Read full article on original website
Related
teslarati.com
Tesla is quietly building another virtual power plant in Japan
It appears that Tesla’s energy business is hitting its stride. In a recent blog post, Tesla Japan shared some insights about its virtual power plant (VPP) in Miyakojima, located in Okinawa Prefecture, Japan. The electric vehicle maker included a video that features some key insights from homeowners who are part of the VPP program.
teslarati.com
Tesla & Core Lithium extend agreement until October 2022
Tesla and Core Lithium agreed to extend their lithium offtake agreement. Core Lithium made the announcement on Monday, August 29, 2022 (AEST) according to Kalkine Media. The two companies agreed to extend the offtake term sheet until October 26, 2022, which will allow both to finalize discussions for the binding offtake agreement.
Thousands of households could 'disconnect' from their gas and electricity amid fears of an 80% price hike, expert warns
Thousands will be forced to disconnect themselves from gas and electricity after an expected 80 per cent increase in bills, a government adviser has warned. At the same time, charities predict as many as 8.5million households will be plunged in to fuel poverty. Energy regulator Ofgem will announce a change...
teslarati.com
Automotive AI market estimated to be worth $7B by 2027
The automotive AI market is projected to be worth $7 billion by 2027 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.1% from 2022 through 2027 according to a report by MarketsandMarkets. Currently, the automotive AI market is worth $2.3 billion. The growing adoption of advanced driver-assistance system technology by...
IN THIS ARTICLE
teslarati.com
Aptera acquires funding to start production
Aptera has recently announced through SEC filings that they are in the process of securing capital to start production. Aptera is in a race against time to get production started as they search for funding to start production. According to their most recent SEC filing, the company would need $50 million to start production on their upcoming car. But they might have secured nearly half of that funding via a California state grant.
teslarati.com
Technoking of Tesla Elon Musk to speak at ONS Conference
Tesla’s Technoking Elon Musk is scheduled to speak at the ONS 2022 Conference along with a few world leaders and energy company CEOs. The conference will take place from August 29 to September 1, 2022. The ONS Foundation is a nonprofit organization that facilitates discussions and collaboration on energy,...
Comments / 1