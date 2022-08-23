ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson, NV

KTNV

Las Vegas police said a 49-year-old man died from motorcycle crash

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On August 24 around 3:38 a.m., the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said that a 49-year-old man crashed with his motorcycle at the T-intersection of Upland Boulevard and Mayflower Lane. Police said Jarrett Daniel failed to maintain his travel lane. The front tire then struck...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Woman dies in drive-by shooting

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A woman suffered a fatal gunshot wound from a drive-by shooting on Friday morning. The LVMPD reported to the 3700 block of Melbourne Circle at 4:59 a.m. The suspect fired from a vehicle when the victim was shot. The woman died on scene. The suspect...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Man dies after motorcycle accident

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A man dies due to critical injuries from a motorcycle accident on Wednesday, August 24. The LVMPD responded to a collision at the intersection of Upland Blvd. and Mayflower Ln. at 3:38 a.m. The 49-year-old man was transported to UMC Trauma for advanced medical care...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Henderson police respond to report of gunshots

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police responded to a report of gunshots around the 300 block of Racetrack Road on Saturday morning. There are no reported injuries. The investigation is still ongoing. News 3 is working to gather more information. Check back for updates.
HENDERSON, NV
msn.com

Woman shot, critically injured near Desert Inn, Maryland Parkway

A woman was shot and critically injured in a central Las Vegas valley shooting early Saturday morning, according to police. ShotSpotter technology alerted officers at about 12:44 a.m. to several shots fired in the 1000 block of Sierra Vista Drive, near Desert Inn Road and Maryland Parkway, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

1 arrested after barricade at apartment complex near Jones, Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A suspect is in custody after barricading themself inside an apartment unit near Vegas Drive and Jones Boulevard Friday afternoon. Police told FOX5 the standoff took place following a burglary in a nearby neighborhood. Preliminary details from Metro indicated multiple suspects were barricaded but it’s...
LAS VEGAS, NV
SFGate

Search continues for 75-year-old missing hiker in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Crews continue to search Sunday for a 75-year-old man reported missing while hiking on Mount Charleston in Las Vegas. Red Rock Search and Rescue has been searching since Wednesday for Rock Stanley, a former Marine from Texas was last seen by hikers around the North Loop Trail.
LAS VEGAS, NV

