Read full article on original website
Related
The NCAA Plans to Fund and Host a Women’s NIT
The NCAA’s Division I women’s basketball committee is planning to host a tournament similar to the men’s National Invitational Tournament (NIT) — a secondary event to March Madness, according to minutes of an August NCAA meeting that Front Office Sports reviewed. The minutes confirm an Athlon Sports/D1 Ticker report.
The Marriage of Sports Betting and Media
Since the United States Supreme Court struck down Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act legislation in 2018, sportsbooks have been scrambling to figure out how to scale operations and win over mainstream bettors. One of the best ways to accomplish this is through partnerships with media companies and personalities, or...
NFL・
Mariners Extend Julio Rodriguez With Unique, Lucrative Contract
The Seattle Mariners are investing in their best future asset — and doing so with an extremely unique contract. On Friday, rookie superstar Julio Rodriguez agreed to a new contract with the Mariners that guarantees him $210 million and keeps him with the team for at least eight seasons. MLB.com’s Jesse Chavez was the first to report the deal.
The Changing Culture of Golf
Professional golf wasn’t integrated for over 60 years — not until 1961, when a PGA clause stating only white players could play for the Tour was eliminated. The Masters — golf’s most prestigious tournament — didn’t feature a Black player until 1975, when Lee Elder teed off at Augusta National Golf Club at the age of 40.
GOLF・
Front Office Sports
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
867K+
Views
ABOUT
The business of sports.https://gofos.co/3M1BVnN
Comments / 0