So many people have left recently that Twitter changed the way it categorizes attrition. A steady stream of Twitter employees have left the company in...
Business Insider

Elon Musk scores a rare win in Twitter-acquisition lawsuit as the company is ordered to hand over documents from fired general manager

Last week Musk's attorneys demanded that documents from 22 Twitter employees be handed over. The judge overseeing the case ordered documents from one employee, Kayvon Beykpour. Musk is now seeking more information on data through an additional motion filed confidentially. Elon Musk will receive some of the extra information he's...
HackerNoon

It’s High Time We Talk about the Issue of Fake Accounts

A survey found that 1 of 4 people using online social media is a victim of trolls. Fake and bot accounts on social networks are responsible for harassment, cyberbullying, spreading fake news, and spamming. But at a fundamental level, Facebook and Twitter are disincentivized from doing anything about it. The identification and removal of these accounts require an immense amount of resources. The problem lies in the approach to deal with these issues i.e. identifying and banning the accounts. New fake accounts are created every day.
Distractify

What Happens When You Block Someone on Facebook?

There are all sorts of ways to shut down interactions with someone on social media these days, but what happens when you block someone on Facebook, specifically?. Well, it goes a few steps beyond unfriending. They won’t get a notification that they’ve been blocked, but they also won’t be able to interact with you or friend you on Facebook. Read on…
The Independent

Joe Rogan podcast - live: Zuckerberg says bot accounts on platforms are ‘trade-offs all the way down’

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, who oversees Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and the Metaverse, is making a surprise appearance as a guest on controversial podcast host Joe Rogan’s latest show.Replying to a question on bot accounts and controversial content on social media platforms, Mr Zuckerberg said he believes there weren’t going to be “perfect” artificial intelligence systems.“I think it’s all trade-offs all the way down and you could either build a system overly aggressive and capture a higher per cent of the bad guys but then also by accident take out some number of good guys, or you could be a little more lenient and say the cost of taking out any number of good guys is too high so we’re going to tolerate having just a little bit more bad guys on the system,” he said.Rogan has been a lightning rod since his Joe Rogan Experience, the world’s most popular podcast, was bought by Spotify in a $100m deal.Earlier this year Rogan found himself at the centre of controversy when he was accused of spreading Covid-19 misinformation and hosted a guest who claimed that Americans were “hypnotised” into wearing masks and getting vaccines.
Rolling Stone

Twitter, Facebook Take Down ‘Pro-Western’ Accounts Over ‘Deceptive Tactics’

Twitter and Facebook were among the social networks to suspend a series of pro-U.S. accounts that targeted Asian and Middle Eastern users, an action believed to be the first time the social media companies have blocked accounts for promoting pro-Western interests. The joint study by Graphika and the Stanford Internet Observatory found that, over the past five years, the suspected accounts — which were active on eight different social media platforms — heavily criticized the authoritarian regimes in Russia, China, and Iran to social media users in those countries. “Our joint investigation found an interconnected web of accounts on Twitter, Facebook,...
The Independent

Twitter becoming a company is ‘the biggest issue and my biggest regret,’ says Jack Dorsey

Twitter founder and former chief Jack Dorsey says his biggest regret is that Twitter became a company.He was replying to a user on the social media platform asking if Twitter has turned out the way he envisioned it.“The biggest issue and my biggest regret is that it became a company,” he said in a tweet on Thursday.The former chief of the microblogging platform added that he wished Twitter was a “protocol” that “can’t be owned by a state, or company.”Mr Dorsey echoed statements he had made earlier this year when Tesla chief Elon Musk made a bid to take...
Washington Examiner

Twitter founder reveals 'biggest regret'

The founder of Twitter said on Thursday that he regrets that the social media platform became a company. Jack Dorsey, who stepped down as CEO of Twitter last year, also stated that Twitter being run as a company is the "biggest issue" with the platform. Dorsey, 45, made the comment in a post on the social media platform responding to a user with concerns that Twitter has a "leftward" bent and is banning an "inordinate amount of rightward leaning." Dorsey added that his preference would have been to have Twitter function more like email or bitcoin.
960 The Ref

SEC questions Twitter on how it counts fake accounts

DETROIT — (AP) — U.S. securities regulators are questioning Twitter about the way it determines how many fake accounts are on its platform. The Securities and Exchange Commission in June asked the company about its methodology for calculating false or spam accounts and "the underlying judgments and assumptions used by management.”
protocol.com

Mudge’s Twitter complaint is a siren call to Washington

Hello and welcome to Protocol Policy! Today, we’re talking about former Twitter head of security Peiter “Mudge” Zatko’s bombshell whistleblower complaint. Plus, the FTC gives Zuck a break and tech for school tests loses in an Ohio court. It’s not (just) about the bots. Jack...
