ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stateline, NV

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tahoe Daily Tribune

TRPA announces 30th annual Best in the Basin Awards

STATELINE, Nev. – The Tahoe Regional Planning Agency Governing Board on Wednesday recognized seven projects and programs with Best in the Basin Awards for their exceptional environmental design and stewardship of Lake Tahoe, the agency said Thursday. For 30 years, TRPA has annually recognized projects that exhibit outstanding planning...
STATELINE, NV
Reno-Gazette Journal

What is Burning Man and what is the purpose? A primer

Tens of thousands of people head to Nevada’s Black Rock Desert each summer in search of inspiring art, communal living, hedonism and more. The event is an annual bacchanal –  although Burning Man in its official form went on hiatus in 2020 and 2021 amid the COVID-19 pandemic. In spite of Burning Man’s popularity and...
RENO, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Carson City Sawmill topic of Tuesday open house

Discussion of a sawmill on Washoe Tribe land filled the room at an Aug. 23 community meeting held in the James Lee Park meeting room last week, according to a neighbor who attended. Another session to discuss the sawmill is scheduled for 4-7 p.m. Tuesday at the Washoe Development Corp....
CARSON CITY, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Incline alumna Rye defies odds, wins Xterra triathlon

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Incline High School alumna Kate Rye is lucky to be alive, let alone going out and winning triathlons. Rye, 23, is one of the most decorated high school swimmers in Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association history along with being a standout cross-country runner. She later swam for the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, but after a move to Reno following her freshman year, Rye found a new passion — triathlons.
INCLINE VILLAGE, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Stateline, NV
Nevada State
Nevada Entertainment
Reno-Gazette Journal

10,000 acre fire reported north of Burning Man; Red Flag Warning in effect

A rather scary scene surrounding the Alta Peak fire camera courtesy of @AlertWildfire in northern Humboldt county. This is in our neighbor @NWSElko area, but since weather is quiet enough we can show you this impressive 15min time-lapse! #nvwx #CherryGulchFire pic.twitter.com/rk4X5Tc2yr— NWS Reno (@NWSReno) August 27, 2022 A quick-moving fire started north of Black Rock Desert yesterday, and has since burned approximately 10,000 acres.  ...
RENO, NV
Reno-Gazette Journal

Food trucks, steaks and sandwiches: A look at Legends Bay Casino's food options

Earlier this week, the RGJ was granted an exclusive sneak peak at the dining options opening next week inside Legends Bay Casino, the first new casino to open in the Reno area in over two decades.  The place was buzzing ahead of the grand opening next Tuesday. Slot machine technicians were giving some of the games a final tweak; soon-to-be servers were huddled together going over menus; bartenders and mixologists sampled cocktails in their quest for perfection.  ...
RENO, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Plant
Person
Alison Krauss
Fox40

California drops fish from plane to restock high-Sierra lakes

CALIFORNIA (KTXL) — The California Department of Fish and Wildlife dropped rainbow trout from a plane into more than two dozen high Sierra lakes this summer. The department said the 14,250 tiny rainbow trout fingerlings will acclimate to their environment, grow to a “catchable” size, learn to forage and feed.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Reno-Gazette Journal

Two shot, one killed early Saturday near Grand Sierra Resort

One man is dead and another remains hospitalized with gunshot wounds following a shooting near the Grand Sierra Resort early Saturday, according to Reno police. The shooting occurred around 1:38 a.m., according to an RPD press release. Police located the two men at a local residence following the shooting. Both were transported to a local hospital, where one died despite lifesaving measures. ...
RENO, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Gallery#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#Rock And Roll#Exhibition Info#Zeppelin Iv
Tahoe Daily Tribune

2 impaired jaywalkers struck by vehicle near Kingsbury Grade

STATELINE, Nev. — Two individuals who may have been under the influence were struck by a vehicle early Saturday morning, officials said on Thursday. The two unidentified people were struck just before 4 a.m. while crossing U.S. Highway 50 at Kingsbury Grade. Both were airlifted to a regional hospital, said Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper Amanda Powell who added that being under the influence was a factor.
STATELINE, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

El Dorado County supervisors don’t support homeless center

It appears El Dorado County’s proposed homeless shelter/navigation center on Perks Court in Placerville will not break ground this fall. A motion to award a construction contract to build the facility and make the necessary budget transfer to pay for the project failed to get the four-fifths vote needed to move forward at Tuesday’s Board of Supervisor’s meeting.
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Guitar
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
FOX40

Man sentenced for molesting minors in El Dorado County

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — On August 5, a man was sentenced to 30 years to life after pleading guilty to molesting two minors. Jim Westensee, 64, was a family friend to the minors’ family. One of the victims and other family members discussed the “ongoing psychological trauma” that will follow the family after […]
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
KOLO TV Reno

One death in downtown Reno fight that had 4 stabbed

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -AUG> 27 UPDATE: A male juvenile died after being stabbed Friday night near West Street Plaza, the Reno Police Department reported Saturday. A person described only as male remained in critical condition on Saturday, police said. Police said everyone involved in the incident about 8:40 p.m. n...
RENO, NV
CBS San Francisco

Report: Body of missing Truckee teen Kiely Rodni found in Sierra lake

TRUCKEE -- A volunteer dive team helping in the search for missing Truckee teen Kiely Rodni have reportedly located the 16-year-old's body inside a silver Honda CR-V sunken in Prosser Creek Reservoir.The team -- Adventures with Purpose -- said they located the car Sunday submerged in 14 feet of water. There has been no confirmation from the Placer or Nevada County sheriff's departments."We are aware of this information and have additional staff enroute to meet with Adventures With Purpose," the Nevada County Sheriff posted on the agency's Facebook page. "We will provide additional information when it becomes available."  Her disappearance...
TRUCKEE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy