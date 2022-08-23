Read full article on original website
Related
WIS-TV
SLED charges former Kershaw Co. jail sergeant with assaulting handcuffed inmate
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A former Kershaw County Detention Center sergeant was arrested and charged with assaulting an inmate, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED). Steven Thomas Payne, 35, of Camden, was charged with second-degree assault and battery in connection with an incident that happened on...
WIS-TV
Deputies: 3 arrested after using homeless camp as base of operations for burglaries
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Three people were arrested after allegedly using a homeless camp in Richland County as a base of operations for multiple burglaries. The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said Friday that Christopher Leggett, 22, Stephen Rhein, 45, and Jessica Rhein, 39, were charged after deputies stumbled upon their homeless encampment that allegedly contained stolen goods from at least a dozen burglary cases.
WIS-TV
Suspects arrested in connection with deadly teen shooting
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott announced Friday the arrest of three suspects in a deadly shooting that left a teenager dead. RCSD was sent to the scene on 780 Fashion Dr on Wednesday, July, 20 after reports of a shooting. On arrival, they found 17-year-old Marquel T. Walker, of Columbia at the Nexus at Sandhill Apartments. Walker was pronounced dead at the scene.
WIS-TV
Suspect arrested after man shot and killed at Lancaster Speedway during Saturday night race
LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) - The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide that took place during a crowded race at Lancaster Motor Speedway on Saturday night. Around 10:53 p.m. during the last race of the Steven Johnson Memorial Race, deputies responded to a shooting just inside the front...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WIS-TV
Second suspect arrested in connection to Sumter auto shop murder case
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office said a second suspect was arrested in connection to the death of Willie McDuffie. Senque Rashad-Tyrek Robinson was arrested Friday morning after investigators said they received an anonymous tip. He was located at a residence on Hidden Oaks Rd in Sumter.
WIS-TV
SLED, officials investigating suspicious fire in Pelion
PELION, S.C. (WIS) - The Pelion Police Department and SLED are on the scene of a suspicious fire in Pelion. The incident happened in the 100 block of Summerland Court Thursday night around 11:45. No other information has been released. If you have any information or video surveillance footage, call...
WIS-TV
Lexington-Richland 5 considers arming members of its security team
IRMO, S.C. (WIS) - In an effort to keep both students and staff safe, Lexington-Richland School District 5 is considering a policy change that would allow select members of its security team to be armed with firearms on its campuses. The district’s board approved the first reading of the policy...
WIS-TV
Family fears for Aiken County mom who’s been missing 6 days
WAGENER, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A family is worried about a woman who’s been missing for several days in Aiken County. The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is looking for information about Krystal Anderson, a mother of four who lives in the Wagener area. She was reported missing Wednesday by...
RELATED PEOPLE
WIS-TV
Threat against Dreher High School leads to increased law enforcement presence
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Dreher High School will have an increased law enforcement presence Friday after someone threatened the school. District officials said that an unknown person in the chat of a Youtube live stream of the Dreher vs. AC Flora JV football game made a threat yesterday. Law enforcement...
WIS-TV
SCDNR to offer free boat inspections during Labor Day weekend
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - State authorities are providing free boat inspections during the upcoming Labor Day weekend. The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources announced Friday that the free inspections will take place at boat landings across the state from Sept. 3-5. The agency said those found not to be...
WIS-TV
192 truck drivers join Special Olympics South Carolina Truck Convoy
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Right off Charleston Highway at the South Carolina State Farmers Market, 192 truck drivers escorted the Annual Truck Convoy for Special Olympics South Carolina. The truckers traveled on I-77 through Columbia to raise awareness for Special Olympics Athletes and raise money for the organization. Michael Blondin...
WIS-TV
Hammond School completes classroom reconstruction after fire, welcomes back firefighters
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Hammond announced it had completed the reconstruction of its lower school classrooms after a fire damaged it in February. Friday saw the school welcome crew members from the Fort Jackson and Columbia Fire Department who helped extinguish the fire. In total 14 classrooms were damaged in the evening fire.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WIS-TV
B Strong Group hosts community blood drive in Richland County
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The B Strong Group is hosting the community Cycle of Sickle Cell Disease and Blood Drive event Saturday, Aug. 27 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Organizers said the event, in partnership with the Richland County Recreation Commission and the American Red Cross, will be held at Eastover Park, 1031 Main St. It is free to the community.
WIS-TV
Former Gamecock signs first-ever female athlete deal with Ruffles
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Former Gamecock Aja Wilson signed the first-ever female athlete deal with the Ruffles brand. Ruffles and Wilson is partnering together to launch her own signature flavor, Ruffles Ridge Twists Smoky BBQ. Wilson posted about her new partnership with the Ruffles brand on her Instagram page. The...
WIS-TV
South Carolina well positioned to weather potential recession, labor shortage here to stay says Columbia economist
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Columbia economics expert is predicting South Carolina is well positioned to handle a potential recession. Joseph C. Von Nessen is a research economist in the Division of Research at the Darla Moore School of Business at the University of South Carolina. Von Nessen is an expert in regional economics and economic forecasting. He spoke with WIS to discuss the latest state economic data.
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Annual Main Street Latin Festival is back
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - America is a melting pot, filled with different cultures, people and traditions. Soda City: Annual Main Street Latin Festival is back by WIS Digital News Staff on Scribd. Latin culture is a very big part of American Culture and this weekend the city of Columbia will...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WIS-TV
Small earthquake felt near Lugoff
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A weekend earthquake was felt near Lugoff. The USGS confirmed a 1.6 magnitude earthquake shook the area at around 11:41 p.m. Saturday. Sunday morning the organization confirmed it was located roughly 1.86 miles below the surface. The USGS reported it was felt mostly in the area...
WIS-TV
FIRST ALERT: Tropics are active again! Here’s the latest:
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We have 4 systems to watch right now in the tropics, one with a good chance of developing into a tropical depression!. Tropical Wave Invest 91-L has a 70% chance of developing in the next 5 days and a 40% chance in the next 2 days. Right now it’s moving west at 10mph with development expected to a depression near the eastern waters of the Leeward Islands. As you can see the models have it on a west/northwest path. As of now it looks to strengthen up to at least Tropical Depression status in the next 5 days, so we will closely watch this system in the days to come! The next named storm will be Danielle.
WIS-TV
FIRST ALERT - Expect more sunshine and warmer temperatures for the weekend.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - First Alert Headlines. This weekend will feel like summer with highs in the low 90s and the humidity making it feel hotter. Daytime highs will stay near 90 for most of this week. The best chance of rain will move in starting Wednesday as a cold...
Comments / 4