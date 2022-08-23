Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero - What Role Does Gotenks Play?
The talk of the town when it comes to Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero usually drifts to Gohan and Piccolo, as they are the stars of the film and on the frontline when it comes to fighting the Red Ribbon Army and their two new androids, Gamma 1 and Gamma 2. Luckily for the pair of Z-Fighters, they received some serious back-up, with fans taking note that a teenage Goten and Trunks would be appearing in the new Shonen movie. With the anime film hitting number one in North America, here's a breakdown of Gotenks' role.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Topples 'Broly' Record at U.S. Box Office
Dragon Ball Super is on the world's stage right now, and we have its new movie to thank. After a solid opening in Japan, the movie moved to the United States and wowed fans by taking the top spot at the domestic box office during its opening weekend. And now in its second weekend, Dragon Ball Super has taken down a record earned by 'Broly' a few years ago.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Cosplay Highlights Gohan's Beast Mode
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is the first time that the Shonen series has hit the big screen since 2018's Broly. Becoming the number one movie in North America this past weekend, the film has plenty of major developments and new transformations for the Z-Fighters. With Gohan and Piccolo taking the fight to the Red Ribbon Army, the son of Goku receives a beastly new form, with one cosplayer bringing Gohan's most powerful transformation to date to life.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Heroes Reveals Release Date For Next Ultra God Mission
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is number one at the box office, as the Shonen franchise has also recently teamed up with Fortnite for a major crossover and brought back Frieza in the final chapter of Granolah The Survivor Arc. These major headlines aren't the only thing that the Dragon Ball world has going for it, as Super Dragon Ball Heroes is still releasing new episodes of the Ultra God Mission. Now, the spin-off has revealed when fans can expect the next episode to arrive.
Box Office: 'Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero' crushes Idris Elba's 'Beast' with $21 million debut
LOS ANGELES, Aug 21 (Variety.com) - "Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero" topped the box office in its debut, beating expectations by collecting an impressive $21 million in North American ticket sales.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’ showrunner denies the MCU has her blessing to reboot Quake
Even though the show got a lengthy seven-season run that spanned 136 episodes and ended almost two years ago, Marvel Cinematic Universe fans are refusing to lie down when it comes to embracing Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. as official canon. It’s a tricky situation, given that the series began as a...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘House of the Dragon’ fans think one scene from the show’s premiere was more gruesome than all of ‘Game of Thrones
Warning: This article contains spoilers for episode one of House of the Dragon. The time has finally come: House of the Dragon, the prequel series to Game of Thrones, has finally landed on HBO Max, and the internet has been set ablaze. The premiere episode of the season took us...
Washington Examiner
From woke to woker: Disney casts drag queen in new Marvel series
Drag queen Shea Couleé will reportedly star in an upcoming Marvel series on Disney+ . The RuPaul's Drag Race alumnus has landed a role on the series Ironheart, which will premiere in fall 2023. The reports have not yet been confirmed, and Marvel did not respond to the Washington...
ComicBook
House of the Dragon Reveals Familiar Game of Thrones Theme for Title Sequence
The series premiere of House of the Dragon shattered records for HBO, but fans were left wondering about the show's title sequence. The intro for Game of Thrones was instantly iconic and the prequel series was without one. Fortunately, that drought only lasted one week. On Sunday night, the second episode of House of the Dragon arrived, and it brought the show's highly anticipated title sequence with it, as well as a familiar Game of Thrones tune.
Marvel fans freak out as She-Hulk introduces one of X-Men’s most popular characters into the MCU
The latest episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law featured a pretty huge Easter egg for Marvel fanatics.As spotted by eagle-eyed viewers, episode two (released on Disney+ on Thursday 25 August), discreetly welcomed one of Marvel’s biggest heroes into the shared cinematic universe known as the MCU.Minor spoilers follow for She-Hulk episode two – you have been warned!For years, the rights to the X-Men franchise had been owned by Fox, meaning the characters were unable to cross over into the MCU, which is produced by Disney. Ever since Fox was acquired by Disney in 2019, however, fans have been...
ComicBook
Marvel's Avengers Insider Shares Good News for the Game's Future
A well-regarded Marvel's Avengers insider has recently shared good news about the popular superhero game. Within recent days, Avengers developer Crystal Dynamics was officially acquired by Embracer Group after being sold off by Square Enix. While this move was previously known to be happening, the deal becoming official led to fans wondering what would now happen to the ongoing support of Marvel's Avengers. Luckily, it doesn't sound like much should be changing in the near future.
