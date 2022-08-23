ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

13 ON YOUR SIDE

13 READS: Activities coming to Hackley Library in September

MUSKEGON, Mich. — September is just days away, and Hackley Public Library in Muskegon is gearing up for plenty of family-friendly events and activities. If you've got crafty kids and teens, the library has several free take-and-make crafts for your family. Beginning Sept. 6, stop by to pick up supplies to make fall trees from tissue paper or fall-themed coasters! Both projects are free to take home and include instructions.
1077 WRKR

Long John Silvers On W. Main In Kalamazoo Has Been Condemned; Closed Indefinitely

It turns out another Kalamazoo area fast food restaurant has had to close down and this time, the Long John Silvers On W. Main In Kalamazoo will close for what a "Condemned" sign says for weeks, but they may not operate again even after the building is safe to operate in. Earlier in the year, we saw an abrupt close to the McDonald's on Riverview in Kalamazoo, but this closure may be due to a fire that occurred inside a few months back, according to a post on Vanished Kalamazoo:
13 ON YOUR SIDE

The complete guide to the 2022 Metro Cruise

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Back for its 17th year, the Metro Cruise kicks off Friday with muscle cars, classics, antiques, hot-rods and more. The event originally kicked off in 2005 when the Kentwood Area Chamber of Commerce organized the event to help drive business to the 28th street corridor. Ever since, the event has been a staple as the summer begins to draw to a close each year.
abc12.com

Michigan continues extra SNAP benefits for 1.3 million people in August

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - All 700,000 Michigan households who receive SNAP food assistance will get an additional payment again in August. This additional assistance is an effort to make groceries more affordable as food prices increase. Eligible recipients saw the additional food assistance on their Bridge Cards by Aug. 22.
13 ON YOUR SIDE

13 ON YOUR SIDE

