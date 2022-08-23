A Florida activist is raising money to send Texas schools “In God We Trust” signs — in Arabic. The effort comes as schools across the state are posting signs with the national motto to comply with a law Texas Republicans passed last year in an attempt to enforce conservative, Christian values in public schools. Senate Bill 797, authored by Mineola Sen. Bryan Hughes, requires schools to display the posters in a “conspicuous place” if they are donated.

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO