Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bear near Fort Collins school prompts locked doorsClaire ClevelandFort Collins, CO
A brewing company and monster maker team up to make a gremlin-themed beerBrittany AnasGreeley, CO
Balloons & Spaghetti Help Hospice Families CopeH TitsworthLoveland, CO
RTD offers Coloradans free public transit in AugustMargaret JacksonDenver, CO
Related
American football team lets mums tackle their sons in bizarre training drill - but things don't go according to plan for one unlucky mother
The mothers of players on an American high school football team have chucked on the shoulder pads and helmets for a bizarre training run that saw them tackle their sons - with one mum coming off second best. The Washington High Panthers in Illinois recently held a special 'mom's night'...
Family and football take a whole new meaning for Central High School head coach Chandler Hovik
PHOENIX — Football and family are two very common words on Friday night in high school football. But out at Central High School, football led to a whole new family for one player, who’s more than 9,000 miles away from home. Two years ago, Bobcats head coach Chandler...
247Sports
Four-star Arizona wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane commits to USC football
The Trojans got their weekend off on the right foot with a commitment from four-star 2023 Red Mountain (AZ) wideout Ja'Kobi Lane. It's another win over Pac-12 rival Oregon, who held all seven Crystal Ball projections for Lane. It was also considered his dream school and came close to landing his commitment. back in July.
msn.com
New Mexico high school football: How to follow Week 2 scores
The Las Cruces Sun-News will be on hand for Friday night's game between Centennial and El Paso Franklin at the Field of Dreams. Reporter Stephen Wagner (@stephenwag22) and photographer Meg Potter (@megpotterphoto) will report live from the only high school football game in Las Cruces Friday night. Mayfield travels to Santa Teresa, and Organ Mountain heads to Deming. Las Cruces High is off this week. All kickoffs are slated for 7 p.m.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WATCH: Valor Christian gets fired up with a Game of the Week Pep Rally!
HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. — We have all been waiting so long for high school football in Colorado to return and today is the day!. 9NEWS Prep Sports Reporter Scotty Gange spent the morning with the Valor Christian Eagles as they celebrated a pep rally to get ready for their 9NEWS Game of the Week matchup against the Regis Jesuit Raiders.
247Sports
Austin Aune shines as North Texas wins season opener over UTEP
El Paso, Texas –– North Texas won its season and Conference USA opener 31-13 versus UTEP Saturday night in a rain delayed start. Junior quarterback Austin Aune shined in his first collegiate week one start, throwing three touchdowns on 236 yards. The Mean Green took the lead before...
deseret.com
What we learned about Utah State against UConn
Utah State defeated UConn Saturday, improving to 1-0 on the season. The Aggies have plenty of room for improvement after Game 1, and they won’t be the same team in Week 5 that they are right now. That being said, here are some things we learned about Utah State...
9NEWS
Denver, CO
29K+
Followers
17K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Denver local newshttps://www.9news.com/
Comments / 0