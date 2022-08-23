ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Ogden, UT

Car hits Weber School District bus with students on board

By FOX 13 News
FOX 13 News
FOX 13 News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3644Iw_0hRyB42P00

About 20 students were on board a Weber School District bus when it was hit by a car in South Ogden early Tuesday.

None of the students were injured as they were on their way to South Ogden Middle School on the first day of the school year in the district.

Weber School District
Crash involving school bus South Ogden at US 89 and 850 East. Fortunately there were no injuries.

The accident, which occurred at Highway 89 and 850 East, left the bus blocking all traffic at the intersection. South Ogden police say a car ran a red light at the intersection and collided with the bus.

“A lot of damage to the vehicle involved, some minor damage to the bus; but yeah, very fortunate no one was injured in the accident,” said Weber School District spokesperson Lane Findlay.

The students waited at the scene until another bus was called in and took them to school.

Weber School District
There was a crash involving a school bus in South Ogden Tuesday morning at US 89 and 850 East. Fortunately there were no injuries.

Police said the driver of the car stayed at the intersection and cooperated in the crash investigation. It's likely the driver now faces a citation for the crash.

“This is a good reminder that we’re back in school this week, this is our first day," added Findlay. "We’ve got a lot of kids that are out and about, biking and walking; of course our buses are running, so we just ask people to be aware of that and be cautious.”

Comments / 1

Related
ABC4

Multiple injured after Park City bicycle accident

PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4) – At approximately 11:30 a.m. Saturday morning, the Park City Fire Department, along with medical personnel, responded to a bicycle accident. Officials say the accident happened on Chalk Creek Road, and involved multiple patients. One critical patient was reportedly airlifted to the hospital, while another was taken by ambulance in stable […]
PARK CITY, UT
kjzz.com

Parents warned about attempted abduction near North Ogden Elementary

NORTH OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — Police have advised parents about a suspect at large after an attempted abduction near a Weber County elementary school and reports of a suspicious individual on school grounds. Officers with the North Ogden Police Department were called to a meeting house of The Church...
NORTH OGDEN, UT
ABC4

Man pinned by car at North Salt Lake car wash

NORTH SALT LAKE, Utah (ABC4) – A 57-year-old Ogden man is in critical condition after being pinned by his car at a North Salt Lake car wash, police say. Sgt. Mitch Gwilliam of the North Salt Lake Police Department states that they received the call regarding the incident at approximately 8:45 a.m. Saturday morning. Police […]
NORTH SALT LAKE, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Utah State
Utah Traffic
City
South Ogden, UT
Local
Utah Education
kjzz.com

One killed, four hospitalized after crash in Clearfield

CLEARFIELD, Utah (KUTV) — One person has died and four others were hospitalized after a crash in Davis County. Officials said they received reports of the crash at approximately 5:30 p.m. on Saturday. They responded to the scene at 650 East and SR-193 and learned two vehicles were involved,...
CLEARFIELD, UT
ABC4

Man pronounced dead after Clearfield rollover crash

CLEARFIELD, Utah (ABC4) – A man was pronounced dead and multiple others injured after a rollover crash in Clearfield Saturday. Around 5:30 p.m., Clearfield Police received 911 calls reporting a car accident at 650 E and SR193 that involved two vehicles, one of which had rolled. Police say the collision occurred between an eastbound Jeep […]
CLEARFIELD, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weber School District#School Bus#Traffic Accident
KSLTV

Man in stable condition after auto-pedestrian crash in Clinton

CLINTON, Utah — A 25-year-old man was taken to the hospital late Friday night after police say he was struck by a car in Clinton. The crash happened in the area of 2000 N. 2000 West at approximately 10:15 p.m. Officials with the Clinton City Police Department said the...
CLINTON, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Biking
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
ABC4

9-year-old girl escapes attempted kidnapping in North Ogden

NORTH OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – A 9-year-old girl escaped from a man attempting to kidnap her near a church in North Ogden on Thursday. The attempted kidnapping occurred around 3 p.m. outside the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 626 East 2600 North, confirmed by North Ogden PD Sgt. Morreale. The suspect grabbed […]
NORTH OGDEN, UT
ksl.com

'This bridge is historical': Vital Salt Lake County route now complete with last piece in place

BLUFFDALE — The final piece of an important east-west connection in southern Salt Lake County is now open to traffic. Utah Department of Transportation officials and local leaders gathered Thursday to celebrate the completion a 435-foot long and 65-foot tall bridge that completes Porter Rockwell Boulevard. The bridge, one of the longest and tallest bridges in the state, helps the boulevard connect Interstate 15 at 14600 South to state Route 68 and the Mountain View Corridor on the county's southwest side.
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
KPCW

Wasatch Back parents struggle with infant and toddler child care

Tony Baker and his wife work full-time and have a two-year-old and a 10-month-old in daycare. The family spends $2,200 a month for that care. He said tuition has increased but he’s not particularly satisfied with the level of service. He said his kids get sick often, staff turnover is frequent, and he and his wife don’t know if their kids are being adequately prepared for school.
SUMMIT COUNTY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Man dies after being ejected from truck during Clearfield crash

CLEARFIELD, Utah, Aug. 27, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A man in his late 20s died Saturday after being ejected from a truck that rolled on State Route 193 in Clearfield, police said. Clearfield police say a crash on SR-193 near 650 East involving an eastbound Jeep Gladiator and a...
CLEARFIELD, UT
ksl.com

I-15 in Farmington reopens after debris spill

FARMINGTON — The I-15 freeway in Farmington has reopened after debris was spilled in the road on Friday morning. Northbound I-15 was closed at Park Lane. Another closure was in place at the interchange of northbound Legacy Parkway to northbound I-15, the Utah Department of Transportation said. The closures...
FARMINGTON, UT
ABC4

Ogden School District increases campus security

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – The Ogden School District is upgrading security features at its schools as a continued effort to keep students safe. Close to half of the district’s schools now have video doorbells that allow office staff to screen visitors before they enter the school. Soon, eight more schools will have this feature implemented […]
OGDEN, UT
FOX 13 News

FOX 13 News

29K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Salt Lake City, Utah news and weather from FOX 13 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox13now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy