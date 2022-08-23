Read full article on original website
Mountain Xpress
Letter: Smart growth involves tradeoffs
I feel sorry for Bill Branyon. First, Branyon, who considers himself an environmentalist, doesn’t get the endorsement of the local Sierra Club chapter when he challenges popular incumbent Al Whitesides for a seat on the Buncombe County Board of Commissioners. Ouch. Then, Whitesides wins the Democratic primary by a more than 2-to-1 majority. Double ouch. Then, Branyon gives the Sierra Club some friendly advice about how to avoid backing winners like that in the future, and people in the eco-community go ballistic.
Mountain Xpress
New grant increases mental health services to local schools
Childhood is romanticized as the most carefree time of one’s life. But anyone who endured bullying by classmates, or was raised with an alcoholic parent, or struggled to afford basic necessities, knows childhood has never been easy. There is widespread agreement that children’s lives have become more difficult with...
Mountain Xpress
Letter: Killing Asheville by a thousand cuts
I attended the recent Planning and Zoning Commission meetings due to concerns about proposed rezoning to enable development of a rental townhouse complex on Woodland Drive, west of Patton Avenue. It is my observation that the commissioners are exercising due diligence in determining that projects brought before them generally meet the technical requirements for zoning. However, it is less clear that they are fully considering the goals of Living Asheville: A Comprehensive Plan for Our Future, a document adopted by the City Council to provide guidance for the city’s development.
Mountain Xpress
Asheville historic Black properties honored on National Register of Historic Places
Press release from South Asheville Cemetery Assocation:. Burial Place of Slaves and Black Residents and Adjacent Black Church Given Federal Protection. A gathering of church and local elected and civic leaders unveiled a plaque on the St. John “A” Baptist Church this past weekend. The plaque states that the historic Black church is now listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The ceremony also commemorated the listing of the adjacent South Asheville Cemetery on the National Register. It is the only cemetery on the Register in Buncombe County,
Mountain Xpress
From NC Health News: Have you heard of the Healthy Opportunities Pilot? No? You’re not alone
This is the second story in a series examining how NC Medicaid’s Healthy Opportunities Pilot is going. What would it mean for a health care program to actually pay for the things that help people be healthy, instead of just paying for care once they get sick?. That’s what...
Mountain Xpress
Q&A: Nicole Kott on treating the homeless with dignity
Nicole Kott never intended to launch a nonprofit. “I just wanted to know why we had people sleeping out in the cold,” says the executive director and founder of Helping Hands of Haywood. “I put blankets on them. I went and ate cheeseburgers with them. And in doing so I found out that the reasons for homelessness differ from person to person.”
