Escanaba, MI

Police In Delta, Marquette Counties Looking For Missing Man

The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a missing person. 56 year old Dennis James Kivioja was last seen in the City of Escanaba around 9:30pm on Tuesday 8/23/22. He had plans to ride his bicycle back to his property on Boney Falls Road in Wells Township, Marquette County but has not made it back there. He spends time in the Wells area of Delta County but has not been heard from by friends and relatives there.
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
WLUC

UP City Fest makes its last visit in Marquette

MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The U.P. City Fest made its last stop in Marquette Township on its week-long trip. The event started Saturday afternoon and had a wide variety of activities. Family-friendly entertainment like live music, BMX riders and even an illusionist were on showcase. The event’s core theme is centered around hope.
MARQUETTE, MI
Escanaba, MI
Escanaba, MI
