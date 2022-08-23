ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benton Harbor, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abc57.com

Cass County crash sends three to the hospital

CASS COUNTY, Mich., --- A crash early Saturday morning in Dowagiac sent three people to the hospital. Deputies responded to the crash at the intersection of Dailey Road and Pokagon Highway just before 9:00 am Saturday morning. They said a vehicle driven by 60 -year-old Fort Wayne resident, Theresa Schultz,...
CASS COUNTY, MI
abc57.com

Motorcyclist killed in Friday crash

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, at approximately 9:48 p.m., law enforcement was called to a crash at the intersection of South Michigan Street and Ewing Avenue. The initial investigation found that Branden Wright, 27, of Michigan City was northbound on Michigan Street in an SUV and was turning left onto Ewing Avenue when his vehicle and a southbound motorcycle driven by Steven Kendrick Loy, 42, of Elkhart collided in the intersection.
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
abc57.com

Taste of the Gardens

ELKHART, Ind.,--The Wellfield Botanic Gardens in Elkhart is hosting its Taste of the Gardens event. The art show features local restaurants, highlights local musicians and helps to support small businesses. The event is held at the Wellfield Botanic Gardens at 1011 N. Main St. from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m....
ELKHART, IN
abc57.com

Recycling closer to home: aluminum recycling plant under construction in Cassopolis

CASSOPOLIS, Ind. – A new aluminum recycling plant is being built in rural Michigan, and Friday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer went to see the progress for herself. “It just shows that we are really serious about economic development in every region of our state,” she said. “And, this is about good-paying jobs but also recycling aluminum. It is something our economy depends on doing it in this way, creating good jobs, it’s really exciting.”
CASSOPOLIS, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Benton Harbor, MI
Government
City
Benton Harbor, MI
Local
Michigan Government
abc57.com

Two injured in two separate shootings in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The South Bend Police Violent Crimes Unit is investigating two shootings that happened on Sunday, August 28th. One shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. near the intersection of Portage Avenue and King Street. The other shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. in the 1900 block of Lincoln Way...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Linton's Summer Car Show in Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. -- Linton's Summer Car Show is back in Elkhart on Saturday. From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Enchanted Gardens, guests can see cool show cars, enter in raffles and door prizes, visit the petting zoo and even train rides. A meal will also be available by...
ELKHART, IN
abc57.com

Two found dead inside Elkhart home after apparent gunshot wounds

ELKHART, Ind., --- An investigation is underway after a male and female who suffered from apparent gunshot wounds were found dead inside an Elkhart home. Officials said 911 received a call around 1:15 pm about a male and a female who were believed to be deceased inside a home on the 200 block of North Drive in Elkhart.
ELKHART, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bottled Water#Girls Club
abc57.com

School City of Mishawaka kicks off Fist Bump Fridays

MISHAWAKA, Ind. - Mishawaka High Schoolers lined the sidewalks of Beiger Elementary School Friday morning to kick off the School City of Mishawaka's Fist Bump Fridays. Fist Bump Fridays is a program that brings high school students to School City of Mishawaka elementary schools and John Young Middle School to greet students with a fist bump or high five and encouraging words before the students head into class.
MISHAWAKA, IN
abc57.com

Elkhart Police searching for individual for questioning in theft

ELKHART, Ind. - The Elkhart Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a man who is wanted for questioning in a theft, according to police. The theft took place on August 13 at a local Elkhart business. If you have any information, please contact Detective Lambright at...
ELKHART, IN
abc57.com

Man dies after single vehicle crash in Goshen

GOSHEN, Ind., --- A single vehicle crash in Goshen claimed the life of one man early Sunday morning. The crash happened Sunday just after 3:00 am in the 2400 block of South Main Street. When officials arrived they said they found a vehicle had left the road, hitting an electrical...
GOSHEN, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
abc57.com

Fifth annual freedom ride for A Rosie Place For Children

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- A Rosie Place For Children is a specialty hospital to help medically fragile children. For twenty-five dollars per rider, participants will get a shirt, poker card, and entrance to an after-party at Anchor Conservation Club. Riders must be 21 or older to participate, registration starts at...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Officers recover firearms, drugs following traffic stop

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - One man was arrested after officers recovered numerous drugs and firearms following a traffic stop, according to the South Bend Police Department. Darryl Peak, 29, was arrested on the following charges:. Four counts of unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon. One count...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Folk music at Indiana Dunes National Park's Chellberg Farm

PORTER, Ind. -- The Save the Tunes Council will host an evening of music on Sunday, August 28 from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. on the front lawn of the Chellberg Farm. The council is a group of local musicians devoted to preserving and passing on folk songs in the traditional way, using a variety of instruments for live performances.
PORTER, IN
abc57.com

Mayor Stutsman appointed to state Housing Task Force

GOSHEN, Ind. -- Mayor Jeremy Stutsman has been appointed by Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch to be a member of the Indiana Housing Task Force, where he will serve by helping find ways to improve the access to housing in the state. Mayor Stutsman will serve representing local elected officials through...
GOSHEN, IN
abc57.com

Fatal crash team investigates crash on South Bend's south side

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The crash happened around 9:45 p.m. Friday night outside the Marathon gas station on South Michigan Street near East Ewing Avenue. Scene of the crash still active as of 11:15 p.m. Officers have taped off the area and are reconstructing the scene in an attempt to...
SOUTH BEND, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy