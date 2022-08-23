Read full article on original website
WSVN-TV
2 toddlers critical after being pulled unresponsive from NE Miami-Dade pool
NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews rushed two children to the hospital after they were pulled unresponsive from the swimming pool of a home in Northeast Miami-Dade. According to Miami-Dade Police, a 1-year-old girl and a 2-year-old boy were pulled from pool at a home near Northeast 150th Street...
Click10.com
Homestead police: HS football player arrested after gun found on equipment room floor
HOMESTEAD, Fla. – A high school football player in Homestead was arrested after leaving a gun in his team’s equipment room Friday night, according to police. Homestead police Detective Andres Rodriguez said officers were called to Somerset Academy at 305 NE 2nd Road just after 10:20 p.m. after someone found the gun lying on the equipment room floor. The school’s football team had just returned from competing in a game.
WSVN-TV
1 in custody, 1 at large after crash in Miami involving parked car, bailout
MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have taken one person into custody and continue their search for another following a crash and bailout in a Miami neighborhood. Surveillance video captured the moment a car slammed into another vehicle parked in front of a home before driving into the yard near Northwest 11th Avenue and 43rd Street, Sunday afternoon.
Click10.com
Broward deputies ‘secure’ public school in Pompano Beach after lockdown
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – A group of Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies stood at the entrance of a public school during a lockdown on Friday in Pompano Beach. A row of BSO patrol cars blocked the entrance of Pompano Beach Middle School, at 310 NE 6 St., inside the parking lot facing Northeast Sixth Street.
WSVN-TV
Driver careens into NW Miami-Dade restaurant, hits wall; no reported injuries
NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A restaurant in Northwest Miami-Dade sustained damage after a driver struck the building. The car ran through the outside patio of the First Watch location on Northwest 169th Street and Ludlam Road, just before 8 a.m., Sunday. The vehicle then hit an outside wall but...
WSVN-TV
Police investigate multi-car crash in Oakland Park; causes road closures
OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A crash involving several vehicles caused closures on the streets in Broward County. The roadway in the area of Oakland Park Boulevard and Powerline Road was shut down, Sunday morning. Traffic has been diverted as police officers investigate the scene. Officials asked commuters to avoid...
Click10.com
Miami Gardens man dies during crash near Weston
WESTON, Fla. – A 26-year-old man from Miami Gardens died during a single-vehicle crash on Friday evening near Weston. Broward Sheriff’s Office Fire Rescue personnel responded to US-27, just north of Interstate 75, and found the man dead after he was ejected from his car as it overturned, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
WSVN-TV
Driver crashes into box truck, leaves car in flames
MIAMI (WSVN) - A car went up in flames in Miami. The vehicle rear-ended a box truck before bursting into the fiery blaze, Friday. Fire rescue responded to extinguish the fire. As for the driver, they took off on foot. Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details...
Click10.com
Fort Lauderdale police investigate ‘suspicious incident’ involving boy walking to school
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Fort Lauderdale police were called to Northside Elementary School Friday morning regarding a “suspicious incident,” authorities confirmed. Officers arrived at the school at 120 NE 11th St. around 7:40 a.m. According to Fort Lauderdale police spokeswoman Casey Liening, a 7-year-old student said he...
Woman Charged With DUI, Leaving Scene Of Boca Raton Crash
Allegedly Fled Palmetto Park Road Crash Early Saturday Morning. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton woman is facing DUI and Hit and Run charges after she allegedly caused a crash on Palmetto Park Road, then fled the scene. She was followed home […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
NBC Miami
Bodies of Two Fishermen Recovered in Boca Raton
Two males are dead after going into the water in unincorporated Boca Raton and not resurfacing, according to a report from the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office. Officials said a family was fishing at the dead end of Lox Road in Loxahatchee National Wildlife Refuge when two adult males entered the water, went into distress, went underwater, and then did not resurface, according to the report.
Click10.com
6 sent to hospital after Tri-Rail train slams into abandoned vehicle, partially derails
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Medics took six people to the hospital after a Tri-Rail train hit an abandoned vehicle left on the railroad tracks in Fort Lauderdale, partially derailing the train, according to police. Detective Ali Adamson, a Fort Lauderdale police spokesperson, said the crash happened at around 6:10...
Click10.com
Video captures shooting outside home in Dania Beach
DANIA BEACH, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred outside a home Friday morning in Dania Beach. The shooting was reported just before 1 a.m. in the area of Northwest First Street and Seventh Avenue, less than a block away from a Broward Sheriff’s Office substation.
msn.com
Miami-Dade judge sets release terms for the driver in Palmetto crash that killed 5
Bond was set Saturday for the driver in the Palmetto Expressway crash that killed five people ranging from age 18 to 25, online Miami-Dade court records say. Judge Jacqueline Woodward put Maiky Simeon’s bond at $50,000, $10,000 for each count of vehicular homicide Simeon is facing after the Aug. 20 crash that killed Giancarlo Arias, Daniella Marcano, Valeria Peña, Briana Pacalagua and Valeria Cáceres.
WSVN-TV
Officials put out tar pot fire in Flagami
(WSVN) - A child was saved after a flammable surprise. Miami Police and Fire Rescue quickly responded to a tar pot that burst into flames, Thursday. It remains unknown what caused the tar pot to catch fire. No one was injured. Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This...
msn.com
A car stopped by a Broward church and 3 people exited. Then came a barrage of bullets
One person was shot and wounded in a Dania Beach neighborhood on Friday, deputies said. The shooting happened on Northwest Seventh Avenue, just west of U.S. 1, before 1 a.m., according to the Broward County Sheriff’s Office. TV news shows deputies focusing their investigation at a home. When deputies...
WSVN-TV
Fatal crash causes partial road closure on I-75
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A fatal crash in Fort Lauderdale led to some road closures. The incident happened around 8 a.m. on the southbound lanes of Interstate 75 near Griffin Road, Friday. Officials said a vehicle veered off the highway and collided with a concrete column before the car...
DEPUTY ARRESTED: Fort Lauderdale Airport Sting Nabs Veteran Cop
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Broward County Sheriff’s Deputy is under arrest after he allegedly stole a purse that an undercover federal agent turned in to the deputy, claiming it was found. Instead of trying to locate the owner, the BSO deputy allegedly […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
wild941.com
Florida Student Gets Shot Over $1
Out in Miami Beach, FL, a Florida man was arrested & accused of hitting a lick on a student & taking $1 from him. According to WFLA, 25-year old Ranier Figueroa, is the main culprit in shooting an Argentinian student, after him & a friend approached the student asking for a dollar. Figueroa demanded that the student give him everything he had. It’s reported by police that Ranier shot the student, took his dollar & ran off with his friends wallet.
WSVN-TV
No bond for man who stabbed two MDPD officers in Northwest Miami-Dade
NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The man accused of stabbing two Miami-Dade Police officers will remain behind bars. It happened when police responded to a call regarding a homeless man acting erratically at a home in Northwest Miami-Dade. On Thursday, a judge denied bond for Sylvester Thomas. He’s charged with...
