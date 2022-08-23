Read full article on original website
In 2002, a fashion student went jogging while visiting with her family. She hasn't been seen since.Fatim HemrajGeorgetown, TX
Parents of the Uvalde Shooting Protest Outside of the Governor's HomeTom HandyUvalde, TX
Women’s Volleyball: No. 2 Texas defeats No. 7 Ohio State 3-1The LanternAustin, TX
Women’s Volleyball: No. 7 Ohio State falls to No. 2 Texas 3-0 in opening day sweepThe LanternAustin, TX
Elon Musk Wants to Connect Two Texas Cities with the HyperloopTom HandyAustin, TX
KBTX.com
College Station police nab two vehicle theft suspects
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Authorities have arrested two suspects in College Station they say stole a vehicle out of Killeen. CSPD says a pickup truck was being tracked coming into College Station and they were able to make a pursuit of the suspects along Highway 6. DPS and the...
fox26houston.com
Man on scooter shoots at 3 men in Katy, killing one of them: HCSO
KATY, Texas - A search is underway for a man who pulled up to three other men in a Katy neighborhood and shot at them, killing one of the men. It happened around 3 a.m. in the 19200 block of Golden Wave, where the Harris County Sheriff's Office was called for reports of a shooting. Responding deputies found two men who said they were shot at by an unidentified man who got off a scooter before opening fire.
Records reveal details in August fatal shooting off 7th St.
Austin Police responded to a shots-fired call at approximately 2 a.m. Aug. 6 near the 400 block of E. 7th Street and found two men shot.
Austin Woman Flees Crash Scene-Leaves Four-Year Old in Car
A 35-year-old Austin woman is currently in jail after she fled the scene of an accident. When she fled, she left her four-year-old son to crawl out of a rolled-over car by himself. In a story published by FOX-7 in Austin, Yolanda Olvera has been charged with Failure to Stop...
KBTX.com
Two people hospitalized after shooting in Waller County
WALLER COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - Two people are in the hospital after a shooting that happened early Saturday morning in north Waller County. According to the Waller County Sheriff’s Office the shooting started when two men and a woman were in a car together and started arguing and one of the men reportedly shot the other man.
fox7austin.com
Deputies searching for 2 burglary suspects in Buda
BUDA, TEXAS - The Hays County Sheriff's Office is asking for help identifying two burglary suspects from an incident in June. The sheriff's office said on June 16, two suspects committed several burglaries in the Sunfield Subdivision in Buda. One of the suspects appeared to have long hair pulled back...
kwhi.com
CHAPPELL HILL MAN ARRESTED FOR OUTSTANDING WARRANT
A Chappell Hill man was arrested for an outstanding warrant after a traffic stop in Brenham. Brenham Police report that Thursday evening at 7:40, Sergeant Jonathan Phipps, initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle at the intersection of East Alamo and Barbee Street for failing to display a front license plate. After investigation, Jesus Vega, 39 of Chappell Hill, was found to have an active warrant for Theft of Property between $100 and $750. Vega was taken into custody on the warrant without incident and transported to the Washington County Jail where he was booked in.
Arrest made in Aug. 10 homicide investigation
Records showed David Brandon Craft-Cannon, 19, was arrested on a murder charge for the shooting death of 27-year-old Marvin Flint.
fox44news.com
College Station HS fights trigger law enforcement response
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – There was a big law enforcement presence at College Station High School after several fights between students were reported. Brazos County Sheriff’s Office Deputy David Wilcox tells FOX 44 News that deputies were dispatched to College Station High School, located at 4002 Victoria Avenue, around 4 p.m. Friday – just as classes were letting out. The School Resource Deputy said there was a fight that began between a couple of students – which led to several other fights starting between students. At least 15 total students were involved in these fights.
APD asks for help identifying 2 people possibly connected to deadly weapon assault
On Wednesday, the Austin Police Department asked for help identifying two people possibly connected to an assault with a deadly weapon case.
