ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashland, KY

Cosmetology salon seeking wig donations for cancer patients

By Portsmouth Daily Times
Portsmouth Daily Times
Portsmouth Daily Times
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DwnMf_0hRyMylR00
A cosmetology student styles a wig for the Stepping Stones program.

ASHLAND, Ky. – As the fall semester begins, the Cosmetology Salon at Ashland Community and Technical College is seeking donations of wigs to support its Stepping Stones program.

Through Stepping Stones, the salon accepts wig donations for local cancer patients. These wigs are washed and styled by ACTC cosmetology students and given to the patient free of charge.

“Our Stepping Stones program is important to our community because it gives access to something that is so precious to people, their hair,” says Mourine Smith, cosmetology program coordinator. “Most cancer patients struggle with the loss of their hair and having this program gives them the opportunity to feel somewhat better about themselves at no cost.”

The program was launched in 2002 by former cosmetology program coordinator Patti Banfield.

Wigs can be dropped off at the salon, located on the College Drive Campus at the corner of Oakview Road and Ramey Street.

Monetary donations can be given by contacting ACTC’s Foundation at [email protected] Gift-in-kind tax forms are also available through the Foundation office.

Contact Megan Smedley, (606) 326-2134, [email protected] for more information.

Ashland Community and Technical College is strengthening our communities by providing certificate, diploma, and associate degree programs that prepare students for employees for employment or transfer to baccalaureate programs as well as enhance job skills through workforce training. As a member of the Kentucky Community and Technical College System, our colleges are united in their commitment to making life better for our students, communities and the citizens of Kentucky.

Comments / 0

Related
Portsmouth Daily Times

Law enforcement officers appreciation dinner set for September 22nd

Scott Rawlins, Senior Pastor at Christ Community Church, announced the church is hosting a law enforcement appreciation dinner and speaker on September 22, 2022. The church is giving back to the law enforcement officers (LEO) not only to show appreciation but tell the community what the Bible says about authority. Rawlins state that police are a minister of God for the purpose of keeping order in the culture.
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
Portsmouth Daily Times

Portsmouth Public Library book recommendations

The Portsmouth Public Library would like to recommend these book titles. Each title is available to borrow with your library card! For more book recommendations or information on applying for a library card go to www.yourppl.org or call 740-354-5688. Upgrade by Blake Crouch – At first, Logan Ramsay isn’t sure...
PORTSMOUTH, OH
Portsmouth Daily Times

New Boston woman arrested for kidnapping

Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman stated his office was contacted by the Portsmouth Police Department on Sunday, August 21, 2022, in reference to an attempted kidnapping of two juveniles. Sheriff Thoroughman stated the Portsmouth Police Department responded to the scene and began an investigation. The Portsmouth Police Department requested the...
PORTSMOUTH, OH
Portsmouth Daily Times

Portsmouth Daily Times

Portsmouth, OH
5K+
Followers
94
Post
628K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Portsmouth Daily Times

Comments / 0

Community Policy