300 dogs seized from Nye County property; breeders arrested for animal cruelty

Two people in Nye County are accused of felony animal cruelty after an investigation that led deputies to seize approximately 300 dogs from a property in Amargosa Valley.

The Nye County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday announced the arrests of Oskana Higgins and Vasili Platunov.

Deputies and animal control officers spent the night combing the property for evidence of neglect and abuse, officials said.

As 13 Investigates previously reported, Platunov operates the Est-Alfa kennel, one of the only Caucasian shepherd dog breeding operations in the country. He keeps dogs in Pahrump and at the property in the Amargosa Valley that, according to deputies, was the site of their search.

INVESTIGATION: Malnourished dogs rescued from Nye County breeder

Malnourished dogs rescued from Nye County breeder

More than two dozen dogs were rescued from the property in late April, Desert Haven Animal Society executive director Beth Kakavulias told KTNV. Several of those were malnourished, she said. According to Kakavulias, dogs that normally weigh between 150 and 200 pounds weighed in at 55 to 60 pounds.

"We had, on the low end, one of the adults was about 38 pounds," she told 13 Investigates.

Desert Haven Animal Society Photos shared with KTNV showed the conditions of approximately two dozen dogs seized from properties operated by Vasili Platunov, a Nye County dog breeder, earlier this year.

Nye County calls for service records obtained by 13 Investigates show Animal Control was called out to Platunov's properties — one in Amargosa Valley and one in Pahrump — at least a dozen times since 2019.

According to a source with direct knowledge of the situation, Animal Control cited Platunov for care and conditions, and for cruelty, in recent months.

Reached by phone in June, Platunov told 13 Investigates he's worked with Caucasian shepherds for over 40 years and any allegations he's not taking proper care of them are "B.S. and fake."

"This investigation will continue for the next several days and it is anticipated that several additional charges will be added," according to NCSO.

Nye County officials promised more information "as soon as we can."

The Amargosa Valley dog cruelty case is set for a hearing in the 5th Judicial District Court in Pahrump Monday at 9 a.m. according to a press release.