Science Daily
Hydropower dams induce widespread species extinctions across Amazonian forest islands, research finds
Deforestation, habitat loss and fragmentation are linked and are driving the ongoing biodiversity crisis, with hydropower to blame for much of this degradation. In lowland tropical forests, river damming typically floods vast low-elevation areas, while previous ridgetops often become insular forest patches. . In a new study, scientists from UEA,...
Science Daily
Getting data to do more for biodiversity
Michigan State University ecologists have developed a mathematical framework that could help monitor and preserve biodiversity without breaking the bank. This framework or model takes low-cost data about relatively abundant species in a community and uses it to generate valuable insights on their harder-to-find neighbors. The journal Conservation Biology published the research as an Early View article on Aug. 25.
Whitmer declares energy emergency in Michigan after fire prompts shutdown of Indiana refinery
A fire at BP’s oil refinery in Whiting, Indiana, last week has led Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to lift some restrictions on gas in hopes of lessening the impact felt from the incident.
Science Daily
Tracking small-scale fishers
Roughly half of all global seafood is caught by artisanal fishers -- individuals who operate on small, often subsistence scales, and who generally fish a short distance from the coast. Though diminutive in comparison to larger-scale commercial operations, these enterprises are essential to the food security and livelihoods of their communities, and their sheer number makes artisanal fishers an important sector to monitor and manage, as well as to advocate for, as the global fishing industry continues to grow and climate change causes shifts in their food supply.
Science Daily
Majority of clinicians in U.S. safety net practices report 'moral distress' during COVID-19 pandemic, study finds
The distress of doctors and nurses working in hospitals during the COVID-19 pandemic has received much attention in news media and academic research, including their moral distress witnessing so many deaths at times when they could offer so little. Much less attention has been paid to the moral distress of clinicians working in other settings during the pandemic.
Science Daily
Slugs, snails are not alone in causing rat lungworm disease in humans
A review of decades of research revealed more than a dozen kinds of animals in addition to slugs and snails have caused rat lungworm disease in people around the world. Researchers from the University of Hawai'i at Mānoa and the University of London (UK) combed through nearly 140 scientific studies published between 1962 and 2022 and found 32 species of freshwater prawns/shrimp, crayfish, crabs, flatworms, fish, sea snakes, frogs, toads, lizards, centipedes, cattle, pigs, and snails can act as carriers of the rat lungworm parasite (Angiostrongylus cantonensis). Of these, at least 13 species of prawns/shrimp, crabs, flatworms, fish, frogs, toads, lizards, and centipedes have been associated with causing rat lungworm disease in humans.
Science Daily
Voting in the 2020 Italian constitutional referendum led to more COVID-19 cases in Italy, study finds
In September 2020, during the height of the first wave of the Covid-19 outbreak, Italians voted on a constitutional amendment to reduce the number of parliamentary members. Furthermore, in seven of the 20 Italian regions, citizens also voted to elect regional governments and regional assembly representatives; finally, in 955 of the 7,903 Italian municipalities, citizens were asked to select a new mayor. This increased level of election activity resulted in a 22 per cent rise in voter turnout in municipalities that voted for both referendum and local elections, compared to municipalities voting only for the referendum.
