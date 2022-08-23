Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dollar Loan Center: Bringing a big-time sports feel to HendersonEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Landlord Forced Homeless Mother to Sign Sex Agreement In Order to Lease PropertyBriana BelcherLas Vegas, NV
Paula Fuga is finally bringing her music to Henderson on September 2ndEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
The always entertaining Zombie Run is coming back to Cornerstone Park in OctoberEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Grabagreen Las Vegas: proving that fast food can be good for your healthEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Related
Metro looking for driver after woman fatally shot in drive-by
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are looking for the driver of a vehicle who sped away from the fatal drive-by shooting of a woman early Saturday morning in the northeast valley. Patrol officers responding to a call for a shooting in the 3700 block of Melbourne Circle at about 5 a.m. found a woman […]
NLV police: Mom drove into sign, injuring her two kids in car, left scene
North Las Vegas police said they are awaiting a toxicology report to determine if a woman was driving impaired early Sunday when her car struck a sign, critically injuring two passengers, her young children who were not in seatbelts.
KTNV
Las Vegas police said a 49-year-old man died from motorcycle crash
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On August 24 around 3:38 a.m., the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said that a 49-year-old man crashed with his motorcycle at the T-intersection of Upland Boulevard and Mayflower Lane. Police said Jarrett Daniel failed to maintain his travel lane. The front tire then struck...
KTNV
LVMPD: Driver ran red light, crashed into another car and fled scene on foot
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said that a driver ran a red light and crashed into another car on Dean Martin Drive Sunday morning around 8:57 a.m. Police said that the driver of a green Chevy truck collided with a Hyundai sedan who was...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Las Vegas police say woman was shot and killed from drive-by shooting
A woman was shot and killed according to Las Vegas police after a suspect shot the victim from a vehicle close to Sunrise Manor.
news3lv.com
Woman dies in drive-by shooting
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A woman suffered a fatal gunshot wound from a drive-by shooting on Friday morning. The LVMPD reported to the 3700 block of Melbourne Circle at 4:59 a.m. The suspect fired from a vehicle when the victim was shot. The woman died on scene. The suspect...
Motorcylist dies after overturning bike in central valley
A Las Vegas man who overturned a motorcycle Wednesday in the central valley has died from his injuries, Metro police said.
KTNV
Las Vegas police arrest multiple suspects on Lamb Boulevard after vehicle pursuit
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On Saturday, at approximately 7:23 a.m., police activity was reported on northbound Lamb Boulevard before I-15 by the Regional Transportation Commission. Traffic cameras near the area appeared to show multiple suspects being arrested by police. Las Vegas Metro Watch Commander told 13 Action News that...
IN THIS ARTICLE
North Las Vegas police arrest driver in suspicion of DUI
According to the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada one crash on Craig Road at Pecos Road left right and center westbound lanes blocked alongside all northbound lanes.
news3lv.com
Man dies after motorcycle accident
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A man dies due to critical injuries from a motorcycle accident on Wednesday, August 24. The LVMPD responded to a collision at the intersection of Upland Blvd. and Mayflower Ln. at 3:38 a.m. The 49-year-old man was transported to UMC Trauma for advanced medical care...
KTNV
Las Vegas police seek driver responsible for fatal hit-and-run in Sandy Valley
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police are seeking public assistance in finding the driver responsible for fatally hitting a pedestrian and fleeing the scene. On July 1, at approximately 9:31 p.m., a fatal hit-and-run collision involving a pedestrian occurred near the address of 1650 East Quartz Avenue, located in Sandy Valley.
Metro police still looking for driver in fatal Sandy Valley hit and run
Metro police are still looking for a driver in a Sandy Valley hit and run in July that killed a well-known resident of the community.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
news3lv.com
Henderson police respond to report of gunshots
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police responded to a report of gunshots around the 300 block of Racetrack Road on Saturday morning. There are no reported injuries. The investigation is still ongoing. News 3 is working to gather more information. Check back for updates.
msn.com
Woman shot, critically injured near Desert Inn, Maryland Parkway
A woman was shot and critically injured in a central Las Vegas valley shooting early Saturday morning, according to police. ShotSpotter technology alerted officers at about 12:44 a.m. to several shots fired in the 1000 block of Sierra Vista Drive, near Desert Inn Road and Maryland Parkway, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said.
Las Vegas police investigate reports of gunshots on Racetrack Road
On Saturday, at approximately 3:55 a.m., the City of Henderson Police Department responded to the 300 block of Racetrack Road in reference to a report of gunshots being heard in the area.
Las Vegas police: Woman tried to kill man with car, dragged him 100 feet
A Las Vegas woman attempted to kill a man by running him over with her car and dragging him under it through a parking lot, police said.
Fox5 KVVU
1 arrested after barricade at apartment complex near Jones, Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A suspect is in custody after barricading themself inside an apartment unit near Vegas Drive and Jones Boulevard Friday afternoon. Police told FOX5 the standoff took place following a burglary in a nearby neighborhood. Preliminary details from Metro indicated multiple suspects were barricaded but it’s...
SFGate
Search continues for 75-year-old missing hiker in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Crews continue to search Sunday for a 75-year-old man reported missing while hiking on Mount Charleston in Las Vegas. Red Rock Search and Rescue has been searching since Wednesday for Rock Stanley, a former Marine from Texas was last seen by hikers around the North Loop Trail.
KTNV
Las Vegas police investigate single-vehicle crash that killed one, injured toddler
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are investigating a single-vehicle collision that occurred at the intersection of Charleston Boulevard and Pecos Road. According to fatal detail reports, a vehicle was traveling south on Pecos Road, veered off the road and collided with a traffic pole on the southwest corner.
Injuries reported in northwest valley crash
Police are investigating a crash that occurred Thursday at Elkhorn and Cimarron Roads near Centennial Hills Park.
Comments / 1