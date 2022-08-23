ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greeley, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Four-star Arizona wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane commits to USC football

The Trojans got their weekend off on the right foot with a commitment from four-star 2023 Red Mountain (AZ) wideout Ja'Kobi Lane. It's another win over Pac-12 rival Oregon, who held all seven Crystal Ball projections for Lane. It was also considered his dream school and came close to landing his commitment. back in July.
LOS ANGELES, CA
msn.com

New Mexico high school football: How to follow Week 2 scores

The Las Cruces Sun-News will be on hand for Friday night's game between Centennial and El Paso Franklin at the Field of Dreams. Reporter Stephen Wagner (@stephenwag22) and photographer Meg Potter (@megpotterphoto) will report live from the only high school football game in Las Cruces Friday night. Mayfield travels to Santa Teresa, and Organ Mountain heads to Deming. Las Cruces High is off this week. All kickoffs are slated for 7 p.m.
LAS CRUCES, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greeley, CO
College Sports
City
Denver, CO
Greeley, CO
Football
City
Fort Collins, CO
Local
Colorado Football
Local
Colorado College Sports
State
Colorado State
Fort Collins, CO
College Sports
Fort Collins, CO
Sports
Greeley, CO
Sports
Local
Colorado Sports
City
Greeley, CO
City
Boulder, CO
Fort Collins, CO
Football
9NEWS

WATCH: Valor Christian gets fired up with a Game of the Week Pep Rally!

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. — We have all been waiting so long for high school football in Colorado to return and today is the day!. 9NEWS Prep Sports Reporter Scotty Gange spent the morning with the Valor Christian Eagles as they celebrated a pep rally to get ready for their 9NEWS Game of the Week matchup against the Regis Jesuit Raiders.
COLORADO STATE
247Sports

Austin Aune shines as North Texas wins season opener over UTEP

El Paso, Texas –– North Texas won its season and Conference USA opener 31-13 versus UTEP Saturday night in a rain delayed start. Junior quarterback Austin Aune shined in his first collegiate week one start, throwing three touchdowns on 236 yards. The Mean Green took the lead before...
DENTON, TX
deseret.com

What we learned about Utah State against UConn

Utah State defeated UConn Saturday, improving to 1-0 on the season. The Aggies have plenty of room for improvement after Game 1, and they won’t be the same team in Week 5 that they are right now. That being said, here are some things we learned about Utah State...
LOGAN, UT
9NEWS

9NEWS

Denver, CO
29K+
Followers
17K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Denver local news

 https://www.9news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy