Tesla is quietly building another virtual power plant in Japan

It appears that Tesla’s energy business is hitting its stride. In a recent blog post, Tesla Japan shared some insights about its virtual power plant (VPP) in Miyakojima, located in Okinawa Prefecture, Japan. The electric vehicle maker included a video that features some key insights from homeowners who are part of the VPP program.
Tesla & Core Lithium extend agreement until October 2022

Tesla and Core Lithium agreed to extend their lithium offtake agreement. Core Lithium made the announcement on Monday, August 29, 2022 (AEST) according to Kalkine Media. The two companies agreed to extend the offtake term sheet until October 26, 2022, which will allow both to finalize discussions for the binding offtake agreement.
Automotive AI market estimated to be worth $7B by 2027

The automotive AI market is projected to be worth $7 billion by 2027 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.1% from 2022 through 2027 according to a report by MarketsandMarkets. Currently, the automotive AI market is worth $2.3 billion. The growing adoption of advanced driver-assistance system technology by...
Aptera acquires funding to start production

Aptera has recently announced through SEC filings that they are in the process of securing capital to start production. Aptera is in a race against time to get production started as they search for funding to start production. According to their most recent SEC filing, the company would need $50 million to start production on their upcoming car. But they might have secured nearly half of that funding via a California state grant.
Technoking of Tesla Elon Musk to speak at ONS Conference

Tesla’s Technoking Elon Musk is scheduled to speak at the ONS 2022 Conference along with a few world leaders and energy company CEOs. The conference will take place from August 29 to September 1, 2022. The ONS Foundation is a nonprofit organization that facilitates discussions and collaboration on energy,...
