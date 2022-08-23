Read full article on original website
Today's Potato Pickers Highlights: Part Three - Guest Clif Eugene Hammond. On this morning’s Potato Pickers Special, we featured an interview with Clif (Eugene) Hammond, a retired Agricultural Engineer and son of Easton farmer, Clifton William Hammond. Clif W. Hammond started documenting video footage of the family farm, and surrounding Aroostook County farming community, back in the 1940s/50s.
History making East Grand Girls Basketball team and broadcaster Dale Duff honored by Maine Basketball Hall of Fame
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - The East Grand girls won the 1975 Class D State Title. This was the first MPA state tournament for girls in Maine and it came three years after Title IX was enacted. The history making team is being recognized by the Maine Basketball Hall of Fame on Sunday. Dennis Codrey was their coach.
Neile Joler Nelson talks about Maine Basketball Hall of Fame Honor
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Neile Joler Nelson of Fort Kent has been involved in sports throughout her career. She played multiple sports at Fort Kent High School and then had a great basketball career at St Joseph’s College. Because of her basketball success she will be inducted into the Maine Basketball Hall of Fame on Sunday.
A Great Weekend Ahead With Plenty of Sunshine
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Friday. We saw a gloomy day stepping outside today with cloud cover sticking around across the region. Rain showers began late morning and have continued into the afternoon. This has kept temperatures quite chilly throughout the day today, as high temperatures have only managed to climb into the upper 50s and lower 60s. Southern Aroostook did see a couple hours of sun this morning, which helped to warm them up and hence why they were able to make it into the upper 60s by this afternoon for highs. The weather setup this evening shows the low pressure system that we have to thank for the dreary weather during the day today. This will continue to push its way east throughout the evening and overnight hours, resulting in showers coming to an end, but cloud cover sticking around through tomorrow morning. While tomorrow starts off on the cloudy side, high pressure will be building over the region, providing nicer weather by the afternoon, and a great day expected Sunday with temperatures warming back up as well.
