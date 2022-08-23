Read full article on original website
VIDEO: Truck swiftly sinks into Warrick County lake
WARRICK CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Indiana DNR officers are currently in Warrick County working a scene after a pickup truck completely went under at a lake in the area. An eyewitness at the Blue Grass Fish & Wildlife Area shot video showing the truck completely submerge into the lake around it. He tells us that […]
Bar Louie permanently closed in Owensboro
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Bar Louie in Owensboro has officially closed its doors. We spoke with restaurant workers at the Evansville location who told us they found out earlier Wednesday. The Owensboro restaurant was wiped from Bar Louie’s website and Facebook page because the location is no longer active. Although this closure came suddenly, it […]
Was There a Lion on the Loose in Evansville Indiana This Weekend?
There has been no shortage of strange animal reports over the years in Evansville, Indiana but was there really a lion spotted this past weekend?. Over the weekend there was a report made to area police about a lion on the loose. A local organization that monitors police scanners and reports what they hear to social media known as Evansville Watch shared this on the evening of August 21, 2022, just before 8 pm,
Dump truck driver hospitalized after Weinbach crash
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — According to Evansville Central Dispatch, a crash on the city’s southside sent one person to the hospital Saturday morning. Dispatch tells us officers were dispatched to the intersection of Cass and Weinbach Avenue around 8:35 a.m. We’re told the crash happened between a dump truck and a passenger car, ending with […]
Violent night rocks Henderson neighborhood
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- People living on the 700 & 800 blocks of Clay Street in Henderson will have you know that, by and large, it’s a quiet and peaceful neighborhood. Neighbors know and care for each other, kids play football in the yard, it’s certainly not the type of place you’d expect to see a double homicide.
7 Best Fall Train Rides in Indiana
All Aboard! Calling all train lovers. The fall season is almost here, and so are Fall Train Rides. These fun train rides in Indiana make for a perfect fall day trip. Our guide covers 6 family-friendly train rides, plus one train event for adults only. Fall train rides near Indianapolis:
Two pounds of meth found in vehicle that fled from Evansville into Henderson
Officials in Henderson, Kentucky are investigating after a large amount of meth was found in a vehicle that fled from officers in Evansville, Indiana. A news release shared by the Henderson Police Department on Friday says that it all started when members of the Evansville Police Department tried to pull over a silver 2008 Chevy Malibu.
Regular gas will be $2.38 per gallon at an Evansville gas station on Thursday
A traveling event will bring heavily-discounted gas prices to one gas station in Evansville, Indiana, on Thursday, Aug. 25. Through the "True Cost of Washington" event, the price of regular gasoline will drop to $2.38 for two hours at a gas station on Evansville's east side. From 2 p.m. to...
Free rain barrel pickup on Wednesday
EVANSVILLE, Ind., (WEHT) – Evansville’s Storm Water Management Department is once again partnering with Coca-Cola to offer free rain barrels. A news release says starting at 10 a.m. on August 24, 80 rain barrels will be available for pickup in the “Back 40” parking lot of the Civic Center Complex. The barrels will be given away […]
Southern Indiana girl reported missing is found in Florida
A multi-state search for a 15-year-old girl reported missing has come to an end after law enforcement located her in Florida, police say.
Evansville man facing several counts of neglect
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man is facing several counts of neglect after victims told authorities about the condition of their home. Authorities say they went to a home in the 900 block of Judson to speak with the parents of the victims. Officers say the victims’ father, 64-year-old...
Buck crosses Ohio River near Angel Mounds
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Forget asking the chicken why he crossed the road. You could also ask the buck why he crossed the Ohio River. We assume it was to get to the other side. Dewayne Zint sent us the video. He says it was taken by Matt and Coleen...
Evansville killer sentenced to hard time in prison
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Evansville man will be spending decades in prison for killing a man late last year. Fabian Lavell Bennett’s sentence only came a few weeks after he was found guilty by jury. According to court documents, Bennett was sentenced to 76 years in prison for the shooting death of Carlis Falls. […]
Vehicle appears to run into Owensboro restaurant
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Crews were called to Triplet Street in Owensboro Monday morning. Our crew who was on scenes says it appeared that a car went into Shiloh’s Lounge and Grill. We spoke with the owner of the restaurant. He says police told him the driver had a...
Several hour standoff over in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - There was a heavy police presence Monday on the south side of Evansville. There were several Evansville police cruisers and SWAT in the 4700 block of Margybeth Avenue. We’re told there had been police activity since about 10 a.m. Our crew could hear police on...
First-responders extricate victim after Warrick County crash
WARRICK COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) — The Ohio Township Fire Department says a crash left a victim trapped inside a pickup truck in Warrick County. According to dispatch, the accident happened Wednesday evening on Edwards Road. Crews say they were dispatched to the two-vehicle accident around 5:22 p.m. The first crews arrived within three minutes and […]
Missing Spencer Co. teen found in Florida
SPENCER, CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Officials tell us the missing Spencer County teen has been found in Florida. They say 15-year-old Kendall King had been missing from Santa Claus, Indiana since July 21. Santa Claus Police Chief James Faulkenberg remembers the day vividly. “Get to the home, talk to the...
Newburgh man facing 27 felony theft charges
VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WEHT) — According to the Vanderburgh County Jail’s website, a Newburgh man is facing over two dozen felony theft charges. Kenneth Lee Enlow, 38, was booked into the jail Saturday morning on 27 counts of “Theft — Value of Property at least $750 and less than $50,000”. Although the exact value hasn’t […]
Loogootee Fire on the Strange Farm
Loogootee fire officials were on the scene for over three hours last night at a fire just after 6pm on the Strange Farm at 1050 State Road 550, just outside of Loogootee city limits. When fire officials arrived, the outbuilding was totally engulfed in flames. There were no injuries, and...
Police pursuit into bean field ends with K-9 involvement
KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Washington man has been charged with multiple felonies following a pursuit in Vincennes that ended in a bean field. According to Indiana State Police, the pursuit began at 3:05 a.m. Wednesday near US 41 and 6th Street in Vincennes. An officer attempted to stop a Toyota SUV for not […]
