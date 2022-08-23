Read full article on original website
Police In Delta, Marquette Counties Looking For Missing Man
The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a missing person. 56 year old Dennis James Kivioja was last seen in the City of Escanaba around 9:30pm on Tuesday 8/23/22. He had plans to ride his bicycle back to his property on Boney Falls Road in Wells Township, Marquette County but has not made it back there. He spends time in the Wells area of Delta County but has not been heard from by friends and relatives there.
UP City Fest makes its last visit in Marquette
MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The U.P. City Fest made its last stop in Marquette Township on its week-long trip. The event started Saturday afternoon and had a wide variety of activities. Family-friendly entertainment like live music, BMX riders and even an illusionist were on showcase. The event’s core theme is centered around hope.
Marquette restaurants remind customers to be kind following customer review
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A review written by a customer at Marquette’s Iron Bay Restaurant and Drinkery has gained much public attention. The critique was not about the waiter’s service, but rather their appearance. Iron Bay defended its employees on social media and reminded customers to respect their staff.
'We make machines that fly': Enstrom Helicopter Corporation has a new owner
Enstrom Helicopter Corporation in Menominee, Michigan has a new owner. The company went bankrupt at the start of the year and later shut down.
