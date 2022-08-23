KALISPELL, Mont. — Around the nation, it’s back to school for kids of all ages. For some, it’s the first time back in class since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. After the last pandemic years, local schools are doing what they can to ensure the mental well-being of their students are taken care of as the 2022 school session kicks off.

KALISPELL, MT ・ 1 DAY AGO