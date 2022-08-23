InsightLeap, a Seattle-area startup that helps e-commerce retailers get a hold on their Amazon product data, sold its business to Brendan Ronan, founder of San Diego-based software consultancy Ecliptic Ideas. Founded in 2018 by Rishi Talwar and Haji Furukawa, InsightLeap is generating six-figure annual revenue. Terms of the deal were not disclosed but Talwar and Furukawa, who bootstrapped the company, said they were “happy” with the outcome.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO