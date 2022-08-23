Read full article on original website
Related
nwestiowa.com
Lt. Kernel has big moment at governor's show
SHELDON—Having the Champion Market Steer at the O’Brien County Fair meant Kourtney Dekker of Sheldon and Lt. Kernel were moo-ving on to a notable event at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines. On Saturday, Aug. 20, the Sheldon High School senior and her special steer helped raise...
KCCI.com
2022 Iowa State Fair by the numbers
DES MOINES, Iowa — The 2022 Iowa State Fair might be over, but some final numbers from this year's event were recently released. 1,118,763 total attendance (Fourth highest all-time) 128,298 record one-day attendance for Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. $481,500 raised in the Sale of Champions. 730 cornhole participants (new...
See Country Superstar Carrie Underwood Sing at Iowa State FaIr
In this article, I have to confess. Or perhaps it's a few confessions. So let's get the first one out of the way. I used to watch American Idol during its first few seasons. Albeit a little contrived, the show was unique for the time, and it was entertaining to watch the contestants perform. I wasn't alone because over 500 million votes were cast by the end of Season Four. That was the one that Carrie Underwood won. At the time, I, along with the rest of America, thought she had a remarkable voice and was a nice All-American Girl who could one day be a successful country singer.
who13.com
Classic course on steakhouse’s menu every night
You can enjoy new items on the menu of Johnny’s Italian Steakhouse. Culinary Director DJ Frank shares how he makes the classic Beef Wellington. You can find Johnny’s Italian Steakhouse in Des Moines, Altoona, and West Des Moines. For more information on all the menu items, visit johnnysitaliansteakhouse.com.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Iowa’s HyVee Fast And Fresh Has Got One Great Burger, Says Doc
It’s 13th Century Mongolia, you climb up on your horse to ride all day. Conquering villages, winking at village hotties, and building up a hunger only one thing could satiate. The good ole classic Hamburger. Well, I’m sorry 13th Century Mongolian Rider, although you’ve slipped some all beef patties between your horse and saddle to make it tender as a mothers love. This burger has to have “Buns Hun”…
kiwaradio.com
Top Iowa Democrats Say Spirit Lake Schools’ Gun Plan Is Devastating
Spirit Lake, Iowa — The Iowa Democratic Party’s chairman says Republicans at the statehouse have put Iowa gun laws on a downward spiral — leading to the plan to have 10 Spirit Lake School staff carry guns on school grounds. Spirit Lake officials announced this week that...
Guinness World Record Set at 2022 Iowa State Fair
Whether you call it "Cornhole", "bean bag toss" or just plain "bags", there's a new record holder when it comes to the number of participants in a single tournament. The Iowa State Fair is the new title holder for the GUINNESS WORLD RECORD for the largest cornhole tournament. They set the record at the fair on Saturday, August 20th. They didn't just break the old record of 444 participants, they shattered it with a whopping 730 participants.
Des Moines Business Record
Barrel House opens in Des Moines’ East Village
The Barrel House recently opened in redeveloped space at 401 E. Court Ave. in Des Moines’s East Village. Photo by Kathy A. Bolten. Barrel House operators knew when the Davenport-based brew pub began expanding several years ago that they wanted a location in Des Moines. The problem was, they...
RELATED PEOPLE
KCRG.com
Warehouse devastated by fire at Iowa State Fairgrounds impacts business
Dubuque School Board endorses plan to sell soccer fields to Arizona company. The Dubuque Community School Board supports the idea of selling soccer fields to a private company in Arizona over a local nonprofit. Updated: 52 minutes ago. The onramp to Highway 30 from Highway 151 was closed for a...
Iowa Dove Hunters Prepare for September 1 Opening Day
On Thursday, September 1, many Iowa hunters will be up early to head to the field edges for Dove Hunting Season Opening Day. Dove hunting is fast-paced and fun and can be done by nearly everyone, regardless of skill level. Nor does it require expensive equipment to participate, only clothes that blend into the environment, a bucket, and plenty of shotgun shells. There's sure to be a lot of hunting action with a large population of doves in Iowa.
We’ve Found the State of Iowa’s Hilarious New National Anthem
Just a few weeks ago, a video from the social media account Recess Therapy took the internet by storm. The video shows host Julian Shapiro-Barnum doing an interview with a unnamed boy eating an ear of corn. He is so passionate about the corn that he has earned a new nickname: CORN BOY! If you haven't seen it yet, here it is:
KCCI.com
One stayed and one left: What Iowa educators are saying about the teacher shortage
DES MOINES, Iowa — Across the country, roughly 600,000 teachers left the profession between January 2020 and February 2022 according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. As of Friday, there are still more than 5,000 school positions unfilled across Iowa, according to Teach Iowa job postings. Over 1,000 of those are full-time teaching positions.
IN THIS ARTICLE
iheart.com
Iowa Man Claims $2 Million Lottery Prize
(Clive, IA) -- An Iowa man has claimed a $2 million lottery prize. Ben Sanford of Davenport says he'll share his winnings with his stepfather and make some careful investments. He says he's also thinking of getting a new car. Sanford bought the ticket at the Big 10 Mart at 999 Middle Road, Bettendorf. The store will get a $2,000 bonus from the Iowa Lottery for selling the winning ticket.
Some of the Best Eastern Iowa Fall Festivals to Check Out in 2022
Thursday, September 22nd is the first day of fall, which marks the return of fall festivals! Eastern Iowa has quite a few festivals coming up in September - here are some of the most popular:. Uptown Marion. Saturday, September 17th from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Featuring 25 breweries, live...
WBUR
Iowa offers big incentive for teachers to push off retirement
Classes are starting up in K-12 schools across the country before many districts have managed to fill significant teacher shortages. In Des Moines, Iowa, the state's largest school district is offering a big incentive: Experienced teachers who put off retirement for one more year can make an extra $50,000 or more.
kjan.com
Honor flight carrying 130 Iowa veterans flies to DC on Saturday
(Radio Iowa) – Veterans from at least 15 northern Iowa counties will be spending tomorrow (Saturday) in the nation’s capital as part of the latest Honor Flight from Iowa. Russ Naden of Webster City is one of the coordinators of the flight, which will fly out of the Fort Dodge Regional Airport early in the morning. “We’ve probably got 130-some veterans on it,” Naden says. “I think last count was about eight or nine Korean vets, the rest are mainly Vietnam vets.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Dive Team That’s Recovered 11 Missing People Looking for Iowa Man
For the second time this year, a dive team specializing in locating missing persons is in Iowa, trying to find a central Iowa man. This is an especially difficult case. The family of Harry Milligan is searching for answers, and they've been looking for a very long time. July 1,...
This Hidden Iowa Road Runs Through the Best Part of the State
Every once in a while, you come across something from a bygone era. That's what it feels like for anyone who happens to stumble upon this Iowa road. The fact that this road still exists is pretty remarkable. Just make sure you have the proper vehicle if you're thinking of driving it.
iheart.com
Iowa BBB Warns of Post Hail Storm Scammers
(Des Moines, IA) -- The Better Business Bureau in Des Moines is warning homeowners impacted by last week's hail storm about scammers. Chris Coleman, President of the Better Business Bureau in Des Moines, says the most common complaint about storm chasers is they demand a down payment, then vanish without doing any of the work. He says most of the scammers will pressure customers by saying unless there's a down payment, they'll be placed at the end of the line of service.
Des Moines Business Record
NOTABLE TRANSACTIONS: Property that includes Spare Time Entertainment sold to NYC group
A New York City-based real estate investment trust purchased property in West Des Moines that includes Spare Time Entertainment, Dallas County real estate transactions show. Spare Me (Multi) LLC, managed by W.P. Carey paid GDL Trust $17.1 million for the property at 340 Jordan Creek Parkway. W.P. Carey bills itself as "one of the largest diversified net lease REITs, specializing in the acquisition of operationally critical, single-tenant properties in North American and Europe."
Q107.5
Dubuque, IA
672
Followers
2K+
Post
111K+
Views
ABOUT
Q 107.5 is the Tri-States station for the greatest hits of the 70s, 80s and more! We play the fun, upbeat music that you love, so its easy to sing along wherever you are! Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://myq1075.com
Comments / 0