Fairfax Fire Investigators Seek Information On Arson In Basement Of Home

Fairfax fire officials are investigating a recent arson incident, authorities reported.

Sometime between the evening of August 15 and the early morning of August 16, workers arrived to a home under construction and discovered a pile of lumber on fire in the home's basement, according to the Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department.

Just after 9 a.m., fire officials arrived at the residence located in the 11500 block of Leehigh Drive and extinguished the flames, authorities said.

Officials said they also found a few Twisted Tea cans at the scene of the fire.

Anyone with information should contact law enforcement at 571-221-1049.