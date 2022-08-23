Read full article on original website
Benzie County makes changes to school resource officer management
The Benzie County Sheriff's Office will now manage both school resource officer positions, one of which was formerly under the control of the Frankfort Police Department.
Local pair advocating for dedicated pickleball courts in Frankfort
When Denise Schubert and Denny Holcombe put out an invitation this summer for pickleball in Frankfort, they didn't expect the response they received.
40 scrap tires removed from Betsie Bay
How many scrap tires did Benzie County Recycling and Solid Waste and Benzie Conservation District remove from Betsie Bay?
Avoid traffic snarls at the 2022 Ironman triathlon
Here's what to expect during this year's Ironman triathlon in Frankfort.
Art fair weekend brings crowds to Frankfort
Car shows, arts and crafts and live music all part of the big August weekend in Frankfort
Boat crashes into Elberta pier over weekend
Frankfort Fire and Rescue was called to assist United States Coast Guard after a boat was reported to have been stuck between the rocks.
Benzie Area Symphony Orchestra to celebrate summer with pops concert
The suite will feature several orchestra musicians including three trumpets on the "Bugler's Holiday" and a surprise guest performing on "The Typewriter," according to the release.
Write in candidates can still appear on Nov.8 ballot
Write-in candidates who want to appear on the Nov. 8 midterm ballot can still file declaration of intent.
Grace and Laurel helps anchor downtown Beulah
Grace & Laurel is a store that still sells items like Lodge Cast Iron Cookware and Wüsthof knives, but also things like Bechler Pottery,
County officials chose architectural firm for central dispatch renovation
An architectural firm out of Traverse City has been approved by the Benzie County Board of Commissioners to design central dispatch renovation.
Volunteers clean up Frankfort Elementary garden bed
A pair of Frankfort residents decide to work on an overgrown garden bed at Frankfort Elementary School.
Benzie County Central Schools hires new educators
There will be some new faces greeting students this new school year at Benzie County Central Schools.
Benzie Area Masons to host open house
The Benzie Area Masonic Lodge will be hosting an open house to celebrate the organization's 150th anniversary.
Interlochen woman sentenced for shooting death of 5-year-old daughter
An Interlochen woman was sentenced to a minimum of 25 years to a maximum of 60 years in prison in the shooting death of her 5-year-old daughter.
New faces to greet students at Frankfort-Elberta schools
Who are the new teachers at Frankfort-Elberta Area Schools for the upcoming 2022-23 school years?
Trapp Farm Nature Preserve is 'magical'
Hidden just outside of the village of Beulah is a nature preserve with a deep history in Benzie County that has had a long-lasting impact on Beulah and the surrounding area.
Benzie County offers great spots for bird watching
The robin signifies the arrival of spring. Hummingbirds are harbingers of summer. Cardinals brighten the winter.
Grand Traverse Community Foundation accepting grant applications for awards up to $20K
The Grand Traverse Regional Community Foundation is currently accepting applications for grants that are collectively available from its community funds.
Advocates for Benzie County receive $3,000 for Dolly Parton Imagination Library
The grant will support the registration of 120 children ages birth to 5 who live in either the Benzie Central or Frankfort School districts.
Benzie County voters approve seven countywide millages
Benzie County voters approved seven different countywide millages funding county operations in the Aug. 2 primary election.
