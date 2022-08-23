ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bessemer, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wvtm13.com

1 killed, another injured in traffic accident in Trussville

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. — A section of Highway 11 in Trussville reopened hours after a deadly crash Sunday morning. Trussville police say it happened at 7:20 a.m. near Meadowlark Drive. A 37-year-old woman was killed and another person was take to UAB Hospital. The name of the victim has not...
TRUSSVILLE, AL
The Trussville Tribune

One dead, one injured in Sunday a.m. Trussville wreck

From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — One person is dead following a traffic accident on U.S. Highway 11 near Meadowlark Drive in Trussville on Sunday morning, August 28. Another person involved in the wreck has been taken to UAB Hospital according to Trussville Police Department Lieutenant Clint Riner. The extent of the second victim’s […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
The Trussville Tribune

UPDATE: Hwy 11 back open following fatal crash

UPDATE: The Trussville Police Department has reported at Highway 11 is back open following a fatal crash. From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — A 37-year-old female is dead following a traffic accident on U.S. Highway 11 near Meadowlark Drive in Trussville on Sunday morning, August 28. Another person involved in the wreck has been […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
Bessemer, AL
Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Accidents
Jefferson County, AL
Accidents
County
Jefferson County, AL
City
Birmingham, AL
City
Bessemer, AL
Jefferson County, AL
Crime & Safety
Bessemer, AL
Accidents
WSFA

Jemison woman dies after single-vehicle crash in Chilton Co.

CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A Jemison woman died Friday morning in a single-vehicle crash, according to officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. The crash happened around 10:39 a.m. Friday morning, August 26. Authorities say 51-year-old Gina L. Smith was killed when the 2008 Ford F-150 she was driving...
CHILTON COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Man hit and killed in Bessemer

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Bessemer Police are investigating after a man was hit and killed on August 26 in Bessemer. The accident happened around 4:30 a.m. at Highway 150 and Morgan Road. Police say the driver is cooperating with police. The victim’s name has not yet been released. Subscribe...
BESSEMER, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Yates
95.3 The Bear

Woman Found Dead in Parking Lot of Northport Wendy’s, Investigation Underway

Police in Tuscaloosa County have launched an investigation after a woman was found dead in the parking lot of a fast food restaurant in Northport Friday evening. Keith Carpenter, the assistant chief of the Northport Police Department, told the Thread that officers were called to the Wendy's restaurant near the intersection of Highways 82 and 69 around 5:40 p.m. Friday on reports on an unresponsive person.
NORTHPORT, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Tuscaloosa Police Department investigating a shooting on McFarland Blvd.

Tuscaloosa Police Department and the Violent Crime Unit are investigating a shooting that took place around 6:30pm on McFarland Blvd and Midtown Village. Police said someone shot a 25 year old passenger inside a vehicle. The victim showed up at DCH Regional Medical Center and is listed in critical condition...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Jefferson#Accident#Dodge Durango
wbrc.com

Person critically injured after shooting in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa Police and the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit are investigating after a passenger in a car was shot on August 27, 2022. Authorities say this happened at McFarland Boulevard at Midtown Village. Police say the victim, who is 25 years old, is in critical but stable condition.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
The Trussville Tribune

UPDATE: Coroner ID’s victims found in vacant Birmingham lot

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM  — The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the victims found in a vacant Birmingham lot on Tuesday, August 23, at approximately 11:14 a.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, the decomposing remains of Keith Lionel Wrenn, Jr., 44, of Birmingham, and Alanda Lenora Odom, 42, of Enterprise, […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Bessemer man, 31, killed in crash on Morgan Road

A 31-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle wreck in Bessemer. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the fatality victim as Paul Antonio Williams. He lived in Bessemer. The crash happened at 3 p.m. Monday in the 2300 block of Morgan Road. Authorities said Williams was driving a Dodge...
BESSEMER, AL
The Trussville Tribune

37-year-old man shot and killed in Birmingham

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — A 37-year-old man was shot and killed in Birmingham on Thursday, August 28, at approximately 11:43 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Dariuse Dewayne Benson, of Birmingham, sustained gunshot wound injuries during a reported assault. The shooting occurred on 21st Avenue West at 8th Street West […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

The Trussville Tribune

Trussville, AL
14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Trussville Tribune is the local newspaper for the cities of Trussville, Clay, Pinson, Argo, Center Point, Springville, Moody and Leeds in Alabama. The Tribune provides up to the minute news online of government, crime, sports, people and events in Jefferson and St Clair counties and is printed weekly.

 http://trussvilletribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy