El Cajon, CA

eastcountymagazine.org

burglars in Ramona

August 26, 2022 (Ramona) – The San Diego Sheriff tweeted a video today seeking public help to identify suspects in a Ramona Crime. The Tweet states: Do you recognize anyone in this surveillance video? They are suspected in a burglary at a business in the 2000 block of Main Street in Ramona on August 12. If you have any information, call @SDSORamona Detective Sobczak at (760) 738-2488 or @sdcrimestoppers at (888) 580-8477.
RAMONA, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

square dancing

August 26, 2022 (El Cajon) - Tired of sitting home with nothing to do? Try square dancing! This social activity engages groups of eight people to form "squares" while doing a series of moves "called" by a square dance caller to a variety of toe-tapping music. Square dancing is easy to learn. And once you've learned the basics, you can dance at any square dance club in San Diego--or around the world!
SAN DIEGO, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

SHERIFF ROLLS OUT CHANGES IN JAILS TO REDUCE DRUG DEATHS AFTER ACTION BY SUPERVISORS

August 27, 2022 (San Diego) -- On August 16, the San Diego County Sheriff's Department announced a series of changes aimed at keeping deadly fentanyl and other drugs out of jails to prevent inmate deaths. The action followed a unanimous vote by County Supervisors the same day to approve funds aimed at reducing jail deaths including purchasing body scanners, staff incentives, wellness teams and access to Naloxone to save inmates who overdosed.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

HONDA DRIVER FROM EL CAJON KILLED BY WRONG-WAY DRIVER

August 26, 2022 (El Cajon) – A San Diego woman, 23, has been arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol after driving the wrong way on State Route 52 that resulted in a crash, killing an El Cajon man, 49. California Highway Patrol and an ambulance...
EL CAJON, CA
El Cajon, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

Labor Day Safety Tips

August 27, 2022 (San Diego) – There are no Labor Day discounts when it comes to safety. Labor Day marks the beginning of the end of summer – so for many of us it’s a chance to pack one last fun-filled weekend in, enjoying the outdoors with family and friends.
SAN DIEGO, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

inmate deaths

eastcountymagazine.org

job openings Lemon Grove

August 27, 2022 (Lemon Grove) – The City of Lemon Grove sent a tweet out on Aug. 25 which states, “Looking for a few talented professionals to join our team. Click here to find your fit.”. Error message. Support community news in the public interest! As nonprofit news,...
LEMON GROVE, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

BUFFALO BILLS DROP EX-AZTEC ARAIZA AMID RAPE ALLEGATIONS

August 28, 2022 (San Diego) – Days after a civil lawsuit filing accused Buffalo Bills punter Matt Araiza and two others of gang raping a 17-year-old girl while on the SDSU Aztecs football team last October, the Buffalo Bills have given the boot to the star punter. “Our culture...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

Thai Thai Restaurant

August 26, 2022 (Santee) -- On the road and in Santee-Yesterday I returned to my favorite Thai restaurant. When I have Thai Cuisine, it has to be authentic, fresh and delicious. Thai Thai Restaurant is located at 10251-B, Mast Blvd; Santee. Phone: 619.335.3453. Thai Thai features dine-in and carry-out, offers reservations and has reasonable prices.
SANTEE, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

NO CHALLENGERS FOR TWO SANTEE DISTRICTS, SO COUNCIL OPTS TO APPOINT

August 28, 2022 (Santee) -- In a first for the city of Santee, two incumbent members of the City Council were appointed to another four-year term and will avoid the November election, because no challengers in either district filed papers to challenge them. Rob McNelis in District 1 and Ronn...
SANTEE, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

A TASTE OF THAILAND: THAI THAI RESTAURANT IN SANTEE

eastcountymagazine.org

ballot initiatives

In any given election year, we may be asked to dust off our labor lawyer hats, brush up on oil and gas regulations, reacquaint ourselves with decades of tax policy, or analyze infrastructure funding. We may have to weigh the moral pros and cons of capital punishment, marriage equality or pig protection and — over and over again — oversee all things dialysis clinic.
SAN DIEGO, CA

