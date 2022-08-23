ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC7 Chicago

Chicago shootings: 26 shot, 7 fatally in weekend violence across city, police say

CHICAGO -- At least 26 people were shot, seven fatally, in Chicago shootings since Friday evening. About 9:20 p.m. Friday, a 50-year-old man was shot and killed in East Garfield Park while inside a restaurant in the 2700-block of West Division Street, Chicago police said. Someone outside of the restaurant shot him through the window, striking him once in the neck. He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he died.
CHICAGO, IL
ABC7 Chicago

2 men killed in South Chicago neighborhood shooting, CPD says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two men were found fatally shot Saturday in South Chicago on the South Side. About 3:15 p.m., responding officers found the men lying in the street in 8300 block of South Paxton Avenue, Chicago police said. Both had been shot multiple times and were taken to University...
CHICAGO, IL
ABC7 Chicago

Chicago shooting: Man shot, killed inside Humboldt Park restaurant, police say

CHICAGO -- Chicago police say they are questioning a person of interest after a man was shot and killed Friday night while inside a restaurant in Humboldt Park. The man, 50, was in the 2700 block of West Division Street around 9:20 p.m. when someone outside of the restaurant shot him through the window, striking him once in the neck, Chicago police said.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
ABC7 Chicago

3 teens wounded in South Austin shooting, Chicago police say

CHICAGO -- Three teens were wounded, one critically, in a shooting Friday afternoon in South Austin on the West Side. They were near a sidewalk in the 400 block of South Laramie Avenue when someone opened fire at about 2:30 p.m., Chicago police said. Chicago police said the three teens...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy