Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Construction delays and monsoon activity continues driving from West Phoenix to California towards Labor Day weekend.cookfortodayPhoenix, AZ
Want to Escape the Cold this Winter? Frontier Airlines Just Announced A Major Expansion in PhoenixKevin AlexanderPhoenix, AZ
In 1999, an 11-year-old girl stood on the corner and waited for the ice cream truck. She hasn't been seen since.Fatim HemrajMesa, AZ
Local Bikini Restaurant Opening a New LocationGreyson FGoodyear, AZ
New Italian Drive-Through Restaurant Now OpenGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Related
Zillow: These 30 housing markets saw falling home prices in July…but don’t call it a housing crash
In July, Zillow predicted U.S. home prices would rise 7.8% over the coming year. On Thursday, the firm slashed the forecast to 2.4%.
These 183 housing markets could soon see home prices fall 20%, Moody’s says
Moody's Analytics unveils its downgraded U.S. home price forecast.
Zillow economists: Here’s the home price shift coming for your local housing market in 2023
There’s only one housing bull left standing: Zillow. Not only does Zillow disagree with the “home price correction” narrative, the Seattle-based home listing site thinks the Pandemic Housing Boom has some gas left in the tank. Between July 2022 and June 2023, Zillow predicts that U.S. home prices will rise another 7.8% (scroll down to find their metro-level predictions). That’s well above the 4.6% average annual appreciation posted since 1987.
The housing market is in a recession — and it's giving buyers a small window to close a good deal
Homebuilder sentiment plunged in July to contractionary levels, signaling a housing market downturn. With mortgage rates dipping and home sales slowing, buyers finally have a chance to snag a good deal. The opportunity won't last long, as more rate hikes — and higher mortgage rates — are coming.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Is the ‘home price correction’ coming for your housing market? These interactive maps show Moody’s 2023 and 2024 forecasts￼￼
Moody's Analytics: These 231 housing markets are poised to see falling home prices in 2023.
Lumber prices fall to a new low this year as reality sets in that the housing market is 'going back to normal'
Lumber prices continued their downtrend on Wednesday, falling 5% to a new 2022 low of $495 per thousand board feet. The sell-off came as homebuilders adjust to the new reality of a housing market that is "going back to normal." "The last couple years are going to be an outlier...
Lumber prices are plummeting again after hitting new lows for the year as US housing market continues to cool off
Lumber plummeted Friday, extending losses that marked a new 2022 low just two days ago. Prices fell sharply, sinking as much as 5% to $475 per thousand board feet, as the housing market showed continued signs of cooling. The construction essential is now down nearly 70% from its May 2021 peak, having fallen 56% year-to-date.
CNBC
A 'housing recession' won't bring home prices down, economist says: Here's why
Despite talk of a "housing recession," don't hold your breath waiting for home prices to suddenly decline any time soon. In fact, prices are expected to grow through 2023, according to several housing forecasts. The market does seem to be cooling, however. With higher mortgage costs, U.S. home sales are...
RELATED PEOPLE
Robert Shiller predicted the 2008 housing bubble. Here’s his 2022 call
The U.S. housing market is once again headed for trouble. That’s according to Robert Shiller.
BofA CEO flags two major inflationary pitfalls ahead for average Americans to be concerned about
Brian Moynihan is still mostly optimistic about where the U.S. economy is headed, but there are two things that could still trip Americans up.
10 Cities Where Home Prices Are Rising the Most
Even as some parts of the red-hot housing market have begun to cool, home prices just keep rising to new record highs. The median sales price of an existing single-family home climbed to $413,500 in the second quarter, according to data released Thursday by the National Association of Realtors (NAR). That’s 14.2% higher than the second quarter of 2021, and the first time the median price cited by NAR has exceeded $400,00.
Business Insider
Today's mortgage and refinance rates: August 26, 2022 | Rates spike ahead of Powell speech
Anticipation of Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's Jackson Hole speech has sent mortgage rates up this week. Powell is slated to speak at 10 a.m. today. Investors will be listening closely to what Powell has to say when it comes to the Fed's path forward on rate hikes. The Fed has been enacting aggressive rate increases to try to bring inflation down, with 75-basis-point hikes in both June and July.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The housing correction intensifies—Blackstone to stop buying homes in these 38 regional housing markets
Why are deep-pocketed Wall Street firms suddenly pausing their home buying plans?
Don't pay too much attention to what Jerome Powell says today
The big event for investors on Friday is in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, where Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell will speak about the economy at a gathering of central bankers.
A Weak Housing Market Should Be A Boon For Rentals, But Data Is Causing Doubts
(Wednesday Market Open) Equity index futures were flat ahead of the opening bell as investors anticipate an economic update from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on Friday. Potential Market Movers. The U.S. Census Bureau released its preliminary July durable goods orders report which came in lower than expected as a...
CNBC
Home prices fell for the first time in 3 years last month – and it was the biggest decline since 2011
Home prices declined 0.77% from June to July, the first monthly decline in nearly three years, according to Black Knight, a mortgage software, data and analytics firm. While the drop may seem small, it is the largest single-month decline in prices since January 2011. It is also the second-worst July performance dating back to 1991.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FOXBusiness
Mortgage rates spike, hitting 2-month high
Mortgage rates rose sharply this week to their highest level since reaching a record near 6% in June, putting further pressure on the cooling housing market. Freddie Mac said Thursday that its latest Primary Mortgage Market Survey shows the average rate for the benchmark 30-year fixed-rate mortgage is now at 5.55%, a nearly half-point jump from last week's reading of 5.13%.
AOL Corp
Mortgage Rates Could Skyrocket Even More If the Federal Funds Rate Goes from 2.25% to 4%
As of today, August 26, the average mortgage rate for a 30-year fixed is 5.5%, rising 0.42% from last week, according to Freddie Mac's Primary Mortgage Market Survey. That's compared to just 3.079% a year ago. The average mortgage rate for a 15-year fixed is 4.85%, and for a 5/1 ARM, it's 4.36.
Housing Market Sees Troubling Sign as Mortgage Lenders Fail
A real estate professor told Newsweek that there are "some similarities and stark differences" between what happened 15 years ago and what is happening today.
CNET
Today's Mortgage Rates for Aug. 23, 2022: 30-Year Fixed Rate Soars Higher
A variety of notable mortgage rates increased today. There's been a staggering gain in 30-year fixed mortgage rates, and 15-year fixed rates cruised higher as well. At the same time, average rates for 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages also were boosted. Though mortgage rates have been rather consistently going up since the...
Comments / 0