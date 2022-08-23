CHICAGO -- At least 26 people were shot, seven fatally, in Chicago shootings since Friday evening. About 9:20 p.m. Friday, a 50-year-old man was shot and killed in East Garfield Park while inside a restaurant in the 2700-block of West Division Street, Chicago police said. Someone outside of the restaurant shot him through the window, striking him once in the neck. He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he died.

