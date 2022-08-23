Read full article on original website
Related
Business Insider
Elon Musk's bitter fight over Twitter is causing an 'absurdly high' number of employees to flee the social media company for other jobs as they lose faith in leadership
An increasing number of Twitter employees are leaving the company, insiders say. Stress from Elon Musk's acquisition, along with "poor" executive leadership, is the cause. So many people have left recently that Twitter changed the way it categorizes attrition. A steady stream of Twitter employees have left the company in...
Elon Musk scores a rare win in Twitter-acquisition lawsuit as the company is ordered to hand over documents from fired general manager
Last week Musk's attorneys demanded that documents from 22 Twitter employees be handed over. The judge overseeing the case ordered documents from one employee, Kayvon Beykpour. Musk is now seeking more information on data through an additional motion filed confidentially. Elon Musk will receive some of the extra information he's...
Meta and TikTok bans influencer Andrew Tate — who's known for misogynistic comments — from Facebook and Instagram
Meta and TikTok spokespeople told Insider that Tate was banned for violating the platforms' policies.
Twitter whistleblower has just handed Elon Musk major ammunition in his battle over bots—and his lawyers are already on the case
A new bombshell report from a Twitter whistleblower could have big implications for the company’s coming court case with Elon Musk. Photo Illustration by Avishek Das/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images. Would-be Twitter buyer Elon Musk is actively trying to pull out of the $44 billion takeover deal as he...
RELATED PEOPLE
It’s High Time We Talk about the Issue of Fake Accounts
A survey found that 1 of 4 people using online social media is a victim of trolls. Fake and bot accounts on social networks are responsible for harassment, cyberbullying, spreading fake news, and spamming. But at a fundamental level, Facebook and Twitter are disincentivized from doing anything about it. The identification and removal of these accounts require an immense amount of resources. The problem lies in the approach to deal with these issues i.e. identifying and banning the accounts. New fake accounts are created every day.
What Happens When You Block Someone on Facebook?
There are all sorts of ways to shut down interactions with someone on social media these days, but what happens when you block someone on Facebook, specifically?. Well, it goes a few steps beyond unfriending. They won’t get a notification that they’ve been blocked, but they also won’t be able to interact with you or friend you on Facebook. Read on…
Mark Zuckerberg says he regrets Facebook throttling Hunter Biden laptop story
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg expressed regret for Facebook's throttling of the Hunter Biden laptop story in the days leading up to the 2020 election but conditioned that "the process was pretty reasonable."
'I cried watching my daughter,' says father of woman who drowned while livestreaming on Facebook
The father of a Kenyan woman who drowned in a swimming pool while livestreaming on Facebook has spoken of his family's devastating loss.
IN THIS ARTICLE
What the Twitter whistleblower disclosure says about Elon Musk and bots
Former Twitter Head of Security Peiter “Mudge” Zatko says Twitter doesn’t know - or want to know - how many bots it has on its platform. CNN’s Donie O’Sullivan explains how that relates to Elon Musk’s attempt to kill his $44 billion deal to buy Twitter.
Joe Rogan podcast - live: Zuckerberg says bot accounts on platforms are ‘trade-offs all the way down’
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, who oversees Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and the Metaverse, is making a surprise appearance as a guest on controversial podcast host Joe Rogan’s latest show.Replying to a question on bot accounts and controversial content on social media platforms, Mr Zuckerberg said he believes there weren’t going to be “perfect” artificial intelligence systems.“I think it’s all trade-offs all the way down and you could either build a system overly aggressive and capture a higher per cent of the bad guys but then also by accident take out some number of good guys, or you could be a little more lenient and say the cost of taking out any number of good guys is too high so we’re going to tolerate having just a little bit more bad guys on the system,” he said.Rogan has been a lightning rod since his Joe Rogan Experience, the world’s most popular podcast, was bought by Spotify in a $100m deal.Earlier this year Rogan found himself at the centre of controversy when he was accused of spreading Covid-19 misinformation and hosted a guest who claimed that Americans were “hypnotised” into wearing masks and getting vaccines.
