The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a missing person. 56 year old Dennis James Kivioja was last seen in the City of Escanaba around 9:30pm on Tuesday 8/23/22. He had plans to ride his bicycle back to his property on Boney Falls Road in Wells Township, Marquette County but has not made it back there. He spends time in the Wells area of Delta County but has not been heard from by friends and relatives there.

MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI ・ 6 HOURS AGO