ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax, VA

Fairfax Fire Investigators Seek Information On Arson In Basement Of Home

By AJ Goldbloom
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 5 days ago

Fairfax fire officials are investigating a recent arson incident, authorities reported.

Sometime between the evening of August 15 and the early morning of August 16, workers arrived to a home under construction and discovered a pile of lumber on fire in the home's basement, according to the Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department.

Just after 9 a.m., fire officials arrived at the residence located in the 11500 block of Leehigh Drive and extinguished the flames, authorities said.

Officials said they also found a few Twisted Tea cans at the scene of the fire.

Anyone with information should contact law enforcement at 571-221-1049.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Alerts Issued For Young Girls Reported Missing In Montgomery County Believed To Be Together

Law enforcement agencies in Maryland are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a pair of young girls who have been reported missing for several days. Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police’s Special Victims Investigation Division are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Jayleen Natalie Chavez, 13, and Samar Hammad, 12, who were last seen on Friday, Aug. 26.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
City
Fairfax, VA
Fairfax, VA
Crime & Safety
Daily Voice

Off-Duty FBI Officer Implicated In DC Shooting: Reports

An off-duty FBI police officer was involved in a Saturday shooting in Washington, DC, according to multiple reports. At approximately 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27, gunfire rang out on I-295 North near the intersection of Hayes Street and Kenilworth Terrace NE, the Washington Post reported. There were no reported...
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arson#Leehigh Drive#Twisted Tea
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

Popular Baseball Players Among Three Teens Killed In Crash With Tractor-Trailer In Hagerstown

Three teens were killed after a violent crash with a tractor-trailer on I-81 in Washington County, state police said. Hagerstown resident Tyler Josenhans, 17, was the driver of a Lexus that was involved in a crash with passengers Clayton Knode, 15, and Kannon Shives, both of Clear Water, on Thursday, Aug. 25 when he reportedly crashed into the passenger cabin of a large truck.
HAGERSTOWN, MD
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
347K+
Followers
52K+
Post
104M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy