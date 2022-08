The La Junta Police Department, with assistance from the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, continues to investigate a stabbing that left one man dead. On Friday, August 12, 2022, at approximately 6:30 a.m., the La Junta Police Department received a 911 call of a man lying in the street at the intersection of 9th Street and Santa Fe Avenue.

LA JUNTA, CO ・ 3 DAYS AGO