Caldwell wins over Steubenville Catholic Central
Caldwell was electric tonight, with 2 65 yard drives. A lot of great plays were made by both teams, and the Redskins pulled through tonight.
James “Jim” R. Smith, 77 of Zanesville
James “Jim” Russel Smith, 77, of Zanesville passed away on Thursday, August 25, 2022 at Brookdale Memory Care. Jim was born Nov 29, 1944 in McConnelsville, Ohio to Rollie John Smith and Wava Naomi (Mendel) Smith. After graduating from M&M High School in 1962, he married the love of his life Lue Ann (Carrel) Smith April 9, 1965. Jim was a man of faith with a selfless devotion to serve others. In 1986, he attained his A.A. in Engineering from Muskingum Technical College. He worked at Taylor Woodcraft and upon completion of his education he was hired at Malta Windows as an Industrial Engineer where he worked for 14 years until making a career move to Miba Bearings where he remained employed until he retired in 2010. Early on, he volunteered with M&M Fire Department and after serving 30 years, he retired with the rank of Captain. Jim was also a long-standing member of Grace United Methodist church where he sung in the choir. He entertained members of the community for decades as a drummer in the Rube Band. He was admired for his work ethic, determination, and woodworking / handyman skills. He used his many talents around the house with his children’s homes as well.
Kenneth C. “Kenny” Johnson, 77 of Salesville, OH
Kenneth C. “Kenny” Johnson, age 77, of Salesville, OH passed away Friday, August 26, 2022 at The James Cancer Medical Center in Columbus, OH. He was born on December 5, 1944 to the late Roy Johnson and Faye Carter Johnson in Barnesville, OH. Kenny graduated from Washington High School in Old Washington in 1962. He was a 4 -H advisor. Member of: American Angus Association, Ohio Angus Association, Eastern Ohio Angus Association. He was a life long farmer and angus beef farmer. Kenny retired from Metallurgic Vanadium. Along with being a lifelong farmer he also had worked at American General and Landmark. He was a member of Four Mile Hill Church where he served as a board member.
Mr. Kenneth Lee Trott Jr., 75 of Pleasant City
He was born February 25, 1947 in Cambridge, son of the late Kenneth L. Trott and Shirley (Chalfant) Trott-Bromelow. A 1965 graduate of Meadowbrook High School, Kenneth worked at Centria for forty years in the maintenance department and as a millwright. He was a member of the NRA and a...
Zanesville Community Theatre set to begin its 60th season
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Zanesville Community Theatre is set to begin its 60th season with an opening event on September 9th. The Wind and the Willows will kick off the program and will perform until September 18. A full schedule is upcoming following a couple of years dealing with the COVID pandemic. For more information on events, go to the theatre’s website at ZVT.ORG.
Portions of Steubenville Avenue in Cambridge will be closed starting Monday
CAMBRIDGE, Ohio – The City of Cambridge has announced that Steubenville Avenue from 9th Street to Highland Avenue will be closed from Monday August 29th through Friday September 2nd for paving of the roads.
United Way of Muskingum, Morgan and Perry Counties moves to a new location in Zanesville
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The United Way of Muskingum, Perry and Morgan Counties has moved it office to a new location in downtown Zanesville. United Way MPM is an organization that fights for health, education and financial stability within the community. After 26 years of being at the old Putnam...
Belmont County benefits from Blame My Roots Festival
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio – The recent Blame My Roots Festival in Belmont County is giving back to the community. The festival donated more than $25,000 to the Union Local Touchdown Club, Jets Boosters, Shadyside Athletic Boosters, the Lafferty Fire Department and the Morristown Fire Department. Blame My Roots coordinators...
An drug overdose, prevention and remembrance event is scheduled for Cambridge
CAMBRIDGE, Ohio – The non-profit Guernsey Health Choices is holding a special event in Cambridge Wednesday, August 31 called an Overdose Awareness Prevention and Remembrance Event. It will be held from 6 – 10 p.m. at 1009 Steubenville Avenue. The event is to remember those lost to drug...
Linden Avenue in Zanesville is scheduled to have nightly closures because of I-70 bridge work
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Work on Interstate 70 continues in Zanesville and motorists will face some nightly road closures. According to ODOT, Linden Avenue under I-70 will be closed for nightly closures on Monday and Tuesday (August 29-30) while work is underway on the Muskingum River Bridge. The closures are expected to take place fdrom 7 p.m. until 5 a.m. each day.
Court hearings scheduled for juveniles charged with multiple truck thefts in Cambridge
CAMBRIDGE, Ohio – On August 15, six juveniles were arrested for the theft of multiple trucks at the NPL Construction Company in Cambridge. They drove the trucks through the county and destroyed several properties including fences owned by the Guernsey County Community Development Corporation. According to the Guernsey County...
Ohio approves rail crossing upgrades for Coshocton County
COSHOCTON, Ohio – The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio has approved safety upgrades at rail crossings in Coshocton County. Ohio Central Railroad (OHCR) will install active warning devices at the County Road 273 grade crossing in Coshocton County by August 24, 2023. The PUCO will provide funds from the State Grade Crossing Protection Fund to cover the Commission’s cost of the projects. Preliminary cost estimates of the project are $144,000. The PUCO will provide funding up to $50,000 and OHCR will fund any remaining costs plus maintenance.
Cambridge Area Chamber of Commerce office has moved to a new location
CAMBRIDGE, Ohio – The Cambridge Area Chamber of Commerce office has moved to 433 Wheeling Avenue. Chamber President, Jennifer Vincent, says the Chamber is getting a fresh “face”. The building the Chamber is moving to is owned by Ryan Ford, who has been remodeling the building over the last 6 months. The Chamber office will be located at the front of the building while the back of the building will be office spaces for new start up businesses or someone needing a smaller office space. Three office spaces will be available soon, with build to suit option or 4 to 5 more office spaces available in early 2023.
Noble County removes its fire levy from the November ballot
NOBLE COUNTY, Ohio – After hearing concerns from mayors and representatives from several villages in the county, the Noble County Commissioners have removed the proposed county-wide fire levy from the November 8 ballot. Batesville Mayor Garrison Emory, Dexter City Mayor Jeff Blair and Frank Swain, Summerfield Mayor Tabitha Schafer,...
Update: Cadiz coal miner died last week after his supply car was hit by a locomotive
VALLEY GROVE, W.Va. (AP) – A coal miner who died last week at a northern West Virginia underground mine was sitting on a supply car that was struck by a locomotive, federal regulators said. William A. Richards, 38, of Cadiz, was killed in the August 17 accident at the...
Multiple Belmont County roads to be paved over the next few years
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio – 10% of the roads in Belmont County are going to be paved in the coming years thanks to the County Surface Transportation Program. The Belmont County Board of Commissioners have established a Capital Projects-Special Revenue Fund to hopefully receive a grant for $2 million from the Ohio Department of Transportation for paving projects set for 2025. Overall, about 17.28 miles of roadway would be paved. The project would covers portions of County Roads 10, 24, 30, 56 and 72.
Monroe County Community Foundation Seeks Grant Applications Through September 27
MONROE COUNTY, Ohio – The Monroe County Community Foundation in partnership with the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio (FAO) is inviting nonprofit and public organizations seeking funding for a project or program serving Monroe County to apply for the 2022 grant round. The projects eligible should increase quality of life, create access to opportunities or implement a solution to a need in Monroe County. The deadline to apply is Tuesday, September 27th. For more information go to the Appalachian Website at www.appalachianohio.org/monroe.
Belmont County to provide free Narcan kits to help prevent drug overdoses
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio – The Belmont County Health Department plans to give residents Narcan kits on August 31 at the Bellaire Salvation Army. The purpose of the event is to alert residents that every loved one, family member or close friend of a drug user should have a kit on hand in case of overdose.
Area woman arrested after admitting giving drugs to child
CAMBRIDGE, OHIO—A Guernsey County woman is in the Guernsey County Jail facing at least three felony counts after allegedly allowing a child access to drugs. The Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday responded to a Cadiz Road residence to conduct a welfare check on a 4-year child after receiving reports of drug abuse and child neglect.
