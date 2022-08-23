ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
8newsnow.com

Las Vegas woman’s car towed from assigned space because it was in same spot for 72 hours

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A Las Vegas woman claims her car was towed from her designated spot at an apartment complex because it was parked there for 72 hours. Jenifer Destroyer has lived at Renaissance Villas apartment complex for over a decade. She said nowhere in her lease does it say her car is subject to being towed if it wasn’t operated for a certain amount of time.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Jerry’s forecast: Saturday, Aug. 27

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The heat is returning in the Las Vegas valley following the monsoonal rains. No weather alerts have been issued for Saturday, Aug. 27, and clear skies are expected throughout the weekend. The moisture felt last week is moving eastward out of Nevada, and in its wake...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Tedd’s forecast: Friday, Aug. 26

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — No weather alerts have been issued for Friday, Aug. 26 however that could change as mountain storms are blossoming on schedule. There are also fewer storms expected for Friday but isolated rain chances could still be possible. Drier and breezy conditions are expected for the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Vegas Strong 5K

Register now to run with a team, individually, or virtually. The Vegas Strong 5k helps commemorate the anniversary of One October and remember those who lost their lives and honor the survivors and 1st responders. 100 percent of the net proceeds will be donated to ongoing One October victim funds and needs in our Las Vegas community. Register today for the Vegas Strong 5k!
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Local
Nevada Lifestyle
Las Vegas, NV
Lifestyle
8newsnow.com

Goodwill of Southern Nevada celebrates opening of new training academy

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– On Friday, Aug. 26, The Goodwill of Southern Nevada celebrated the opening of the Goodwill Training Academy with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The event saw U.S. Rep. Susie Lee, Clark County Commissioner Michael Naft, City of Las Vegas. Mayor Pro Tem Stavros Anthony, each of whom offered...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

UNLV starts fall semester smoke-free

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The school year is just getting started and big changes are already taking place at UNLV. As of this month, the university has officially become a smoke-free campus. UNLV’s smoke-free, vape-free, and tobacco-free policy officially started on Aug. 15, following suit with the University of Nevada...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

What’s Cool At School? – The CCSD Police Department’s facebook page

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – A shout-out to everyone in the Clark County School District (and educators everywhere) wrapping up another week in the new school year. And now, if you please, some well deserved spotlight time for the CCSD Police Department’s social media. Officers get the serious work done, but the facebook keeps it chill with posts like:
CLARK COUNTY, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy