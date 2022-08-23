Read full article on original website
Tahoe Daily Tribune
TRPA announces 30th annual Best in the Basin Awards
STATELINE, Nev. – The Tahoe Regional Planning Agency Governing Board on Wednesday recognized seven projects and programs with Best in the Basin Awards for their exceptional environmental design and stewardship of Lake Tahoe, the agency said Thursday. For 30 years, TRPA has annually recognized projects that exhibit outstanding planning...
What is Burning Man and what is the purpose? A primer
Tens of thousands of people head to Nevada’s Black Rock Desert each summer in search of inspiring art, communal living, hedonism and more. The event is an annual bacchanal – although Burning Man in its official form went on hiatus in 2020 and 2021 amid the COVID-19 pandemic. In spite of Burning Man’s popularity and...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Carson City Sawmill topic of Tuesday open house
Discussion of a sawmill on Washoe Tribe land filled the room at an Aug. 23 community meeting held in the James Lee Park meeting room last week, according to a neighbor who attended. Another session to discuss the sawmill is scheduled for 4-7 p.m. Tuesday at the Washoe Development Corp....
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Incline alumna Rye defies odds, wins Xterra triathlon
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Incline High School alumna Kate Rye is lucky to be alive, let alone going out and winning triathlons. Rye, 23, is one of the most decorated high school swimmers in Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association history along with being a standout cross-country runner. She later swam for the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, but after a move to Reno following her freshman year, Rye found a new passion — triathlons.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
‘Anything can be reused’: Longtime volunteer ‘Cubby’ helps create Makerspace at Zephyr Cove Elementary
ZEPHYR COVE, Nev. — What once started as a parent volunteering for his daughter’s third grade class has morphed into the Makerspace at Zephyr Cove Elementary School. Pedro Kinner, better known as Cubby, has been volunteering with ZCES for the last 26 years. Kinner dresses up in his...
10,000 acre fire reported north of Burning Man; Red Flag Warning in effect
A rather scary scene surrounding the Alta Peak fire camera courtesy of @AlertWildfire in northern Humboldt county. This is in our neighbor @NWSElko area, but since weather is quiet enough we can show you this impressive 15min time-lapse! #nvwx #CherryGulchFire pic.twitter.com/rk4X5Tc2yr— NWS Reno (@NWSReno) August 27, 2022 A quick-moving fire started north of Black Rock Desert yesterday, and has since burned approximately 10,000 acres. ...
Food trucks, steaks and sandwiches: A look at Legends Bay Casino's food options
Earlier this week, the RGJ was granted an exclusive sneak peak at the dining options opening next week inside Legends Bay Casino, the first new casino to open in the Reno area in over two decades. The place was buzzing ahead of the grand opening next Tuesday. Slot machine technicians were giving some of the games a final tweak; soon-to-be servers were huddled together going over menus; bartenders and mixologists sampled cocktails in their quest for perfection. ...
Here’s a first look inside the new Legends Bay Casino in Sparks
Point to something — anything — inside the new Legends Bay Casino and Court Cardinal will have an interesting story about it. That comfy-looking seat placed in front of a nearby slot machine? That’s a Gary Platt chair that Cardinal picked after sitting on every chair featured at a casino expo. The tables inside...
Burning Man's 'Last Bet Motel' calls attention to Reno housing crisis
Elizabeth Fitzpatrick and her husband, Joe, used to walk by the Best Bet Motel every day. The couple lived down the street and always smirked when they read the motel's sign and marquee, reading, "Don't be crasy," in red letters. ...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
LTCC men’s soccer blanks Truckee Meadows to open season; Women lose
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Elian Robles scored the go-ahead goal in the first half, then an own goal late in the second clinched the victory Friday as the Lake Tahoe Community College men’s soccer team defeated regional rival Truckee Meadows 2-0 in a non-conference match in South Lake Tahoe.
Fox40
California drops fish from plane to restock high-Sierra lakes
CALIFORNIA (KTXL) — The California Department of Fish and Wildlife dropped rainbow trout from a plane into more than two dozen high Sierra lakes this summer. The department said the 14,250 tiny rainbow trout fingerlings will acclimate to their environment, grow to a “catchable” size, learn to forage and feed.
Two shot, one killed early Saturday near Grand Sierra Resort
One man is dead and another remains hospitalized with gunshot wounds following a shooting near the Grand Sierra Resort early Saturday, according to Reno police. The shooting occurred around 1:38 a.m., according to an RPD press release. Police located the two men at a local residence following the shooting. Both were transported to a local hospital, where one died despite lifesaving measures. ...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
2 impaired jaywalkers struck by vehicle near Kingsbury Grade
STATELINE, Nev. — Two individuals who may have been under the influence were struck by a vehicle early Saturday morning, officials said on Thursday. The two unidentified people were struck just before 4 a.m. while crossing U.S. Highway 50 at Kingsbury Grade. Both were airlifted to a regional hospital, said Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper Amanda Powell who added that being under the influence was a factor.
Adventures with Purpose won't collect reward for finding missing teen
The reward offered in the case of missing teen Kiely Rodni, which had climbed from $10,000 to $75,000 in the two weeks following her disappearance, won't go to Adventures with Purpose, the private dive team that found Kiely's body in Prosser Creek Reservoir not far from where she went missing. Some of the largest donations will be returned to donors. ...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
El Dorado County supervisors don’t support homeless center
It appears El Dorado County’s proposed homeless shelter/navigation center on Perks Court in Placerville will not break ground this fall. A motion to award a construction contract to build the facility and make the necessary budget transfer to pay for the project failed to get the four-fifths vote needed to move forward at Tuesday’s Board of Supervisor’s meeting.
Autopsy confirms body found in Nevada Co. lake is missing Truckee teen
An autopsy conducted by the Nevada County Coroner has confirmed that the body found in the Prosser Creek Reservoir on Sunday is that of 16-year-old Kiely Rodni who has been missing from the Truckee area since early August.
Man sentenced for molesting minors in El Dorado County
EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — On August 5, a man was sentenced to 30 years to life after pleading guilty to molesting two minors. Jim Westensee, 64, was a family friend to the minors’ family. One of the victims and other family members discussed the “ongoing psychological trauma” that will follow the family after […]
Reno family calls for quicker dispatch after 8-year-old is trapped under car for 30 minutes
It was the last day of school, the day of his big basketball game, and the day before his big trip to Hawaii when 8-year-old Austin Hammond was hit by a car that crashed into Great Clips on South Meadows Parkway. According to his parents, Austin suffered lacerations that required hundreds of stitches, an avulsion on...
KOLO TV Reno
One death in downtown Reno fight that had 4 stabbed
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -AUG> 27 UPDATE: A male juvenile died after being stabbed Friday night near West Street Plaza, the Reno Police Department reported Saturday. A person described only as male remained in critical condition on Saturday, police said. Police said everyone involved in the incident about 8:40 p.m. n...
Report: Body of missing Truckee teen Kiely Rodni found in Sierra lake
TRUCKEE -- A volunteer dive team helping in the search for missing Truckee teen Kiely Rodni have reportedly located the 16-year-old's body inside a silver Honda CR-V sunken in Prosser Creek Reservoir.The team -- Adventures with Purpose -- said they located the car Sunday submerged in 14 feet of water. There has been no confirmation from the Placer or Nevada County sheriff's departments."We are aware of this information and have additional staff enroute to meet with Adventures With Purpose," the Nevada County Sheriff posted on the agency's Facebook page. "We will provide additional information when it becomes available." Her disappearance...