KLTV
Marshall man arrested in 2021 death of ETBU student
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Marshall man involved in a three-vehicle fatal crash in 2021 has been formally charged and arrested. Jared Stevens, 44, was arrested and booked into the Harrison County Jail on a charge of criminally negligent homicide with a $50,000 bond. According to a preliminary report by the Texas Department of Public Safety, on March 30, 2021, Stevens was traveling on US Highway 80 when he “looked away from the road temporarily and failed to control the vehicle’s speed” before colliding with the rear end of an eastbound 2016 Kia Optima that was stopped to turn left into a private drive. The impact caused the Kia to travel into the westbound lane where it was struck by a 2002 Ford Escape.
fox7austin.com
Man dies in North Austin shooting; police looking for suspect
AUSTIN, Texas - A man has died after he was shot in North Austin earlier this month, says the Austin Police Department. APD says officers responded to a call about the shooting at the Citgo at 1600 Ohlen Road just after 8 a.m. August 9. When they arrived, officers found two victims who were transported to the hospital with gunshot wounds.
fox7austin.com
Austin woman flees crash scene, leaves 4-year-old child behind to crawl out of rolled vehicle
AUSTIN, Texas - A 35-year-old Austin woman is behind bars after she fled the scene of a collision, leaving her four-year-old son behind to crawl out of a rolled-over vehicle by himself. Yolanda Olvera has been charged with Failure to Stop and Render Aid and is in the Travis County...
kwhi.com
BRENHAM MAN ARRESTED FOR SHOPLIFTING
One person was arrested Wednesday and charged with shoplifting. Brenham Police report that Wednesday afternoon at 5:40, Officers responded to the Walmart Supercenter in reference to a call of shoplifting. After investigation, Juan Delgado, 18 of Brenham, was taken into custody for Theft of Property between $100 and $750 and transported to the Washington County Jail where he was booked in.
Man wanted for I-35 murder, arrested
SAN ANTONIO — The man wanted for the murder of Andrew Rangel has been arrested, according to an affidavit. Jeremiah Nevarez was arrested on August 10 and charged with the murder of Rangel. Officials say Nevarez shot at Rangel several times while driving on I35. On May 4, Rangel...
fox7austin.com
Leander man arrested, charged with murder for incident in Jonestown
TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas - A man was charged with murder following an incident in June. The Travis County Sheriff's Office said around 3:30 a.m., on June 28, deputies responded to a call of a dead person in the 11200 block of Beach Rd. in Jonestown. The 911 caller, 43-year-old Matthew...
One dead in crash involving pedestrian on I-35
AUSTIN, Texas — One person is dead and two others are injured after a crash involving a pedestrian on Interstate 35 early Saturday morning. According to Austin-Travis County EMS, the incident happened at 2100 N. I-35 upper deck southbound around 1 a.m. An adult was pronounced dead on the...
Bell County crash kills 2, seriously injures 1: Nolanville police
A fatal crash occurred around 5:10 a.m. Friday on Interstate 14, west of the Paddy Hamilton overpass, killing two and critically injuring one.
Fayette County law enforcement locate 10 kilos of cocaine during traffic stop
FAYETTE COUNTY, Texas – Fayette County law enforcement locate 10 kilos of cocaine during a traffic stop on Tuesday, Aug. 23. Drug Interdiction Investigator David Smith conducted a traffic stop on a 2006 Ford passenger car around noon on Tuesday. He stopped the vehicle for a traffic violation on I-10 eastbound at the 663 MM near Flatonia, Texas.
2 dead, identified after crash on I-14 near Nolanville
NOLANVILLE, Texas — Two people are dead and two others were hurt after a crash that shut down the eastbound lanes of Interstate 14 at Paddy Hamilton Road, according to the Nolanville Police Department. Two vehicles were involved. Matthew Odle, a 38-year-old from Killeen, was inside one of the...
