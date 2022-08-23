ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

msn.com

O'Rourke hospitalized in San Antonio but now at home resting in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke will be taking some time off from the campaign trail after feeling ill on Friday and being diagnosed with a bacterial infection. O'Rourke, who is crisscrossing Texas on the campaign trail, said via his Twitter account that he went...
EL PASO, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Florida Activist Wants to Donate Arabic ‘In God We Trust' Signs to Texas Schools

A Florida activist is raising money to send Texas schools “In God We Trust” signs — in Arabic. The effort comes as schools across the state are posting signs with the national motto to comply with a law Texas Republicans passed last year in an attempt to enforce conservative, Christian values in public schools. Senate Bill 797, authored by Mineola Sen. Bryan Hughes, requires schools to display the posters in a “conspicuous place” if they are donated.
TEXAS STATE
Myhighplains.com

State of Texas: Drought effects remain despite flooding rain

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — Record-setting rainfall Monday brought floods and damage to many parts of Texas. Flash floods in north Texas put busy roads underwater, trapping drivers. Some had to swim to safety, others were saved by rescue teams. A 60-year-old woman, a rideshare driver, died on a flooded Dallas-Fort Worth road.
TEXAS STATE
KWTX

Central Texas organization spays and neuters feral cats

BELL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - According to PETA, there are between 60 and 100 million feral, or stray cats, in the U.S. In Killeen mobile home parks in particular can see a high number of feral cats as people move out and leave their furry friends. The sheer number of...
KILLEEN, TX
Houston Chronicle

Ken Paxton again tries to intervene in suit with Texas hospital over transgender care

DALLAS — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is attempting for the second time to intervene in a legal fight over gender-affirming medical care at two Dallas hospitals. In an appeal filed this month, Paxton said that a lower court judge erred in ruling the state could not intervene in Dr. Ximena Lopez’s lawsuit against Children’s Medical Center of Dallas.
DALLAS, TX
inforney.com

This Is the City With the Most Gun Stores in Texas

There are over 393 million guns in circulation in the U.S., according to estimates from the Small Arms Survey, far outnumbering the national population of 327 million. In the United States - the only country in the world home to more civilian-owned guns than people - guns are big business.
TEXAS STATE
msn.com

Uvalde Parents Confront Gov. Greg Abbott Over Texas Gun Law

AUSTIN, Texas — Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott may have woken up Saturday to the sound of parents screaming the names of their children who died in the May 24 school shooting in Uvalde. Family members of about a dozen of the students and teachers who died in the...
TEXAS STATE
