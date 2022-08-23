ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

Comments / 0

Related
nwestiowa.com

Lt. Kernel has big moment at governor's show

SHELDON—Having the Champion Market Steer at the O’Brien County Fair meant Kourtney Dekker of Sheldon and Lt. Kernel were moo-ving on to a notable event at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines. On Saturday, Aug. 20, the Sheldon High School senior and her special steer helped raise...
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

2022 Iowa State Fair by the numbers

DES MOINES, Iowa — The 2022 Iowa State Fair might be over, but some final numbers from this year's event were recently released. 1,118,763 total attendance (Fourth highest all-time) 128,298 record one-day attendance for Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. $481,500 raised in the Sale of Champions. 730 cornhole participants (new...
IOWA STATE
Q107.5

See Country Superstar Carrie Underwood Sing at Iowa State FaIr

In this article, I have to confess. Or perhaps it's a few confessions. So let's get the first one out of the way. I used to watch American Idol during its first few seasons. Albeit a little contrived, the show was unique for the time, and it was entertaining to watch the contestants perform. I wasn't alone because over 500 million votes were cast by the end of Season Four. That was the one that Carrie Underwood won. At the time, I, along with the rest of America, thought she had a remarkable voice and was a nice All-American Girl who could one day be a successful country singer.
IOWA STATE
who13.com

Classic course on steakhouse’s menu every night

You can enjoy new items on the menu of Johnny’s Italian Steakhouse. Culinary Director DJ Frank shares how he makes the classic Beef Wellington. You can find Johnny’s Italian Steakhouse in Des Moines, Altoona, and West Des Moines. For more information on all the menu items, visit johnnysitaliansteakhouse.com.
DES MOINES, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
California State
Des Moines, IA
Government
Local
Iowa Government
City
Des Moines, IA
QuadCities.com

Iowa’s HyVee Fast And Fresh Has Got One Great Burger, Says Doc

It’s 13th Century Mongolia, you climb up on your horse to ride all day. Conquering villages, winking at village hotties, and building up a hunger only one thing could satiate. The good ole classic Hamburger. Well, I’m sorry 13th Century Mongolian Rider, although you’ve slipped some all beef patties between your horse and saddle to make it tender as a mothers love. This burger has to have “Buns Hun”…
DAVENPORT, IA
Q107.5

Guinness World Record Set at 2022 Iowa State Fair

Whether you call it "Cornhole", "bean bag toss" or just plain "bags", there's a new record holder when it comes to the number of participants in a single tournament. The Iowa State Fair is the new title holder for the GUINNESS WORLD RECORD for the largest cornhole tournament. They set the record at the fair on Saturday, August 20th. They didn't just break the old record of 444 participants, they shattered it with a whopping 730 participants.
IOWA STATE
Des Moines Business Record

Barrel House opens in Des Moines’ East Village

The Barrel House recently opened in redeveloped space at 401 E. Court Ave. in Des Moines’s East Village. Photo by Kathy A. Bolten. Barrel House operators knew when the Davenport-based brew pub began expanding several years ago that they wanted a location in Des Moines. The problem was, they...
DES MOINES, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carrie Underwood
Person
Demi Lovato
Person
Ginuwine
Person
Ingrid Andress
Person
Keith Urban
Person
Alanis Morissette
Person
Nelly
KCRG.com

Warehouse devastated by fire at Iowa State Fairgrounds impacts business

Dubuque School Board endorses plan to sell soccer fields to Arizona company. The Dubuque Community School Board supports the idea of selling soccer fields to a private company in Arizona over a local nonprofit. Updated: 52 minutes ago. The onramp to Highway 30 from Highway 151 was closed for a...
IOWA STATE
Q107.5

Iowa Dove Hunters Prepare for September 1 Opening Day

On Thursday, September 1, many Iowa hunters will be up early to head to the field edges for Dove Hunting Season Opening Day. Dove hunting is fast-paced and fun and can be done by nearly everyone, regardless of skill level. Nor does it require expensive equipment to participate, only clothes that blend into the environment, a bucket, and plenty of shotgun shells. There's sure to be a lot of hunting action with a large population of doves in Iowa.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

One stayed and one left: What Iowa educators are saying about the teacher shortage

DES MOINES, Iowa — Across the country, roughly 600,000 teachers left the profession between January 2020 and February 2022 according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. As of Friday, there are still more than 5,000 school positions unfilled across Iowa, according to Teach Iowa job postings. Over 1,000 of those are full-time teaching positions.
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guinness World Records#The Iowa State Fair#The Guinness World Record#Morgan Wade#Friends
iheart.com

Iowa Man Claims $2 Million Lottery Prize

(Clive, IA) -- An Iowa man has claimed a $2 million lottery prize. Ben Sanford of Davenport says he'll share his winnings with his stepfather and make some careful investments. He says he's also thinking of getting a new car. Sanford bought the ticket at the Big 10 Mart at 999 Middle Road, Bettendorf. The store will get a $2,000 bonus from the Iowa Lottery for selling the winning ticket.
DAVENPORT, IA
WBUR

Iowa offers big incentive for teachers to push off retirement

Classes are starting up in K-12 schools across the country before many districts have managed to fill significant teacher shortages. In Des Moines, Iowa, the state's largest school district is offering a big incentive: Experienced teachers who put off retirement for one more year can make an extra $50,000 or more.
DES MOINES, IA
kjan.com

Honor flight carrying 130 Iowa veterans flies to DC on Saturday

(Radio Iowa) – Veterans from at least 15 northern Iowa counties will be spending tomorrow (Saturday) in the nation’s capital as part of the latest Honor Flight from Iowa. Russ Naden of Webster City is one of the coordinators of the flight, which will fly out of the Fort Dodge Regional Airport early in the morning. “We’ve probably got 130-some veterans on it,” Naden says. “I think last count was about eight or nine Korean vets, the rest are mainly Vietnam vets.”
IOWA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Marketing
News Break
Politics
iheart.com

Iowa BBB Warns of Post Hail Storm Scammers

(Des Moines, IA) -- The Better Business Bureau in Des Moines is warning homeowners impacted by last week's hail storm about scammers. Chris Coleman, President of the Better Business Bureau in Des Moines, says the most common complaint about storm chasers is they demand a down payment, then vanish without doing any of the work. He says most of the scammers will pressure customers by saying unless there's a down payment, they'll be placed at the end of the line of service.
DES MOINES, IA
Des Moines Business Record

NOTABLE TRANSACTIONS: Property that includes Spare Time Entertainment sold to NYC group

A New York City-based real estate investment trust purchased property in West Des Moines that includes Spare Time Entertainment, Dallas County real estate transactions show. Spare Me (Multi) LLC, managed by W.P. Carey paid GDL Trust $17.1 million for the property at 340 Jordan Creek Parkway. W.P. Carey bills itself as "one of the largest diversified net lease REITs, specializing in the acquisition of operationally critical, single-tenant properties in North American and Europe."
WEST DES MOINES, IA
Q107.5

Q107.5

Dubuque, IA
672
Followers
2K+
Post
111K+
Views
ABOUT

Q 107.5 is the Tri-States station for the greatest hits of the 70s, 80s and more! We play the fun, upbeat music that you love, so its easy to sing along wherever you are! Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://myq1075.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy