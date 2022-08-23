Read full article on original website
Communist China survivor issues warning to Americans: Socialism is only the first stage
Xi Van Fleet, a survivor of Mao Zedong's communist revolution in China, joined "Fox & Friends Weekend" Saturday to share her experience living under and fleeing from communism. Van Fleet cautioned socialist supporters in the U.S. from embracing a dangerous ideology and "abandoning freedom." AOC-BACKED NEW YORK DEMOCRAT CELEBRATES PRIMARY...
Witchcraft expert publishes WaPo piece claiming 'dangerous' Christians are harassing wiccan festivals
The Washington Post published an article from religion and witchcraft journalist Heather Greene detailing how "aggressive and even dangerous" Christian protesters have been harassing gatherings of witches and wiccans across the United States this year. In her piece, Greene – who has authored books about witchcraft, including her latest, "Lights,...
Bishop Barron: Establishing 'order of priests,' building physical 'institutes' is next big goal
Bishop Robert Barron, a controversial cleric on both the secular left and right for his talks on ethics and evangelization, says the Catholic Church needs a new order of priests for a new, secular world. And the bishop thinks his team can be the group to establish it. "One of...
Queen Elizabeth Makes Historic Move With Appointment of Next Prime Minister Due to Growing Health Concerns
Queen Elizabeth II will reportedly appoint the next U.K. prime minister at Balmoral Castle in Scotland instead of Buckingham Palace in London due to ongoing health concerns. This would be the first time the appointment ceremony will happen outside London or Windsor during the 96-year-old monarch's reign. The ceremony is scheduled for Sept. 6 and will see either Rishi Sunak or Liz Truss become Prime Minister Boris Johnson's successor.
Amazon activists mourn death of ‘man of the hole’, last of his tribe
An unidentified and charismatic Indigenous man thought to have been the last of his tribe has died in the Brazilian Amazon, causing consternation among activists lamenting the loss of another ethnic language and culture. The solitary and mysterious man was known only as the Índio do Buraco, or the “Indigenous...
Catholic university criticized for new 'gender inclusive' guide 'fundamental' to school's mission: ‘Shameful'
Villanova University, a Roman Catholic college in Pennsylvania, rolled out a new guideline for faculty and staff on creating a more "gender inclusive" campus, which the school says is "fundamental" to its mission. "This guide introduces Villanova faculty and staff to best practices for being gender inclusive in our work...
HEROES OF KABUL: Sgt. Nicole Gee worked relentlessly to evacuate as many Afghan women and children as possible
NATO flagship 'breaks down' shortly after leaving port: report
The Royal Navy aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales, a NATO flagship, reportedly broke down after setting sail for a four-month deployment to the United States. As of Sunday, the $3.5 billion vessel remains anchored near the Isle of Wight while officials address a mechanical issue. The HMS Prince of...
Jennifer Griffin shares story of U.S. soldier and Afghan translator: 'They represent the very best of America'
