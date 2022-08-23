Read full article on original website
'WandaVision's Matt Shakman in Talks to Direct 'Fantastic Four' Movie
When fans heard the bad news that Spider-Man: No Way Home director Jon Watts would be stepping down from the highly anticipated and talked about Fantastic Four flick back in the spring, they were incredibly bummed, to say the least. The latest installment in the Tom Holland led Spider-Man series was an absolute box office smash that garnered much praise from critics and audiences alike, leaving it as a no-brainer to hire the filmmaker back on to stand at the head of a Fantastic Four movie. And, in Watts’ departure, we’ve been wondering who Marvel will hire to pick up the torch for the superhero-based feature long in development. Well, happy Friday because it sounds as though WandaVision director, Matt Shakman has signed on to bring the production to life.
Matt Shakman Exits 'Star Trek' Movie
Director Matt Shakman, who was tapped to direct a new Star Trek film for Paramount has dropped out of the project, according to The Hollywood Reporter.. This film would have been the fourth in the series following Chris Pine's Captain Kirk, first introduced in 2009's Star Trek. The news comes as Marvel announced Shakman was in talks to direct their new Fantastic Four movie.
From 'Catwoman' to 'Beetlejuice 2': The Unrealized Films of Tim Burton
There’s something melancholy about Wednesday, and not of the creepy, cooky, delightfully spooky variety that the Addams Family practice on a regular basis. From the beginning of his career, Tim Burton has been pigeonholed. Critics, fans, and detractors have all noted the pale faces, dark-rimmed eyes, pinstripes, spirals, and the mournful children’s choirs in Danny Elfman’s scores, and summed his work up as goth chic. Never mind that his first film was Pee-wee’s Big Adventure, the color and gonzo humor in Beetlejuice or Mars Attacks!, the tenderness and sincerity in Edward Scissorhands or Big Fish, or the variety of mediums and subjects on display at his MoMA exhibition. The public perception of Burton is that of the dark but not-too-serious auteur with a penchant for outsiders, a la the Addamses. For such an inventive filmmaker to go with a project that everyone seems to feel he should do is a little disheartening.
'The Devil in the White City' Reportedly Sets Spring 2023 Production Date
Ever since Keanu Reeves was announced to be starring in Hulu’s The Devil in the White City adaptation, fans have been clamoring for more information. Well, now, thanks to a Production Weekly listing, we know that the eight-episode series is reportedly set to begin filming in March 2023 in Chicago. While no scheduled release date for the series has been announced, this news is certainly enough to excite Reeves’ fans.
Lance Reddick Thanks Fans Following 'Resident Evil' Cancellation
There have been a ton of great shows that have graced our television screens this summer. Particularly on Netflix which saw the return of hit sci-fi series' Stranger Things and The Umbrella Academy. However, one of the underrated new shows on the streamer was Resident Evil. Sadly, after just one season, the series based on the mega-popular video game franchise of the same name was cancelled this past Friday. Now star Lance Reddick who played a version of the iconic character Albert Wesker has spoken out about the news.
'See' Season 3 Review: Jason Momoa Elevates the Explosive Final Chapter of This Dystopian Epic
It is a shame that the first season of , an attempt by Apple TV+ to answer Game of Thrones, was a bit of a slog to get through, as everything since has been a vast improvement. Taking the premise of a world where almost everyone was blind and using it to explore how that would reshape life as we know it could have been disastrous if not done delicately. Thankfully, the show has steadily begun to chart a path that takes this concept and new state of being seriously even as the rest of the story can get a bit silly. The second season still felt like it was searching for what it wanted to be, but the journey it took us on was much more thrilling than what preceded it. Season 3, which also serves as the conclusion of the show, continues this positive trajectory, arriving at an ending that offers plenty of well-staged action that also delves deeper into the characters nearing the end of their story. It gets a bit sidetracked and loses steam in the middle, though it picks back up for a fitting finale that hits hard where it counts.
‘Possum’ Is a Nightmare-Fueled Movie That Deserves a Bigger Audience
One film that deserved a wider theatrical release was Possum. Matthew Holness' debut had an extremely limited theatrical release in both the UK and U.S., and the total gross was $33,225. Holness' deeply disturbing movie is an incredibly brave film and challenging to make a film with so little dialogue and arguably, next to no plot, reminiscent of Stalker's repetitiveness, pace, and creeping uncanny dread.
Shudder's 'V/H/S/99' Receives an Unsettling Official Poster From Creepy Duck Design
An official poster for Shudder's V/H/S/99, the fifth film in the successful indie horror franchise, has just dropped. Like the previous V/H/S films, V/H/S/99 is a found-footage anthology film that will consist of several short horror tales from a slew of different directors, as well as a wraparound story involving a sleazy teen. This installment of V/H/S will be the first to not see the return of any directors who are franchise regulars. Johannes Roberts, Flying Lotus, Maggie Levin, Tyler MacIntyre, Joseph Winter, and Vanessa Winter will all serve as directors for V/H/S/99.
'The Walking Dead': Maggie & Negan Spinoff Series Gets New Title
The Maggie and Negan-focused The Walking Dead spin-off series has a new official title. The series, which stars Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan, has seen its name changed from Isle of the Dead, and is now known as The Walking Dead: Dead City, per Entertainment Weekly. The previous title Isle of the Dead was only a working title, and The Walking Dead: Dead City is now the confirmed title for the series, according to AMC.
'Witch' Trailer Conjures Up a Dark Thriller Full of Tense Mystery
The horror genre has seen its fair share of films centered around the concept of witchcraft. However, witches have been a staple of the genre before even this visual medium existed. The upcoming film Witch, written and directed by Craig Hinde and Marc Zammit, looks to add to this haunting sub-genre’s great historic allure, and a new trailer for this medieval horror thriller has just dropped.
How to Watch 'Three Thousand Years of Longing': Where to Watch the Idris Elba / Tilda Swinton Movie
The next big George Miller adventure arrives today with the film Three Thousand Years of Longing. The mastermind behind Mad Max and Happy Feet is bringing out the new fantasy drama seven years after his last critically acclaimed film Mad Max: Fury Road. Back in 2018, Miller announced his plans for a new epic film that would mark his return to directing. In fact, the plan for the adaption had reportedly been a passion project for him for almost more than 20 years since the original novella was published. Due to the pandemic, filming was pushed to November 2020 and took place mainly in Australia. After much waiting, Three Thousand Years of Longing finally premiered earlier this year during the 2022 Cannes Film Festival.
The History Behind the Unaired 'Clerks' Live-Action TV Pilot
The 1994 indie classic Clerks from writer and director Kevin Smith is a straightforward flick. A really chill hangout movie, it focuses on Dante (Brian O'Halloran) and Randal (Jeff Anderson), two 20-something Gen X'ers on a normal work day in retail. The movie doesn't utilize a standard three-act structure because it doesn't need to. Instead, it's divided into bite-sized chapters, and it only ends when they clock out. The simplicity of the movie isn't a bad thing; it's what makes it magical and why it still resonates nearly three decades later.
‘Jaws’ Gutter Garbs Collection Emerges From Shark Infested Waters Ahead of IMAX Release
There is arguably no bigger summer blockbuster than Steven Spielberg’s Jaws — the 1975 horror film literally coined the phrase. Over 45 years later, the power of Jaws is still as strong as ever and for the first time ever the film will be getting an IMAX re-release starting September 2. However, if you don’t have any shark merchandise to wear while you watch this classic on the big screen, then Gutter Garbs has you covered. The popular horror clothing company has just announced its terrifying new Jaws collection.
MCU: Phase 4’s New Heroes, Ranked
Phase four of the MCU has been the most divisive yet. Despite films like Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings and Spider-Man: No Way Home wowing audiences and critics alike (the latter is even returning to cinemas with 'The More Fun Stuff Version'), too many of the films and Disney+ shows have underperformed.
'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power': Galadriel's Role in Middle-earth History, Explained
The Lord of The Rings: The Rings of Power tells an epic story that fans of Peter Jackson’s films may already be familiar with. Prime Video's new adventure series takes place during Sauron’s first rise to power, in the Second Age of Middle Earth. Sauron’s creation of the One Ring, and his eventual defeat on the fiery battlefields of Mount Doom, is featured within the iconic opening sequence of The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring.
'The Exorcist's Ellen Burstyn Reveals Why She's Returning for the Reboot
Something rare within the genre of horror is a film that withstands the test of time, and especially one that earns an Oscar on top of garnering 10 nominations total. In 1974, after becoming '73s highest-grossing film, that's exactly what the controversial William Friedkin's polarizing novel-adaptation The Exorcist did, and the movie's success owes, in large part, those accolades to Oscar-winning actress Ellen Burstyn. Almost 50 years later, after declining to reprise her role numerous times, Burstyn has finally agreed to return to Pazuzu's realm, to fans' delight. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the actress disclosed the deal she struck in order to return for David Gordon Green's highly-anticipated sequel.
How To Watch 'The Patient': Where Is Steve Carell's Thriller Series Streaming?
Given his extensive career in comedy, Steve Carell has proven time and time again that he can nail comic relief to a tea. However, the actor has also demonstrated his versatility on screen by tapping into the dramatic territory in projects such as Beautiful Boy and The Morning Show. Following the trail of remarkable noncomedic roles, his latest IMDB credit entitled The Patient shows viewers a side that Carell hasn't explored much yet.
'Echo' Star Alaqua Cox Confirms Filming Has Wrapped on MCU Series
Marvel Studios’ Echo has finished filming. The series’ titular actor Alaqua Cox took to Instagram to celebrate the wrap. The series began filming in April this year after the character was introduced in Disney+’s Hawkeye which followed MCU alum Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) and newcomer Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld).
'Section 8' Trailer Shows Dolph Lundgren and Ryan Kwanten Taking Down a Corrupt Organization
AMC has released a tense new action-packed trailer for Section 8 starring Dolph Lundgren, Ryan Kwanten, and Scott Adkins in leading roles. The new trailer sees former special forces soldier Jake (Kwanten) being pulled out of prison after the “two people he loved the most are gone.” He’s recruited by a secret organization called Section 8 which is sanctioned to “eliminate any threats, anywhere in the world.” The nearly two-minute-long trailer sees the group of assassins going on various missions including one to kill a senator. At this point Jake realizes the secret organization isn’t what it seems, establishing the main conflict of the story.
'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power': The Importance of Elrond in Middle Earth
It seemed for the longest time that no one but Peter Jackson could tell a story within J.R.R. Tolkien’s Middle Earth universe. Although Guillermo del Toro was briefly involved with the inception of The Hobbit films, it was ultimately Jackson who helmed the trilogy. However, early reactions to The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power suggest that showrunners J. D. Payne and Patrick McKay have delivered a spectacle worthy of Amazon’s costly investment.
