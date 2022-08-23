Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Football Friday is finally back | Weekend best bets for MLB, Premier League and Serie A
Hello, and welcome to the first Football Friday edition of the newsletter for the 2022 season. We're still a couple of weeks away from the NFL regular season beginning, but college football starts Saturday, so I've got a jam-packed letter for you this afternoon. I've got two MLB picks for...
CBS Sports
Mariners' J.P. Crawford: Steps out of lineup
Crawford is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against Cleveland, Shannon Drayer of Seattle Sports 710 AM reports. Crawford started the past 14 games and will receive a day off after posting a .273/.370/.318 slash line during that span. Dylan Moore will take over at shortstop in Sunday's series finale.
CBS Sports
Giants' Kenny Golladay: No catches in preseason finale
Golladay started but couldn't haul in his only target in Sunday's 31-27 preseason loss to the Jets. Golladay's lone look from quarterback Tyrod Taylor was intercepted on a deep attempt downfield. Following that underwhelming final regular-season tune-up, Golladay now will turn his attention to Week 1's matchup versus the Titans, when he projects as one of New York's top wideouts.
NFL・
CBS Sports
Mariners' Jesse Winker: Ejected Friday
Winker was ejected from Friday's game against the Guardians at the end of the eighth inning for arguing balls and strikes, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports. Winker struck out on a called third strike to end the eighth and exchanged words with the umpire before being tossed from the matchup. Prior to his ejection, he went 1-for-4 with two strikeouts. It seems unlikely that the incident will lead to a suspension, so he should be available for Saturday's game against Cleveland.
CBS Sports
Braves' Jackson Stephens: Exits with injury
Stephens exited Friday's game against the Cardinals in the bottom of the ninth inning after being hit in the head by a comebacker, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports. Stephens was able to walk off the field under his own power after being checked out by trainers, but he...
CBS Sports
Mariners' Ty France: Ejected in return to action
France (calf) went 0-for-2 with a strikeout in Saturday's loss to the Guardians before being ejected in the bottom of the fifth inning for arguing balls and strikes. France was making his return from a one-game absence due to a calf bruise, but he only got about half his usual allotment of at-bats. The Associated Press reports France was unhappy with the called third strike that ended his second plate appearance in the fourth inning and argued with plate umpire Lance Barrett immediately thereafter, and while coming back to the dugout at the conclusion of the top of the fifth as well. Assuming he had no residual effects with the calf from his time on the field Saturday, France is likely to be back in the lineup for Sunday afternoon's series finale.
CBS Sports
Angels' Taylor Ward: Unavailable in Toronto
Ward (personal) was placed on the restricted list Friday. Ward is apparently unvaccinated, so he's unable to travel to Canada for the three-game series in Toronto this weekend. The 28-year-old should rejoin the active roster ahead of Monday's series opener against the Yankees. Ryan Aguilar was promoted in a corresponding move and could see some playing time in right field with Ward out.
CBS Sports
Mater Dei vs. Bishop Gorman score, preview, game tracker: Get high school football scores today at MaxPreps
Two of the West's top high school football powers meet on Friday night as the No. 2 Mater Dei Monarchs (Santa Ana, Calif.) travel to Las Vegas to take on the No. 6 Bishop Gorman Gaels. It's the third meeting since 2017 between these prep behemoths, and Mater Dei won the first two by an average of nearly 30 points. Both teams rolled to easy season-opening wins last week. Mater Dei knocked off West (Salt Lake City) in a 42-0 final. Bishop Gorman, meanwhile, also took on an opponent from Utah and easily dispatched Corner Canyon 42-7.
Brewers look to halt series skid vs. Pirates
Following a much-needed series victory, the Milwaukee Brewers must now find a way to beat the lowly Pittsburgh Pirates. Aiming
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Nolan Arenado: Placed on paternity list
Arenado was placed on the paternity list Friday. This seemed imminent when Arenado returned home Thursday, missing the series finale against the Cubs. The roster move didn't become official at the time, so it's now possible he misses the entirety of this weekend's series against Atlanta. Brendan Donovan starts at third base Friday.
CBS Sports
Brewers' Trevor Rosenthal: Dealing with lat injury
Rosenthal (hamstring) left his rehab appearance Tuesday with a lat injury and is getting checked out by a doctor Friday, Sophia Minnaert of Bally Sports Wisconsin reports. The Brewers picked up Rosenthal from the Giants at the deadline, but his unfortunate injury history hasn't changed with his new team. Thoracic outlet syndrome and hip surgery wiped out his entire 2021 season, and he's since dealt with both hamstring and lat troubles. Whether or not he has time to make it back from his latest setback before the end of the season is unclear.
