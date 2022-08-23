PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Friday. We saw a gloomy day stepping outside today with cloud cover sticking around across the region. Rain showers began late morning and have continued into the afternoon. This has kept temperatures quite chilly throughout the day today, as high temperatures have only managed to climb into the upper 50s and lower 60s. Southern Aroostook did see a couple hours of sun this morning, which helped to warm them up and hence why they were able to make it into the upper 60s by this afternoon for highs. The weather setup this evening shows the low pressure system that we have to thank for the dreary weather during the day today. This will continue to push its way east throughout the evening and overnight hours, resulting in showers coming to an end, but cloud cover sticking around through tomorrow morning. While tomorrow starts off on the cloudy side, high pressure will be building over the region, providing nicer weather by the afternoon, and a great day expected Sunday with temperatures warming back up as well.

AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO