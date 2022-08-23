ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trenton, MO

kttn.com

Embers from controlled burn cause roof to smolder on Park Lane in Trenton

Embers from the controlled burning of yard waste and shrubbery landed on a shed at 1793 Park Lane in Trenton causing the roof and truss area of the roof to smolder. Firefighters from Trenton on Saturday afternoon extinguished the embers and a report from firefighter Wayne Brown said there was no further damage to the shed.
TRENTON, MO
kttn.com

Authorities investigate theft of stolen SUV in Livingston County

Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox reports his office has been investigating a reported stolen sports utility vehicle from Texas since July 30th. He says the person or group who stole the vehicle knew how to disable the GPS. The sheriff’s office learned of the whereabouts of the vehicle in Livingston County from an alleged business victim when the GPS suddenly began working.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO
kchi.com

Bookings For Livingston County Agencies

Three bookings for Livingston County authorities are reported by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department. Wednesday, 42-year-old William Joseph Peniston of Chillicothe was arrested by Caldwell County officers for alleged DWI. He is held at the Caldwell County Detention Center. Thursday, 39-year-old Brian Wayne St. Onge of Denver, Colorado was...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO
kchi.com

Troopers Arrest Three In Area Counties

Three arrests in the area counties are reported by State Troopers for Friday. At about 9:30 pm in Chariton County, troopers arrested 49-year-old Gary L Owens of Buckner for alleged driving while suspended. He was held at the Chariton County Jail, pending the posting of bond. At about 10:20 pm...
CHARITON COUNTY, MO
St. Joseph Post

4 Missouri women injured after UTV overturns

CLINTON COUNTY—Four Missouri women were injured in an accident just before 8p.m. Saturday in Clinton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2022 Polaris General driven by Rochelle M. Howard, 32, Cameron was southbound on private property at 6868 NE Estep Road six miles south of Cameron. The...
CLINTON COUNTY, MO
kchi.com

Livingston County Sheriff’s Investigations & Arrests

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department incidents, investigations, and arrests since the end of July. On July 30th, deputies began investigating a vehicle reported stolen in Texas and sold to a local resident. The thieves had tampered with the GPS, satellite radio, and VIN. The investigation continues. August 10th, deputies...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO
kchi.com

Chillicothe Man Arrested

A Chillicothe man was arrested Thursday afternoon by State Troopers. Forty-one-year-old Gonzalo J Esqueda was arrested at about 12:55 pm on a parole violation warrant. He is held with no bond allowed.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Weed, Warrants and Lack Of Licenses Lands Independence Man In Clinton County Jail

A combination of driving issues, marijuana, and warrants landed an Independence, Missouri man in the Clinton County Jail Thursday morning. According to an arrest report from Troop H of the Highway Patrol, 23-year-old Independence resident Coleton D. Robinson was arrested at 8:10 A.M. Thursday on charges of failing to display valid license plates, not having a valid drivers license, possession of less than 10 grams of marijuana, and two misdemeanor arrest warrants from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office for failing to appear.
INDEPENDENCE, MO
kttn.com

Kirksville man dies in crash on Youngstown Trail

A single vehicle rollover accident in rural Adair County has claimed the life of a Kirksville man. 45 year old Timmie Gutierrez was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident which happened early Thursday morning on Youngstown Trail. A trooper said Gutierrez was driving north when his pickup went...
KIRKSVILLE, MO
kchi.com

Chillicothe Police Report For Thursday

Chillicothe Police responded to 167 calls for service Thursday. Some of the calls include:. 10:28 am, Subject acting strangely at a business in the 200 block of N. Washington Street. Officers to that location to check the subject’s well-being. Officers transported the person to Hedrick Medical Center for medical evaluation.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Chillicothe Man Arrested On Felony Parole Violation Warrant

A Chillicothe man was arrested on a felony level parole violation warrant Thursday. Troop H of the Highway Patrol says 41-year-old Chillicothe resident Gonzalo J. Esqueda was arrested at 12:54 P.M. Thursday for a felony warrant for a parole violation issued by the Board of Probation and Parole District 29 in Sedalia.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
KCTV 5

More than 25 animals rescued from Clinton County home

CLINTON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - More than 25 animals were rescued from a Clinton County home by the Humane Society of Missouri’s Animal Cruelty Task Force, according to a release from the HSMO. Local law enforcement assisted in the recovery process which included 10 cats, nine dogs, five chickens,...
CLINTON COUNTY, MO
ktvo.com

Southeast woman arrested for failing to appear on drug charges

UNIONVILLE, Mo. — A southeast Iowa woman has been arrested in northeast Missouri for failing to appear on drug related charges. Mackinzie Rae Huffman, 33, of Centerville, Iowa, was taken into custody by Putnam County, Mo., sheriff's deputies on Wednesday morning. Huffman was arrested for failing to appear on...
CENTERVILLE, IA
kchi.com

Booked Into Jail

Three bookings at the Caldwell County Detention Center are reported by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department. 34-year-old Bradley S Stubbs was arrested by Jackson County on a Parole Violation warrant for alleged non-support. Saturday. 27-year-old Quentin B Bassett was arrested by Chillicothe Police Department for alleged resisting and on...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Obituary & Services: Amber Nicole Gann

Amber Nicole (Price) Gann – age 29 of Trenton, MO passed away Monday, August 22, 2022, in Trenton. Amber was born on October 22, 1992, in Chillicothe, MO. She grew up in Jamesport and Trenton and attended Tri-County Schools in Jamesport. She was a CNA and Med Tech at Sunnyview Nursing Home in Trenton. Amber enjoyed working on cars, drawing, making TikTok videos, and spending time with family and friends, especially her children. Amber also loved spending time at I35 Speedway, watching her favorite racecar drivers. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.
TRENTON, MO
kchi.com

Troopers Arrest Trenton Woman

A Trenton woman was arrested Monday evening by State Troopers. Twenty-eight-year-old Camry C Holsted was arrested at about 9:05 pm for alleged careless and imprudent driving involving a crash and DWI with drugs – prior offender. She was booked into the Grundy County Jail and released.
TRENTON, MO
kttn.com

Two dead in domestic violence incident on Sportsman Road in Trenton

On Monday, August 22, 2022, the Communications Center at the Trenton Police Department received a 911 call regarding a domestic dispute and gunshots being heard from the residence at 2132 Sportsman Road. Trenton Police Officers responded to the address along with Law Enforcement Officers from the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office,...
TRENTON, MO

