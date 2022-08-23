Queen Elizabeth II will reportedly appoint the next U.K. prime minister at Balmoral Castle in Scotland instead of Buckingham Palace in London due to ongoing health concerns. This would be the first time the appointment ceremony will happen outside London or Windsor during the 96-year-old monarch's reign. The ceremony is scheduled for Sept. 6 and will see either Rishi Sunak or Liz Truss become Prime Minister Boris Johnson's successor.

CELEBRITIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO