Tuition now locked for MSU Denver students

DENVER (KDVR) — This is the first week of school for students at Metro State University, and with it comes inflation and other economic uncertainties.

The university is hoping to help money-strapped families when it comes to tuition.

Starting this year, MSU Denver is putting a tuition lock in place, meaning for incoming students, tuition will not go up. Typically, universities raise tuition rates each year.

In this case, first-year students will be paying the same rate all four years, transfer students will lock in the same price for two years, and students who are already enrolled will get three years of tuition lock.

President of MSU Denver, Janine Davidson, Ph.D, said she recognizes higher education can be a hurdle to many families and that cost is a huge barrier. The goal is to eliminate these challenges.

“We have a lot of students that are rethinking their decisions about coming back to school post-pandemic and we just wanted to say there’s a lot of uncertainty. This is one thing you can lock in,” said Davidson.

“I hope it does motivate a lot of people to come back to school, whether it’s online classes or in-person classes — whatever works best for them and their schedule. That way they’re working towards something they always wanted to do and they’re not just giving up on their dreams because of this other factor,” said student Jess Figueroa.

According to a Quote Wizard study , 35% of Colorado students canceled their college plans after the pandemic. Additionally, it shows:

19% changed schools

23% are taking classes online

22% are taking fewer classes

MSU Denver is no exception. School leaders believe the tuition lock will get more students to enroll.

There is somewhat of a catch: it only locks for four years, so the hope is to use the lock as an incentive to enroll, take a larger course load and finish in the traditional four years.

“For me personally, [cost of tuition] was a big factor in coming to school, if I wasn’t able to come to school and afford it. Student loans are a big process to understand because there’s unsubsidized and subsidized. So being a student first [generation student] and not knowing, it can get complicated,” Figueroa said.

“We listen to our students, we hear them, and every year when tuition goes up, it’s complicated. So I’m not saying it will go up, but it won’t go up for you. If you started right now you can take control of your financial plan and your future and come to me so that’s our mission,” said Davidson.

In-state undergraduate students taking 12 credit hours of classes who don’t receive financial aid pay $3,378 per semester. Out-of-state students taking that same class load will pay $10,510 per semester.

The tuition lock applies to in-state and out-of-state undergraduates, though the vast majority of MSU Denver students are Colorado residents.

