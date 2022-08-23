Hasbro and eOne decided to kick off National Power Rangers Day with a huge announcement, officially unveiling Power Rangers' 30th season. In a new video Power Rangers Dino Fury executive producer and showrunner Simon Bennett officially revealed that season 30 will be titled Power Rangers Cosmic Fury, and that he will be returning as showrunner, but that's not all. Bennett also revealed that for the first time since Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, a team will return for a third season, as the Dino Fury cast will be reprising their roles as the Rangers in Cosmic Fury, which will take their adventures into space and across the galaxy. Cosmic Fury will air in 2023, and you can check out the full reveal in the video below,.