CBS Sports
Pirates' Dillon Peters: Throws Friday
Peters (elbow) threw in Philadelphia on Friday, Justice delos Santos of MLB.com reports. It's not yet clear whether Peters threw off a mound Friday, but he's now been cleared to resume a throwing program. A timetable for his return isn't yet known, but manager Derek Shelton hopes that the southpaw will be able to rejoin the Pirates' bullpen prior to the end of the regular season.
CBS Sports
Orioles' Adley Rutschman: Steals third bag
Rutschman went 1-for-4 with a stolen base in a 3-1 loss Sunday in Houston. Rutschman singled and stole second in the first inning and struck out in two of his other three at-bats. He's 3-for-3 in stolen base attempts on the season and two of those swipes have come in August. The rookie has reached base safely in 12 straight contests, posting a .295/.396/.500 line with two homers and an 8:8 BB:K in 53 plate appearances in that span.
CBS Sports
Reds' Mike Moustakas: Remains out
Moustakas (calf) remains on the bench for Friday's game against the Nationals. Moustakas will sit for the third straight game, with the Reds having little incentive to rush the oft-injured veteran at the tail end of a lost season. Donovan Solano will make another start at first base in his absence.
CBS Sports
Phillies' Bailey Falter: Recalled ahead of start
Falter was recalled as expected ahead of his start Friday against the Pirates. Falter allowed one run on two hits in six innings against the Mets his last time out, earning his first major-league win of the season. He was sent down after that outing but is allowed to return just six days later as that game was part of a doubleheader. In eight starts and four relief appearances at the MLB level this season, Falter owns a 4.40 ERA and 1.29 WHIP, with his 2.0 HR/9 standing as his most significant red flag.
CBS Sports
Jaguars' Dan Arnold: Plays two snaps ahead of cuts
Arnold played just two first-half snaps and wasn't targeted in Saturday's 28-12 preseason loss to Atlanta. Arnold topped Jacksonville's tight end depth chart down the stretch last season after being acquired from Carolina via trade, but he's definitely behind offseason acquisition Evan Engram at this point, and Chris Manhertz seems to also have surpassed Arnold for the No. 2 spot. Arnold didn't do anything to bolster his case to make the team Saturday, but it would be surprising if he got cut, even with 2021 fifth-round pick Luke Farrell also in the mix for a spot at at tight end.
CBS Sports
Pirates' Colin Holderman: Placed on injured list
Holderman (shoulder) was placed on the 15-day injured list Friday, Alex Stumpf of DKPittsburghSports.com reports. Holderman exited Wednesday's appearance against Atlanta due to right shoulder soreness and will be unavailable for at least the next two weeks. A timetable for his return isn't yet clear, but Yohan Ramirez was recalled Friday to provide additional bullpen depth.
CBS Sports
Giants' Luis Gonzalez: Call-up coming Saturday
Gonzalez will be called up by the Giants on Saturday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. Gonzalez was sent to the minors in mid-August, and he went 4-for-17 with three runs, an RBI, five walks and seven strikeouts over five games during his time at Sacramento. The 26-year-old should provide outfield depth and will likely be in the lineup for Saturday's matchup against the Twins.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Jose Quintana: Falters again Friday
Quintana (4-6) took the loss Friday versus Atlanta, allowing four runs (two earned) on seven hits and two walks while striking out three over five innings. Quintana's decent pitching was nullified by an error that allowed Atlanta to scrape together two runs in the fourth inning. It's the second start in a row that the Cardinals' defense has made the southpaw's job harder. He's allowed no more than two earned runs in any of his five starts since joining St. Louis from Pittsburgh at the trade deadline. Overall, Quintana has a 3.45 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 108:42 K:BB through 127.2 innings across 25 starts.
MLB・
CBS Sports
Yankees' Aaron Judge: Displays power, patience in win
Judge went 1-for-2 with a three-run home run and three walks in Friday's 3-2 win over the Athletics. Judge's fifth-inning homer was all the scoring the Yankees mustered in the contest. The three walks matched a season high, and it was his seventh multi-walk game this month. The star outfielder is up to 49 homers, 109 RBI, 101 runs scored, 14 stolen bases and a .297/.397/.665 slash line through 122 games this year. He's walking at a 13.6 percent clip, his highest walk rate since 2019.
