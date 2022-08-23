Read full article on original website
1 killed, another injured in traffic accident in Trussville
TRUSSVILLE, Ala. — A section of Highway 11 in Trussville reopened hours after a deadly crash Sunday morning. Trussville police say it happened at 7:20 a.m. near Meadowlark Drive. A 37-year-old woman was killed and another person was take to UAB Hospital. The name of the victim has not...
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — One person is dead following a traffic accident on U.S. Highway 11 near Meadowlark Drive in Trussville on Sunday morning, August 28. Another person involved in the wreck has been taken to UAB Hospital according to Trussville Police Department Lieutenant Clint Riner. The extent of the second victim’s […]
UPDATE: The Trussville Police Department has reported at Highway 11 is back open following a fatal crash. From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — A 37-year-old female is dead following a traffic accident on U.S. Highway 11 near Meadowlark Drive in Trussville on Sunday morning, August 28. Another person involved in the wreck has been […]
BREAKING: Two-vehicle crash on Deerfoot Pkwy causes lane closure
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — A two-vehicle crash on Deerfoot Parkway on Saturday, August 27, at approximately 6:20 p.m. has caused the Northbound lane to be closed. According to the Trussville Police Department (TPD), a car collided with a motorcycle on Deerfoot Parkway at Mount Olive Church Road, and there are reports of […]
Jefferson County Coroner’s Office looking for family of deceased Birmingham man
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Coroner and Medical Examiner’s Office is requesting the public’s help in locating the family of a man who recently died in Jefferson County. Robert Wesley Hodge, 48, was found dead inside his black 2011 Nissan Altima on Aug. 18 by Birmingham Police officers in the 8400 block of […]
Pedestrian fatally injured after being struck on Hwy 150
From The Tribune staff reports BESSEMER — A pedestrian was fatally injured after he was struck by a vehicle on Highway 150 on Friday, August 26, at approximately 4:25 a.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, a 38-year-old Birmingham man was a pedestrian walking in the middle of Highway 150 when struck by a […]
Jemison woman dies after single-vehicle crash in Chilton Co.
CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A Jemison woman died Friday morning in a single-vehicle crash, according to officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. The crash happened around 10:39 a.m. Friday morning, August 26. Authorities say 51-year-old Gina L. Smith was killed when the 2008 Ford F-150 she was driving...
Man hit and killed in Bessemer
BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Bessemer Police are investigating after a man was hit and killed on August 26 in Bessemer. The accident happened around 4:30 a.m. at Highway 150 and Morgan Road. Police say the driver is cooperating with police. The victim’s name has not yet been released. Subscribe...
Woman Found Dead in Parking Lot of Northport Wendy’s, Investigation Underway
Police in Tuscaloosa County have launched an investigation after a woman was found dead in the parking lot of a fast food restaurant in Northport Friday evening. Keith Carpenter, the assistant chief of the Northport Police Department, told the Thread that officers were called to the Wendy's restaurant near the intersection of Highways 82 and 69 around 5:40 p.m. Friday on reports on an unresponsive person.
Pedestrian struck, killed near Hwy 150 in Bessemer
One person is dead after being hit by a car Friday morning.
Family sought for man found dead in vehicle in east Birmingham
Authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding family for a man who died in Jefferson County last week. Robert Wesley Hodge, 48, was found unresponsive in a vehicle at 4:50 p.m. Aug. 18 in the 8400 block of Fifth Avenue South in East Lake. Birmingham police responded...
Tuscaloosa Police Department investigating a shooting on McFarland Blvd.
Tuscaloosa Police Department and the Violent Crime Unit are investigating a shooting that took place around 6:30pm on McFarland Blvd and Midtown Village. Police said someone shot a 25 year old passenger inside a vehicle. The victim showed up at DCH Regional Medical Center and is listed in critical condition...
Multiple people injured, man killed in overnight shooting in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An overnight shooting has left at least one person dead, another fighting for their life and several others injured according to Birmingham Police. It happened near Finley Blvd at 8th St. West around 11:20 p.m. According to police, an officer on patrol nearby heard gunshots and...
Hail of rifle fire along Birmingham’s Finley Boulevard kills 1, wounds 4
A hail of gunfire on Birmingham’s Finley Boulevard left one man dead and four others injured. A North Precinct officer was on routine patrol when, about 11:20 p.m. Thursday, he heard shots ring out near Eighth Street West and Finley Boulevard. Multiple rifle rounds were fired, said Officer Truman Fitzgerald.
Person critically injured after shooting in Tuscaloosa
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa Police and the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit are investigating after a passenger in a car was shot on August 27, 2022. Authorities say this happened at McFarland Boulevard at Midtown Village. Police say the victim, who is 25 years old, is in critical but stable condition.
25-year-old shot, critically injured while in vehicle on Tuscaloosa’s McFarland Boulevard
A male was critically injured in a Tuscaloosa shooting on Saturday evening. The shooting happened about 5:30 p.m. on McFarland Boulevard at Midtown Village. Tuscaloosa police received 911 calls reporting someone was firing shots into a vehicle. A victim showed up at DCH Regional Medical Center shortly after. Tuscaloosa Violent...
UPDATE: Coroner ID’s victims found in vacant Birmingham lot
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the victims found in a vacant Birmingham lot on Tuesday, August 23, at approximately 11:14 a.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, the decomposing remains of Keith Lionel Wrenn, Jr., 44, of Birmingham, and Alanda Lenora Odom, 42, of Enterprise, […]
Bessemer man, 31, killed in crash on Morgan Road
A 31-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle wreck in Bessemer. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the fatality victim as Paul Antonio Williams. He lived in Bessemer. The crash happened at 3 p.m. Monday in the 2300 block of Morgan Road. Authorities said Williams was driving a Dodge...
Talladega Fire and Rescue: Driver slams into house following pursuit, causes gas leak
TALLADEGA, Ala. (WBRC) - A driver involved in a pursuit with law enforcement, lost control of the car and hit a house causing a gas leak, according to Talladega Fire and Rescue. Rescue personnel said it happened around 1:30 a.m. Friday, August 26, 2022, in the 500 block of East...
37-year-old man shot and killed in Birmingham
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — A 37-year-old man was shot and killed in Birmingham on Thursday, August 28, at approximately 11:43 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Dariuse Dewayne Benson, of Birmingham, sustained gunshot wound injuries during a reported assault. The shooting occurred on 21st Avenue West at 8th Street West […]
