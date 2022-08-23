Read full article on original website
Tech Moves: Apptio CTO lands at Humu; Madrona hires investor; Skilljar adds exec
— Silicon Valley HR startup Humu hired former Apptio CTO Scott Chancellor as CEO. Chancellor spent three years at Seattle-area enterprise software giant Apptio, where he was also chief product officer. Apptio went private in 2019 through a nearly $2 billion deal with Vista Equity Partners. Chancellor also spent time...
Seattle-area e-commerce startup InsightLeap acquired by software consultancy
InsightLeap, a Seattle-area startup that helps e-commerce retailers get a hold on their Amazon product data, sold its business to Brendan Ronan, founder of San Diego-based software consultancy Ecliptic Ideas. Founded in 2018 by Rishi Talwar and Haji Furukawa, InsightLeap is generating six-figure annual revenue. Terms of the deal were not disclosed but Talwar and Furukawa, who bootstrapped the company, said they were “happy” with the outcome.
Paul Allen’s $1B private art collection to be auctioned by Christie’s in ‘unprecedented’ sale
Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen’s extensive private collection of art, valued at more than $1 billion, will be sold by Christie’s in what the auction house is calling the “largest and most exceptional art auction in history.”. A longtime collector, Allen possessed more than 150 masterpieces spanning 500...