ComicBook
New Planet of the Apes Movie Casts It Star in Lead Role
20th Century's latest Planet of the Apes feature has found its lead man. It star Owen Teague has landed the lead character in the Disney franchise's latest trilogy. The report from Deadline says the studio has made the new Apes series a top priority with plans to begin filming by the end of the year. Maze Runner helmer Wes Ball has been writing the project and working on pre-viz for the film since 2019. He'll also direct once principal photography rolls around.
ComicBook
Power Rangers Announces Season 30 Cosmic Fury, Reveals Return of Dino Fury Cast
Hasbro and eOne decided to kick off National Power Rangers Day with a huge announcement, officially unveiling Power Rangers' 30th season. In a new video Power Rangers Dino Fury executive producer and showrunner Simon Bennett officially revealed that season 30 will be titled Power Rangers Cosmic Fury, and that he will be returning as showrunner, but that's not all. Bennett also revealed that for the first time since Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, a team will return for a third season, as the Dino Fury cast will be reprising their roles as the Rangers in Cosmic Fury, which will take their adventures into space and across the galaxy. Cosmic Fury will air in 2023, and you can check out the full reveal in the video below,.
ComicBook
GTA 4 Remake Realized in New Fan Video
A remake of Rockstar Games' popular open-world game Grand Theft Auto 4 has now been realized thanks to a new fan video that has emerged. In recent years, calls from fans for Rockstar to remaster or remake GTA 4 have continued to grow louder. And while Rockstar itself is reportedly solely focused on the development of Grand Theft Auto 6, we've now been given a glimpse of what GTA 4 could look like if it was brought to modern platforms.
ComicBook
House of the Dragon Recap With Spoilers: "The Rogue Prince"
WARNING: This article contains MAJOR SPOILERS for House of the Dragon! Continue reading at your own risk... The second episode of HBO's House of the Dragon, "The Rogue Prince," starts off with a haunting scene on the beach, showing a slew of dead sailors being eaten by a wave of crabs. There's no immediate context to the scene, but it looms large over the rest of the episode's events and sets up a pretty satisfying payoff at the end.
ComicBook
One Piece Staff Addresses Big Error with Zoro's Bounty
One Piece is back with a new chapter this week, and creator Eiichiro Oda is still bringing the heat post-Wano. Right now, the Straw Hat crew is getting ready for its next journey, and it will take them a place they've never gone before. Of course, the whole gang is going, and Zoro is on a high following his fight with Big Mom. But when it comes to his new bounty, well – it seems the staff behind One Piece made a little mistake.
ComicBook
Destroy All Humans! 2 – Reprobed Review: A Faithful Remake for Better and Worse
Destroy All Humans! 2 is a game that I have fond memories of growing up and playing with my younger brother. It's one of the first open-world games from my youth that I remember experiencing, and as such, it informed much of how I viewed the genre as it began evolving. Now, with open-world games being a dime a dozen, THQ Nordic has opted to return to Destroy All Humans! 2 with its "Reprobed" remake on current-gen platforms. The result is a remake that does little to change the original, although that's not necessarily a bad thing.
ComicBook
League of Legends Patch Updates Udyr After Rework
Riot Games put out another mid-patch League of Legends update before the weekend to further adjust some of Udyr's abilities after the champion's rework. The changes implemented in this small, one-champion update affected three of Udyr's five different abilities and can be considered a net buff considering how two of them were made stronger while one was nerfed. These changes are now live as of August 26th, so Udyr players and those playing against the juggernaut should now see these changes in effect.
ComicBook
Marvel's Avengers Finally Adds Captain America's Winter Soldier Skin
Captain America in Marvel's Avengers has all sorts of suits and costumes for players to pick through when deciding what to wear. These suits take inspirations from the hero's comics as well as the Marvel Cinematic Universe movies he's been in, but among all those, one suit absent from Captain America's closet was the one he wore in Captain America: Winter Soldier. Crystal Dynamics has now rectified that absence, however, with Captain America's Winter Soldier suit now available in-game.
ComicBook
Marvel's Avengers and Guardians of the Galaxy Developers Officially Have New Owner
It is now officially official: Marvel's Avengers developer Crystal Dynamics and Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy developer Eidos-Montreal are now owned by Embracer Group. The acquisition from Square Enix of the developers as well as Square Enix Montreal and intellectual property like Tomb Raider, Deus Ex, Thief, and Legacy of Kain was announced earlier this year, but it was officially completed today, August 26th.
