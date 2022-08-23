Read full article on original website
Cass County crash sends three to the hospital
CASS COUNTY, Mich., --- A crash early Saturday morning in Dowagiac sent three people to the hospital. Deputies responded to the crash at the intersection of Dailey Road and Pokagon Highway just before 9:00 am Saturday morning. They said a vehicle driven by 60 -year-old Fort Wayne resident, Theresa Schultz,...
Motorcyclist killed in Friday crash
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, at approximately 9:48 p.m., law enforcement was called to a crash at the intersection of South Michigan Street and Ewing Avenue. The initial investigation found that Branden Wright, 27, of Michigan City was northbound on Michigan Street in an SUV and was turning left onto Ewing Avenue when his vehicle and a southbound motorcycle driven by Steven Kendrick Loy, 42, of Elkhart collided in the intersection.
Taste of the Gardens
ELKHART, Ind.,--The Wellfield Botanic Gardens in Elkhart is hosting its Taste of the Gardens event. The art show features local restaurants, highlights local musicians and helps to support small businesses. The event is held at the Wellfield Botanic Gardens at 1011 N. Main St. from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m....
Recycling closer to home: aluminum recycling plant under construction in Cassopolis
CASSOPOLIS, Ind. – A new aluminum recycling plant is being built in rural Michigan, and Friday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer went to see the progress for herself. “It just shows that we are really serious about economic development in every region of our state,” she said. “And, this is about good-paying jobs but also recycling aluminum. It is something our economy depends on doing it in this way, creating good jobs, it’s really exciting.”
Two injured in two separate shootings in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The South Bend Police Violent Crimes Unit is investigating two shootings that happened on Sunday, August 28th. One shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. near the intersection of Portage Avenue and King Street. The other shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. in the 1900 block of Lincoln Way...
St. Joseph County Health Department to host a clinic in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- On Saturday, the St. Joseph County Health Department will have a clinic in South Bend. You can get your COVID shot from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Crest Manor Church of The Brethren on Berkshire Drive. Both Pfizer and Moderna vaccines will be available.
Linton's Summer Car Show in Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. -- Linton's Summer Car Show is back in Elkhart on Saturday. From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Enchanted Gardens, guests can see cool show cars, enter in raffles and door prizes, visit the petting zoo and even train rides. A meal will also be available by...
Two found dead inside Elkhart home after apparent gunshot wounds
ELKHART, Ind., --- An investigation is underway after a male and female who suffered from apparent gunshot wounds were found dead inside an Elkhart home. Officials said 911 received a call around 1:15 pm about a male and a female who were believed to be deceased inside a home on the 200 block of North Drive in Elkhart.
School City of Mishawaka kicks off Fist Bump Fridays
MISHAWAKA, Ind. - Mishawaka High Schoolers lined the sidewalks of Beiger Elementary School Friday morning to kick off the School City of Mishawaka's Fist Bump Fridays. Fist Bump Fridays is a program that brings high school students to School City of Mishawaka elementary schools and John Young Middle School to greet students with a fist bump or high five and encouraging words before the students head into class.
Elkhart Police searching for individual for questioning in theft
ELKHART, Ind. - The Elkhart Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a man who is wanted for questioning in a theft, according to police. The theft took place on August 13 at a local Elkhart business. If you have any information, please contact Detective Lambright at...
Man dies after single vehicle crash in Goshen
GOSHEN, Ind., --- A single vehicle crash in Goshen claimed the life of one man early Sunday morning. The crash happened Sunday just after 3:00 am in the 2400 block of South Main Street. When officials arrived they said they found a vehicle had left the road, hitting an electrical...
Arts on the Millrace Brings Fine Arts and Fun Back to Goshen's Millrace Canal
GOSHEN, Ind. -- Arts on The Millrace is back on the banks of Elkhart River on September 10 from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. The event will have a vast number of pieces of art up for sale from regional artists, along with live music, food vendors, and free children's activities.
Fifth annual freedom ride for A Rosie Place For Children
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- A Rosie Place For Children is a specialty hospital to help medically fragile children. For twenty-five dollars per rider, participants will get a shirt, poker card, and entrance to an after-party at Anchor Conservation Club. Riders must be 21 or older to participate, registration starts at...
Officers recover firearms, drugs following traffic stop
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - One man was arrested after officers recovered numerous drugs and firearms following a traffic stop, according to the South Bend Police Department. Darryl Peak, 29, was arrested on the following charges:. Four counts of unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon. One count...
Folk music at Indiana Dunes National Park's Chellberg Farm
PORTER, Ind. -- The Save the Tunes Council will host an evening of music on Sunday, August 28 from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. on the front lawn of the Chellberg Farm. The council is a group of local musicians devoted to preserving and passing on folk songs in the traditional way, using a variety of instruments for live performances.
Mayor Stutsman appointed to state Housing Task Force
GOSHEN, Ind. -- Mayor Jeremy Stutsman has been appointed by Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch to be a member of the Indiana Housing Task Force, where he will serve by helping find ways to improve the access to housing in the state. Mayor Stutsman will serve representing local elected officials through...
Man taken to hospital after allegedly threatening to hurt people at park
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Police will pursue criminal charges after a man was seen allegedly threatening others and himself and vandalizing a park on Friday, according to the South Bend Police Department. Early Friday afternoon, officers were called to Pulaski Park in the 1300 block of Huron Street for reports...
Fatal crash team investigates crash on South Bend's south side
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The crash happened around 9:45 p.m. Friday night outside the Marathon gas station on South Michigan Street near East Ewing Avenue. Scene of the crash still active as of 11:15 p.m. Officers have taped off the area and are reconstructing the scene in an attempt to...
Mamas Against Violence holds gala, raises support for gun violence awareness in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. --- A local activist group named Mamas Against Violence held their Fourth Biennial Gala on Saturday night. It was the group’s first gala back in three years, and it couldn’t have come back at a better time as the community continues to suffer from acts of senseless violence.
Bikers against Predators confront man in Marshall County, man arrested on child solicitation charge
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. - A man was arrested by Marshall County deputies after being confronted by the group Bikers against Predators about his inappropriate relationship with a 13-year-old, according to the Marshall County Sheriff's Office. On Thursday, deputies were informed that a representative with the group Bikers against Predators was...
