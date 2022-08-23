ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southern Indiana girl reported missing is found in Florida

By Lucas Gonzalez
 5 days ago
SANTA CLAUS — A multi-state search for a 15-year-old girl reported missing has come to an end after law enforcement located her in Florida, police say.

The girl had been reported missing from Santa Claus in Spencer County July 21 and was found late Sunday in a Jacksonville, Fla. apartment, according to the Santa Claus Police Department.

Law enforcement agencies on the local, state and federal levels became involved in the search after police received information indicating she had left Indiana. The U.S. Marshals Service and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children assisted.

Santa Claus Police Chief James Faulkenburg told WRTV the apartment where police found the girl was also occupied by two other people: a man and a woman. Both those individuals are under investigation by the U.S. Marshals Service and the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, a joint city-county law enforcement agency.

The girl was removed from the apartment "without incident" after Santa Claus police coordinated a law enforcement response at the building.

Faulkenburg credited assisting law enforcement agencies for their contributions to the search and investigations. He also thanked members of the public for providing tips to police.

"The Santa Claus Police Department encourages all parents, and guardians, to closely monitor their loved ones' internet activity on all social media platforms," Faulkenburg wrote in a statement. "Open dialogue with our kiddos on their online activity is essential to our efforts in keeping them safe."

Somali Rose
5d ago

People need to stop pretending 15 year old girls are adults with adult minds. 15 year old girls are impressionable and curious and can be threatened and coerced very easily. We pretend young girls are adults so men can be gross. But in reality, no matter how you dress it up, a kid is a kid.

Rita Dieckmann
5d ago

Thank God, That with his and law inforcement help she was found and is safe a sound now. We all as parents and grandparents need to be more aware of what's going on in our children's and grandchildren's lives. We all need to keep a Watchful eye on them... as the saying goes "It takes a village to raise a child." That has never been more true than it is today in this day of modern technology. I don't care if your the neighbor, a friend or a relative... if you see something SAY SOMETHING it could save someone's life!!!!

dee real
5d ago

stop allowing kids to dress like adults especially little girls. if you are a parent be a real parent. as long as your child is not of age and under your roof. you have the authority. the problem is these days parents don't take the proper time with their children. it's just that simple. I say that because parents are too busy hanging out.