Twitter, Facebook Take Down ‘Pro-Western’ Accounts Over ‘Deceptive Tactics’
Twitter and Facebook were among the social networks to suspend a series of pro-U.S. accounts that targeted Asian and Middle Eastern users, an action believed to be the first time the social media companies have blocked accounts for promoting pro-Western interests. The joint study by Graphika and the Stanford Internet Observatory found that, over the past five years, the suspected accounts — which were active on eight different social media platforms — heavily criticized the authoritarian regimes in Russia, China, and Iran to social media users in those countries. “Our joint investigation found an interconnected web of accounts on Twitter, Facebook,...
A judge called Elon Musk's latest request absurd, but still handed him another win in his Twitter lawsuit
A judge partially granted Elon Musk's demand for more data from Twitter on "bots." Twitter is now required to deliver information on several thousand more reviews of spam accounts. Musk did not get all that he wanted, with the judge calling his request "absurdly broad." Elon Musk's legal team scored...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
In the midst of its battle with Elon Musk, Twitter threatens to revoke Bot Sentinel's data access after founder suggests Twitter has more than 5% 'bots'
Bot Sentinel is a platform that tracks Twitter for accounts that my be harmful or fake. It's been doing so since 2018, with access to Twitter's developer API. Now, Twitter is giving it two weeks to remove a "core" part of its site before its access is revoked. Bot Sentinel...
Twitter becoming a company is ‘the biggest issue and my biggest regret,’ says Jack Dorsey
Twitter founder and former chief Jack Dorsey says his biggest regret is that Twitter became a company.He was replying to a user on the social media platform asking if Twitter has turned out the way he envisioned it.“The biggest issue and my biggest regret is that it became a company,” he said in a tweet on Thursday.The former chief of the microblogging platform added that he wished Twitter was a “protocol” that “can’t be owned by a state, or company.”Mr Dorsey echoed statements he had made earlier this year when Tesla chief Elon Musk made a bid to take...
Meta Reaches $37.5M Settlement For Facebook's User Privacy Violation: Report
Meta Platforms Inc META reached a $37.5 million settlement regarding a 2018 lawsuit alleging Facebook of tracking user movements through their smartphones without permission, Reuters reports. It resolved claims that Facebook violated California law and privacy policy by gathering data from users who turned off Location Services on their mobile...
Washington Examiner
Twitter founder reveals 'biggest regret'
The founder of Twitter said on Thursday that he regrets that the social media platform became a company. Jack Dorsey, who stepped down as CEO of Twitter last year, also stated that Twitter being run as a company is the "biggest issue" with the platform. Dorsey, 45, made the comment in a post on the social media platform responding to a user with concerns that Twitter has a "leftward" bent and is banning an "inordinate amount of rightward leaning." Dorsey added that his preference would have been to have Twitter function more like email or bitcoin.
Joe Rogan points out how anyone can abuse Mark Zuckerberg’s glasses to film anyone without consent in a matter of seconds
On a new three-hour episode of The Joe Rogan Experience published on Thursday, guest Mark Zuckerberg took on a lot of topics, ranging from the metaverse to Meta’s ethical responsibilities to remote work. Early on, the two discussed the current state of augmented and virtual reality and the technological...
Exclusive-Twitter reshuffles 'health' team amid spam bot debate
Aug 23 (Reuters) - Twitter Inc (TWTR.N) is combining teams that work on reducing toxic content and spam bots, according to a staff memo on Tuesday seen by Reuters, amid accusations from a former executive that the company failed to do either job well.
SEC questions Twitter on how it counts fake accounts
DETROIT — (AP) — U.S. securities regulators are questioning Twitter about the way it determines how many fake accounts are on its platform. The Securities and Exchange Commission in June asked the company about its methodology for calculating false or spam accounts and "the underlying judgments and assumptions used by management.”
protocol.com
Mudge’s Twitter complaint is a siren call to Washington
Hello and welcome to Protocol Policy! Today, we’re talking about former Twitter head of security Peiter “Mudge” Zatko’s bombshell whistleblower complaint. Plus, the FTC gives Zuck a break and tech for school tests loses in an Ohio court. It’s not (just) about the bots. Jack...
NFL・
CNN
1M+
Followers
160K+
Post
897M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 0