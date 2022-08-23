The Daily Money: Why is Wall Street keeping an eye on Jackson Hole, Wyoming?

Happy Tuesday, Daily Money readers. Brett Molina back in the saddle with more headlines.

It's official: The tech bubble has burst, according to experts . Giants like Alphabet, Netflix and Meta (which owns Facebook) seemed like they had embarked on stratospheric growth with no end in sight.

Not anymore. Layoffs have dominated the tech sector this year as companies post disappointing quarterly results. And investors have grown even more cautious about where they place their money in the tech space.

But experts believe this tumultuous period could deliver some opportunities for investors to buy smartly if they know where to look.

All eyes on Jackson Hole this week

This isn't about scouting a future ski trip in Wyoming. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will join other top economists at an annual economic policy symposium hosted by the Kansas City Federal Reserve. It's the first in-person conference since the pandemic.

So why is Wall Street paying such close attention? Because they're seeking clues on what the Fed will do next. Although inflation has shown signs of peaking and jobs lost during the pandemic have been recovered, there are still concerns the economy could fall into a recession.

And that's where Jackson Hole enters the picture. The symposium might drop some clues on what the Fed does next, whether it keeps aggressively hiking interest rates or takes its foot off the gas.

📰 More stories you shouldn't miss 📰

Job cuts at Ford. Automaker to slash up to 3,000 white-collar positions .

Ask HR. How does an employee get management to change its style ?

A new budget option to Europe. International low-cost airline Play will begin European flights to Dulles .

Now hiring. Amtrak says it's looking to fill 4,000 jobs .

🍔 Today's Menu 🍔

Few jobs are as coveted as driver of a giant hot dog, but that's life behind the wheel of the Oscar Mayer Weinermobile . As driver Chad Colgrove puts it: "It's a 27-foot-long hot dog. It makes everyone smile."

About The Daily Money

Each weekday, The Daily Money delivers the best consumer news from USA TODAY. We break down financial news and provide the TLDR version: how decisions by the Federal Reserve, government and companies impact you.

Follow Brett Molina on Twitter: @brettmolina23 .

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: The Daily Money: Why is Wall Street keeping an eye on Jackson Hole, Wyoming?