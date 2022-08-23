Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
MLive.com
Grand Rapids football Week 1: Highlights, scores from Thursday night action
The 2022 season got off to a big start for teams across West Michigan Thursday night. Calvin Christian and Allendale each earned victories under first-year coaches, while OK Red powers Rockford, Caledonia and Grandville all won by 24 points or more. In addition, West Ottawa won its first game since 2018.
MLive.com
You vote, we go: Pick which Muskegon-area Week 2 game we shoot, subscribers get photos for free
Muskegon Catholic Central football defeats North Muskegon 24-22 The only thing better than the opening week of the Michigan high school football season is the fact that we have eight more weeks of regular-season action still left on the docket. MLive photographers will be headed out for another full slate...
MLive.com
Muskegon-area high school football scoreboard for Aug. 26
Muskegon Catholic Central football defeats North Muskegon 24-22 MUSKEGON – Week 1 of the 2022 Michigan high school football season in the Muskegon area is officially in the books and there were plenty of noteworthy final scores across the entire West Michigan area. Below are the final scores from...
MLive.com
Highlights and reactions from Whitehall’s road win over Hudsonville Unity Christian
Unity Christian hosts Whitehall football — JENISON – The Whitehall football team put on a clinic in its 54-26 road win over Hudsonville Unity Christian in Week 1 of the 2022 season. We were there live to catch some of the highlight-reel plays and reactions following the final...
MLive.com
Berlin Raceway Hall of Fame Night brings home blasts from past, burnouts, more
MARNE – Memories were made and remembered Saturday night at the Berlin Raceway. The track hosted Hall of Fame Night, and Steve Needles won the main event, capturing the 60-lap Reveal the Hammer Outlaw Late Model George Keen Memorial feature. Meanwhile, Ryan Holtzlander and Korey Ensing won 20-lap Sportsman features, and Case Roelofs and Chase Roelofs earned checkered flags in the 15-lap 4-Cylinder mains.
MLive.com
Check out Metro Detroit high school football scores from Week 1 on Aug. 26
The following scores are collected from either the Michigan High School Athletic Association or the Associated Press. These are score from Friday, Aug. 26, or Week 1 of the football season. The list will be updated as more scores become available. Check out Thursday night scores from Metro Detroit here.
MLive.com
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Coney Land serves robust, flavorful Detroit-style hot dogs
MUSKEGON, MI - From Detroit-style Coney dogs to fresh ice cream creations, Coney Land has been a community favorite in the Muskegon area since it reopened in 2007. Owners Jeanette and Ron Morin took over Coney Land after the previous owners, who originally opened the business in 1987, closed it for a couple of years.
MLive.com
Humane Society of Huron Valley takes in more beagles from Virginia lab surrendering 4,000
Humane Society of Huron Valley takes in more beagles from Virginia lab surrendering 4,000. Officials show a tattoo under the ear of one of the 20 beagles surrendered by a lab in Virginia and taken in by the Humane Society of Huron Valley Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. Each of the dogs has a similar tattoo under the ear.
MLive.com
Michigan Republican Party Red Wave Party
Republican gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon hugs supporter Articia Bomer, of Detroit, during the Michigan Republican Party's Red Wave Party at the State Capitol Building in Lansing on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. (Cory Morse | MLive.com) Get Photo. 6 / 45. Michigan Republican Party Red Wave Party. Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin...
