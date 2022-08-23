ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Girardeau, MO

suntimesnews.com

Frank Robinson named Missouri Senior Citizen

JEFFERSON CITY — A Perryville man has been selected as Missouri Senior Citizens of the Year. Frank Robinson was honored during a ceremony in the Missouri State Capitol. He was presented with a framed proclamation by Missouri Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe, Representatives Daler Wright and Rick Francis. First created...
MISSOURI STATE
KFVS12

PORCH Group Focusing on Enhancing South Side Cape

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A group called PORCH, People Organized to Revitalize Community Healing, say the time to come together in south side cape is here...and local police agree. Tameka Randle said, “Public safety was a concern for our community, and so what better thing to do than say...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
Local
Missouri Education
Cape Girardeau, MO
Education
City
Cape Girardeau, MO
City
Pacific, MO
KFVS12

Cairo man dies in Cape Girardeau shooting

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A man died in a shooting Friday night, August 26 in Cape Girardeau. According to a release from police, 18-year-old Jaquavion Mackins of Cairo, Ill., died as a result of his wounds from the shooting. The Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the 2800 block...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Shooting in Cape Girardeau leaves one dead

Du Quoin State Fair brings vendors, politics and more together. Fire destroys three story apartment building in Carbondale. Crews from several local departments responded to the 400 block of Monroe Street.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
krcu.org

Ribbon-Cutting Marks New Milestone For Ameren Missouri-SEMO Partnership

Officials from the Cape Girardeau community gathered for a ribbon-cutting ceremony near the Show-Me-Center to celebrate the finished construction of the parking lot’s Ameren solar panels. The solar panel construction started in Nov. 2021 after SEMO joined Ameren’s Neighborhood Solar Program. Chairman and President of Ameren Missouri Mark Birk...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Reports of shots fired near Cape Girardeau church

Police are investigating after an 18-year-old was killed. Crews from several local departments responded to the 400 block of Monroe Street.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Cape Girardeau man found guilty of rape

Police are investigating after an 18-year-old was killed. Crews from several local departments responded to the 400 block of Monroe Street.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

One dead after shooting last night in Cape Girardeau

Du Quoin State Fair draws crowds to variety of attractions. Police are investigating after an 18-year-old was killed.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Scott City grocery store closing

The Boardman Pavilion parking lot in Cape Girardeau will be close Friday night and Saturday night. A police chase in Butler County ended with the arrest of one man. People in the Heartland are providing support for Ukraine.
SCOTT CITY, MO
mymoinfo.com

Snakes Saturday at Lake Wappapello

(Wappapello) There’s an interesting program scheduled for Saturday at Wappapello Lake in Wayne County. Becky Hayes with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at the lake tells what you can see at the Bill Emerson Memorial Visitor Center. For Labor Day weekend at Lake Wappappello, don’t miss the 25-Mile...
WAPPAPELLO, MO
KFVS12

New businesses open in downtown Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Downtown Cape Girardeau has seen some new businesses pop up which residents hope will give the local economy a leg up. Three new restaurants will be established downtown. Folks are saying they’re glad to see the new businesses after the pandemic had such a harsh...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO

