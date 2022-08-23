Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Caught on dashcam: Houston Uber driver is shaken after man pulls out an assault rifle and aims it at her in the Heightshoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Four dead after suspect sets fire to a house, shoots at firefighters, and is killed by a Houston Police Officerhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Climate Change Poses A Growing Threat To HoustonMatt LillywhiteHouston, TX
This man is now the richest person in Houston (and he is giving a lot of it away)Ash JurbergHouston, TX
Off-Duty Harris County Officer shot and killed on the way home after picking up food for his familyhoustonstringer_comHarris County, TX
Texas woman poisoned during alleged kidnapping attempt
A Texas woman was rushed to the hospital after touching a poisoned napkin placed on the door handle of her car.
Narcotics, Draco AK-47 pistol seized in Texas traffic stop
Harris County District III Crime Reduction Unit seized drugs and guns after conducting a traffic stop in east Harris County.
msn.com
O'Rourke hospitalized in San Antonio but now at home resting in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke will be taking some time off from the campaign trail after feeling ill on Friday and being diagnosed with a bacterial infection. O'Rourke, who is crisscrossing Texas on the campaign trail, said via his Twitter account that he went...
Austin’s first Narcan vending machine installed; state program gets more of the life-saving medication
The N.I.C.E. Project (Narcan in Case of Emergency) partnered with Sunrise Homeless Navigation Center to provide 24/7 access to life-saving medication.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Florida Activist Wants to Donate Arabic ‘In God We Trust' Signs to Texas Schools
A Florida activist is raising money to send Texas schools “In God We Trust” signs — in Arabic. The effort comes as schools across the state are posting signs with the national motto to comply with a law Texas Republicans passed last year in an attempt to enforce conservative, Christian values in public schools. Senate Bill 797, authored by Mineola Sen. Bryan Hughes, requires schools to display the posters in a “conspicuous place” if they are donated.
Myhighplains.com
State of Texas: Drought effects remain despite flooding rain
AUSTIN (Nexstar) — Record-setting rainfall Monday brought floods and damage to many parts of Texas. Flash floods in north Texas put busy roads underwater, trapping drivers. Some had to swim to safety, others were saved by rescue teams. A 60-year-old woman, a rideshare driver, died on a flooded Dallas-Fort Worth road.
KVUE
Beto O'Rourke missed South Texas events due to bacterial infection, he says
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Beto O' Rourke missed his scheduled stops in South Texas due to a bacterial infection that put him in the hospital, a statement from O'Rourke said Sunday. "While my symptoms have improved, I will be resting at home in El Paso in accordance with the...
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Hundreds rally in Austin to demand Governor Abbott take action on assault-style rifles | Dallas News
Hundreds rally in Austin to demand Governor Abbott take action on assault-style rifles. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Hundreds, including families of Uvalde and Santa...
Man struck and killed on I-45 near The Woodlands, officials say
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — An investigation into a crash is underway after a man was found dead on the side of the highway near The Woodlands, according to officials. The crash happened Saturday morning just after midnight on I-45 southbound near Woodlands Parkway. First responders arrived and found the...
Why customers say Austin Whataburgers are the worst in Texas
The capital city has "below-average Whataburgers," according to a San Antonio Express-News analysis of Google data.
Having Texas native plants in your front yard helps fight wildfires and drought
AUSTIN, Texas — While we saw some measurable rain last week, most of Central Texas remains in a drought. Many counties still have water restrictions in place, and it's hard to keep a pretty lawn, which is why experts recommend drought-resistant landscaping. The City of Austin has created this...
KWTX
Central Texas organization spays and neuters feral cats
BELL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - According to PETA, there are between 60 and 100 million feral, or stray cats, in the U.S. In Killeen mobile home parks in particular can see a high number of feral cats as people move out and leave their furry friends. The sheer number of...
Houston Chronicle
Ken Paxton again tries to intervene in suit with Texas hospital over transgender care
DALLAS — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is attempting for the second time to intervene in a legal fight over gender-affirming medical care at two Dallas hospitals. In an appeal filed this month, Paxton said that a lower court judge erred in ruling the state could not intervene in Dr. Ximena Lopez’s lawsuit against Children’s Medical Center of Dallas.
‘I should not be running any medical facility’: Man offering abortions at sea for Texas women
With most abortions officially being illegal in Texas as of Thursday, women are looking for options, and some are turning to "Abort Offshore." It's a for-profit organization that is taking women out on boats from the Galveston area into federal water to have abortions.
Prepare for this storm season in Fort Bend County's drive-thru distribution event
The drive-thru distribution comes five years after Hurricane Harvey hit, a reminder that we need to have a supply kit ready during hurricane season.
Experts weigh in on what needs to happen to keep the Texas governor's race close
Election experts say that the race may hinge on if Republicans switch sides and young voter turnout.
inforney.com
This Is the City With the Most Gun Stores in Texas
There are over 393 million guns in circulation in the U.S., according to estimates from the Small Arms Survey, far outnumbering the national population of 327 million. In the United States - the only country in the world home to more civilian-owned guns than people - guns are big business.
Central Texas men face prison time in gun sale scheme
The U.S. Justice Department said two Texas men face up to five years in prison after one of them profited off gun sales despite not having a license to sell them.
msn.com
Uvalde Parents Confront Gov. Greg Abbott Over Texas Gun Law
AUSTIN, Texas — Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott may have woken up Saturday to the sound of parents screaming the names of their children who died in the May 24 school shooting in Uvalde. Family members of about a dozen of the students and teachers who died in the...
