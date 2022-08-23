Read full article on original website
'Free dental day' events planned for West Michigan offices in September
WAYLAND, Mich — Two West Michigan Dentist Offices are hosting free dental day events in September. These completely free events offer one free extraction, cleaning or filling per patient. The events last several hours, but patients are encouraged to arrive early because of high demand for the dental services provided.
White Lake group falls short of breaking record, still sees day a success
MONTAGUE, Mich. — Dozens of kayaks joined together to form a flotilla in White Lake on August 28, Sunday afternoon. The event was touted as an attempt to break a world record, but a comparatively small showing had the group far from collecting that crown. However, the organizers say...
Rally in downtown Grand Rapids shines light on youth homelessness
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A.Y.A Youth Collective and other community organizations gathered at Rosa Parks Circle to highlight the issue of youth homelessness Friday. "We Exist" is an initiative Kent County Youth Action Board launched earlier this spring. The project was prompted by the more than 200 young people...
13 READS: Activities coming to Hackley Library in September
MUSKEGON, Mich. — September is just days away, and Hackley Public Library in Muskegon is gearing up for plenty of family-friendly events and activities. If you've got crafty kids and teens, the library has several free take-and-make crafts for your family. Beginning Sept. 6, stop by to pick up supplies to make fall trees from tissue paper or fall-themed coasters! Both projects are free to take home and include instructions.
Whitmer touts education improvements during Rockford ‘Back-to-School’ Tour
ROCKFORD, Mich. — Though class had been dismissed for the day, Valley View Elementary’s library served as the roundtable for educators and parents alike as a part of an ongoing tour set by the state’s governor. The visit to Rockford was Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s second stop in...
Health fair in Grand Rapids offers free health screenings
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Seeds of Promise is hosting a health resource fair on Saturday, Aug. 27 in Grand Rapids. Among the organization's goals is to promote a healthy mind and body for residents. Several healthcare providers will be available to answer questions and provide free health screenings...
City of Muskegon, Michigan regulators resolve concerns over restaurant expansion
MUSKEGON, Mich. — What began as a simple expansion project of The Deck Restaurant in Muskegon, led to a state audit, which has now been resolved, according to documents seen by 13 ON YOUR SIDE. The issue went public in March of 2022 when several viewers alerted us to...
Ferris State University expands nursing program to address shortages
BIG RAPIDS, Mich. — Ferris State University (FSU) announced Wednesday that it is expanding its nursing program to address a projected nursing shortage. The American Association of Colleges Nursing is projecting that there will be a shortage of registered nurses as more of the Baby Boomer generation begins showing a greater need for healthcare.
First-time students at Calvin University tops 1,000, sets records for diversity
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Calvin University's incoming class is setting a new record. More than 1,000 first-time students are expected to attend classes this fall. In addition, the university says this is their most diverse class ever. New students hail from 42 states and 38 countries. The university says...
West Michigan Songwriter's Festival returns to Belmont this weekend
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — The second annual West Michigan Songwriter's Festival kicks off Friday night at Blythefield Country Club in Belmont. Co-founded by Rockford resident and songwriter Dan Terry, the festival features big name talent from the songwriting world. In addition to performances both Friday and Saturday night, there...
Long John Silvers On W. Main In Kalamazoo Has Been Condemned; Closed Indefinitely
It turns out another Kalamazoo area fast food restaurant has had to close down and this time, the Long John Silvers On W. Main In Kalamazoo will close for what a "Condemned" sign says for weeks, but they may not operate again even after the building is safe to operate in. Earlier in the year, we saw an abrupt close to the McDonald's on Riverview in Kalamazoo, but this closure may be due to a fire that occurred inside a few months back, according to a post on Vanished Kalamazoo:
Michigan Chipotle store's workers unionize, a 1st for chain
LANSING, Mich. — Workers at a Chipotle store in Michigan have voted to unionize, becoming the first of the Mexican fast-food chain’s 3,000 locations to do so amid a broader unionization push across the country. The International Brotherhood of Teamsters said workers at a Chipotle store in Lansing,...
Hope College sees record number of freshmen enrolled as students move in
HOLLAND, Michigan — It’s move-in day for students at Hope College Friday. The school in Holland is welcoming a record-setting number of freshmen this year, with 950 first-time students. It’s the largest incoming class in the college’s history. The previous record was 904 in the fall of 2012....
The complete guide to the 2022 Metro Cruise
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Back for its 17th year, the Metro Cruise kicks off Friday with muscle cars, classics, antiques, hot-rods and more. The event originally kicked off in 2005 when the Kentwood Area Chamber of Commerce organized the event to help drive business to the 28th street corridor. Ever since, the event has been a staple as the summer begins to draw to a close each year.
Western Michigan University student dies after Saturday hit and run
KALAMAZOO, Michigan — A young woman is dead after a car hit her and drove away early Saturday morning in Kalamazoo, police say. The victim has been identified as Kaylee Gansberg, 21, from Lisle, Illinois. She was a student at Western Michigan University. The crash happened around 2:30 a.m....
Claims of broken promises and unpaid vendors surround last weekend's Cannabis Carnival in Muskegon
MUSKEGON, Mich. — Controversy surrounding a marijuana event that went live in Muskegon last weekend. A number of vendors and attendees of the Saturnalia Cannabis Carnival told 13 ON YOUR SIDE they were growing increasingly frustrated with organizers. While some vendors were paid, others said they received only partial...
Italian brothers work to share authentic focaccia with West Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A GVSU graduate from Europe is working to expand his bread-based business and spread some of his Italian culture to West Michigan along the way. Michele Minghetti, 25, co-founded Dante's Bakery with his brother Raffaele after graduating with a master's degree in business and administration in 2022.
Michigan continues extra SNAP benefits for 1.3 million people in August
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - All 700,000 Michigan households who receive SNAP food assistance will get an additional payment again in August. This additional assistance is an effort to make groceries more affordable as food prices increase. Eligible recipients saw the additional food assistance on their Bridge Cards by Aug. 22.
Crikey! Officers catch small alligator in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — If you were in Kalamazoo on Tuesday, you may have seen something a little out of the ordinary — an alligator!. A police sergeant noticed what appeared to be a small American alligator making its way across Lake Street near Division Street in the Edison neighborhood.
