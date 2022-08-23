Read full article on original website
suntimesnews.com
Frank Robinson named Missouri Senior Citizen
JEFFERSON CITY — A Perryville man has been selected as Missouri Senior Citizens of the Year. Frank Robinson was honored during a ceremony in the Missouri State Capitol. He was presented with a framed proclamation by Missouri Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe, Representatives Daler Wright and Rick Francis. First created...
mymoinfo.com
Community Members Along Route Asked to Participate in Missouri Vietnam Wall Run to Perry County
(Piedmont) You are invited to take part in this year’s Missouri Vietnam Wall Run. The ride starts in southwestern Missouri on Friday, September 16th and will end later that day in Perry County at the Vietnam Wall Replica Memorial Wall. This special event is led by two groups, Veterans...
KFVS12
PORCH Group Focusing on Enhancing South Side Cape
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A group called PORCH, People Organized to Revitalize Community Healing, say the time to come together in south side cape is here...and local police agree. Tameka Randle said, “Public safety was a concern for our community, and so what better thing to do than say...
KFVS12
Part of north Spanish Street closed in Cape Girardeau after gas burner left on at business
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau Fire Department Closed part of north Spanish street between Themis and Independence just after noon on Sunday. One of the businesses had a strong smell of gas coming from inside. Investigators determined that a gas burner had been left on inside the...
suntimesnews.com
Perryville man among this year’s Missouri Veterans Hall of Fame inductees
PERRYVILLE — A Perryville man is among the inductees in the 2022 Missouri Veterans Hall of Fame. Curt Vogel is listed among those who will be inducted into the Missouri Veterans Hall of Fame later this year. The Class of 2022 was announced Sunday, August 14th, 2022 at the...
KFVS12
Cairo man dies in Cape Girardeau shooting
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A man died in a shooting Friday night, August 26 in Cape Girardeau. According to a release from police, 18-year-old Jaquavion Mackins of Cairo, Ill., died as a result of his wounds from the shooting. The Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the 2800 block...
KFVS12
Shooting in Cape Girardeau leaves one dead
krcu.org
Ribbon-Cutting Marks New Milestone For Ameren Missouri-SEMO Partnership
Officials from the Cape Girardeau community gathered for a ribbon-cutting ceremony near the Show-Me-Center to celebrate the finished construction of the parking lot’s Ameren solar panels. The solar panel construction started in Nov. 2021 after SEMO joined Ameren’s Neighborhood Solar Program. Chairman and President of Ameren Missouri Mark Birk...
KFVS12
Reports of shots fired near Cape Girardeau church
KFVS12
Pastor releases statement on shots fired investigation near Cape Girardeau church
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A senior pastor released a statement after shots were fired near her church. The senior pastor at Centenary United Methodist Church, Reverend Jennifer Long, sent us this statement:. “Earlier today there was a gunfire incident near our church’s property at Bellevue and Ellis St. No...
Mother: Woman killed in Missouri house explosion a ‘very loving person’
A propane leak caused a deadly house explosion in Wyatt, Missouri earlier this month, claiming the lives of three people and left several others injured injured.
KFVS12
City leaders in Scott City talk plans to keep groceries in town
SCOTT CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - A grocery store in southeast Missouri will soon be closing its doors for the last time. It’s not clear when exactly Bob’s Foodliner will close for good, but city leaders are already looking at ways to keep groceries in town. Scott City does...
KFVS12
Southeast Missouri Food Bank to participate in Feeding America’s Hunger Action Month campaign
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - This September, Southeast Missouri Food Bank will be participating in Feeding America’s Hunger Action Month campaign. The food bank says this year’s theme is Food Shouldn’t Be an Impossible Choice. Southeast Missouri Food Bank will join Feeding America and other member food...
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau man found guilty of rape
KFVS12
One dead after shooting last night in Cape Girardeau
KFVS12
Scott City grocery store closing
wpsdlocal6.com
Man accused of robbing banks in Henderson, Kentucky, and Murphysboro, Illinois, arrested in Arkansas
MURPHYSBORO, IL — A man accused of robbing a Regions Bank in Murphysboro, Illinois, has been arrested in Arkansas, police say. The Murphysboro Police Department says 58-year-old John Earl Hall of Hot Springs, Arkansas, allegedly robbed the Regions Bank at 1301 Walnut Street Thursday morning. Hall allegedly entered the...
mymoinfo.com
Snakes Saturday at Lake Wappapello
(Wappapello) There’s an interesting program scheduled for Saturday at Wappapello Lake in Wayne County. Becky Hayes with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at the lake tells what you can see at the Bill Emerson Memorial Visitor Center. For Labor Day weekend at Lake Wappappello, don’t miss the 25-Mile...
KFVS12
Student detained in connection with school threat investigation in McCracken County
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A student in Paducah was take into custody Thursday night, August 25 in connection with a school threat investigation. According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, staff at Community Academy contacted them at noon about a report of a student allegedly threatening an act of violence at the school.
KFVS12
New businesses open in downtown Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Downtown Cape Girardeau has seen some new businesses pop up which residents hope will give the local economy a leg up. Three new restaurants will be established downtown. Folks are saying they’re glad to see the new businesses after the pandemic had such a harsh...
