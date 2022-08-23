Car hits Weber School District bus with students on board

About 20 students were on board a Weber School District bus when it was hit by a car in South Ogden early Tuesday.

None of the students were injured as they were on their way to South Ogden Middle School on the first day of the school year in the district.

The accident, which occurred at Highway 89 and 850 East, left the bus blocking all traffic at the intersection. South Ogden police say a car ran a red light at the intersection and collided with the bus.

“A lot of damage to the vehicle involved, some minor damage to the bus; but yeah, very fortunate no one was injured in the accident,” said Weber School District spokesperson Lane Findlay.

The students waited at the scene until another bus was called in and took them to school.

Police said the driver of the car stayed at the intersection and cooperated in the crash investigation. It's likely the driver now faces a citation for the crash.

“This is a good reminder that we’re back in school this week, this is our first day," added Findlay. "We’ve got a lot of kids that are out and about, biking and walking; of course our buses are running, so we just ask people to be aware of that and be cautious.”